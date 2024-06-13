Sky Q explained

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Sky Q replaced the Sky+ box in 2016, and it is the most up-to-date version of Sky’s set-top box. Sky Q does everything its predecessor did and more but has a smaller, sleeker design. In this guide, we explain what Sky Q is, how much it costs and how to get it as part of a broadband deal.
Sky Q is not just a TV box. If you sign up for a Sky broadband bundle deal, you’ll get a Sky Q Hub (router) and the Sky Q app. You can also get multiple Sky Q Mini boxes if you want TV in every room. When used together, Sky Q bundles offer a top-quality entertainment system with high-speed internet for your whole family.
With a Sky Q bundle deal, you’ll have access to a range of services and entertainment platforms, including:
There is more than one Sky Q box, and they can be used in conjunction with each other. But do you need all of them? Not necessarily. Below are the different Sky Q boxes you can get and who might benefit from them:
This is the set-top box you will receive with an entry-level or other basic Sky Q deal. With 1TB of storage, it has enough room for up to 150 hours of HD recordings, and you can record up to three channels at the same time. If all you want is to watch Sky TV, this is the only Sky Q box you’ll need.
This is an upgrade from the Sky Q 1TB box. Its 2TB hard drive space allows you to store up to 350 hours of HD content, and you can record up to six channels at the same time while watching a seventh. This box is for customers who want to stream ultra-HD 4K content, but you’ll also need a 4K-ready TV and have to pay an upfront fee for the Sky Q 2TB box.
These are smaller versions of the main Sky Q set-top boxes but without any of the features. They are for households with multiple people who like to watch different shows at the same time. Mini boxes connect to your main box to allow for multi-room viewing under the same subscription.
This is the router you’ll receive if you choose a Sky Q broadband and TV bundle package. It’s one of the best routers around, and when hooked up to your other Sky Q boxes, they all become hotspots, allowing you to extend the wifi signal throughout your house.
When you sign up for a Sky Q package, you’ll get a Sky Q set-top box and Sky TV, also known as Sky Entertainment, as standard. You can then choose to add other boxes and channels to your package. These include:
If you’re not yet a Sky customer but are interested in Sky Q, you can sign up for an initial £31 per month (prices may change during the contract) with a one-off set-up fee of up to £49. With this, you’ll get a Sky Q box with the Sky Ultimate package, giving you access to all Sky Entertainment channels, an ad-supported Netflix subscription and hundreds of box sets.
You then have the option to add a variety of extras, including Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids, Sky HD and Sky Multiscreen.
If you’re already a Sky customer, you can still find great deals when upgrading to Sky Q. Look out for flash sales, which regularly offer discounts on add-ons such as Sky Sports and Sky Cinema. You can even find great prices for Sky’s rival sports broadcaster, TNT Sports.
You can often find exclusive deals for existing customers, such as two free months of Sky HD or a free five-month Netflix subscription. Unlike some providers, Sky’s best offers aren’t limited to new customers.
If you think you’ve found a better offer from another provider, you can contact Sky directly to see if you can haggle for a better deal.