Sky Entertainment packages explained

Sky Entertainment & Netflix is Sky’s basic TV package, giving you access to over 100 channels with the option to add more. In this guide, we’ll look at what’s included in the Sky Entertainment & Netflix package, what you can add to it and how to find the best broadband deals.

What is Sky Entertainment & Netflix?

Sky Entertainment & Netflix refers to the most basic TV package from Sky and the minimum you will receive when signing up for Sky TV. It includes access to hundreds of channels you won’t find on Freeview, as well as a Netflix Standard membership with ads.

What does Sky Entertainment & Netflix give you?

All customers who subscribe to Sky TV will have Sky Entertainment & Netflix, the provider’s entry-level streaming package. A Sky Entertainment package will provide you with the following:

Over 100 TV channels not found on Freeview

A Sky Q set-top box

Catch Up TV (watch shows up to 30 days after they are shown live)

The Sky Go app (watch shows live on your mobile or tablet on the go)

What channels can I get on Sky Entertainment?

You can watch more than 100 channels with the Sky Entertainment package, including:

Sky Atlantic

FOX

Comedy Central

Sky Sci-Fi

Vibe

Discovery+

National Geographic

History

MTV

Eurosport

Freeview channels (BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky Arts and more)

What can I add to Sky Entertainment & Netflix?

As Sky Entertainment is the company’s basic TV package, you can pick which channels to add to it depending on your preferences:

Sky Sports: add nine premium HD sports channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Golf

add nine premium HD sports channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Golf Sky Cinema: get all 11 Sky Cinema channels in HD, which collectively show over 1,000 movies every month

get all 11 Sky Cinema channels in HD, which collectively show over 1,000 movies every month Sky Kids: get 11 channels dedicated to kids, including Disney Channel and Nickelodeon, and over 10,000 episodes on demand

get 11 channels dedicated to kids, including Disney Channel and Nickelodeon, and over 10,000 episodes on demand Sky Q Multiscreen: wirelessly connect Sky Q Mini boxes so you can pause on one screen and pick up on another

wirelessly connect Sky Q Mini boxes so you can pause on one screen and pick up on another Sky Ultra HD: watch Sky Entertainment channels in full HD. Note that Sky Sports and Sky Cinema channels come in HD as standard

watch Sky Entertainment channels in full HD. Note that Sky Sports and Sky Cinema channels come in HD as standard Sky Broadband: Bundle your TV deal with Sky broadband and get superfast fibre speeds of up to 900Mbps

Bundle your TV deal with Sky broadband and get superfast fibre speeds of up to 900Mbps TNT Sports: watch every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, plus Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, boxing, UFC and WWE

Sky Entertainment & Netflix packages

You can get Sky Entertainment & Netflix as a standalone product or as part of a broadband and TV bundle deal.

If you’re looking to get Sky TV with a broadband connection, there are four different options to choose from: Superfast Broadband, Ultrafast Broadband, Ultrafast+ Broadband and Gigafast Broadband. These offer average download speeds of 61Mbps, 145Mbps, 500Mbps and 900Mbps, respectively.

The TV package and channels you get will be the same for each, although you have the option to add more channels.