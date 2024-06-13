What is the NOW TV Sky Sports Pass?

NOW TV has three different Sky Sports Pass – now called Sports Membership – options for you to choose from, so you’re sure to find a package that suits your needs. The Day and Month memberships allow you to stream your favourite sports on multiple devices.

On selected devices, you can access over 2,500 hours of on demand sports content – so you can catch up on anything you’ve missed or just relive your favourite moments.

Sports on demand is currently available on PC, Mac, smartphones and tablets and has content ranging from documentaries to match highlights.

How much is a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass?

The cost of a NOW TV Sports Membership depends on the package you opt for. You can either pay a monthly fee for regular access or buy one-off day passes.

It costs £14.99 for the Day Membership or £34.99 per month for the Flexible Month Membership. Keep an eye out for sales, as Now TV often offers great discounts on key passes.

NOW TV Sky Sports Day Membership

The NOW TV Sky Sports Day Membership costs a one-off fee of £14.99 and gives you access to 12 Sky Sports channels. You can watch sports in full HD on up to three devices simultaneously (if you add NOW TV Boost for an additional £6 per month) and register up to six devices you want to have access to the service.

With NOW TV Boost, you can enjoy your favourite sports with better sound and picture quality than ever before.

However, you won’t be able to access Bonus Streams, which are only available to monthly subscribers.

NOW TV Sky Sports Month Membership

The NOW TV Sky Sports Month Membership costs £34.99 per month (or £26 per month for a minimum six-month term) and allows you to watch sports on all 12 Sky Sports channels. You can register up to six devices you want to have access to the service, and you can watch simultaneously on three devices if you add NOW TV Boost for an additional £6 per month (although your first month is free if you’re a new customer).

NOW TV Boost provides improved sound and picture quality. Additionally, Bonus Streams can be accessed with the Month Membership, which give you access to extra content on selected sports events.

What kind of broadband connection do I need for NOW TV Sky Sports Pass?

You’ll need a fairly good broadband connection if you’ll be watching your favourite sports using one of NOW TV’s Passes, as you don’t want connectivity issues at a crucial point in the game.

Use our handy broadband comparison tool to compare broadband deals in your area so you can pick up a speedy connection capable of handling all your streaming needs.

Sky Sports Box Office on NOW TV

Box Office events are not included on any of the NOW TV Sky Sports Passes, so you’ll have to buy them separately to see the biggest boxing fights or Premier League matches that aren’t available on the passes.

You can do this through your NOW TV Box or use the Sky Sports Box Office app with your NOW TV Smart Stick. Alternatively, you can watch through your PC, Mac, smartphone, or tablet.

NOW TV Sky Sports Pass for new customers

New customers will need to sign up for a NOW TV account. This can be done by heading to NOWTV.com, clicking on “TV Memberships” and selecting “Now Sports”. On the following page, you can choose the type of pass you’d like, and once you’ve filled in your details, start watching right away.

NOW TV Sky Sports Pass for existing customers

If you’re an existing NOW TV customer, all you need to do is go to “My Account”, then choose “Passes & vouchers”, select the pass you want and click “Buy Now”.

NOW TV Sky Sports Pass for BT customers

It’s easy to add a Sky Sports Pass to your BT package as a bolt-on (if it isn’t already included as part of your core TV package). Just go to “Passes & vouchers” and click “Buy Pass” next to the Sky Sports Pass you want. The fee will be added to your monthly bill from BT.