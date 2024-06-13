Sky Q explained

Sky Q replaced the Sky+ box in 2016, and it is the most up-to-date version of Sky’s set-top box. Sky Q does everything its predecessor did and more but has a smaller, sleeker design. In this guide, we explain what Sky Q is, how much it costs and how to get it as part of a broadband deal.

What is Sky Q?

Sky Q is not just a TV box. If you sign up for a Sky broadband bundle deal, you’ll get a Sky Q Hub (router) and the Sky Q app. You can also get multiple Sky Q Mini boxes if you want TV in every room. When used together, Sky Q bundles offer a top-quality entertainment system with high-speed internet for your whole family.

What can I do with Sky Q?

With a Sky Q bundle deal, you’ll have access to a range of services and entertainment platforms, including:

Sky TV: watch over 100 channels not found on Freeview, including Sky Sports and Sky Cinema on certain packages. To watch Sky TV with Sky Q, you’ll need to have a satellite dish installed

watch over 100 channels not found on Freeview, including Sky Sports and Sky Cinema on certain packages. To watch Sky TV with Sky Q, you’ll need to have a satellite dish installed On-demand TV: get a range of on-demand TV services with Sky Q. Sky TV On Demand includes a 30-day catch-up service of all Sky TV channels as well as over 500 box sets. With certain deals, you can also include a Netflix subscription as part of your package

get a range of on-demand TV services with Sky Q. Sky TV On Demand includes a 30-day catch-up service of all Sky TV channels as well as over 500 box sets. With certain deals, you can also include a Netflix subscription as part of your package Sky Multiscreen: get Sky Multiscreen if you have multiple people in your household who like to watch their own shows at the same time. You can do this by installing Sky Q Mini boxes to any additional TVs you have in your home

get Sky Multiscreen if you have multiple people in your household who like to watch their own shows at the same time. You can do this by installing Sky Q Mini boxes to any additional TVs you have in your home High-speed broadband: choose a Sky Q broadband and TV bundle to get access to high-speed fibre internet via a Sky Q Hub, which is one of the best broadband routers currently on the market

What Sky Q box do I need?

There is more than one Sky Q box, and they can be used in conjunction with each other. But do you need all of them? Not necessarily. Below are the different Sky Q boxes you can get and who might benefit from them:

Sky Q 1TB

This is the set-top box you will receive with an entry-level or other basic Sky Q deal. With 1TB of storage, it has enough room for up to 150 hours of HD recordings, and you can record up to three channels at the same time. If all you want is to watch Sky TV, this is the only Sky Q box you’ll need.

Sky Q 2TB

This is an upgrade from the Sky Q 1TB box. Its 2TB hard drive space allows you to store up to 350 hours of HD content, and you can record up to six channels at the same time while watching a seventh. This box is for customers who want to stream ultra-HD 4K content, but you’ll also need a 4K-ready TV and have to pay an upfront fee for the Sky Q 2TB box.

Sky Q Mini

These are smaller versions of the main Sky Q set-top boxes but without any of the features. They are for households with multiple people who like to watch different shows at the same time. Mini boxes connect to your main box to allow for multi-room viewing under the same subscription.

Sky Q Hub

This is the router you’ll receive if you choose a Sky Q broadband and TV bundle package. It’s one of the best routers around, and when hooked up to your other Sky Q boxes, they all become hotspots, allowing you to extend the wifi signal throughout your house.

What Sky Q packages can I get?

When you sign up for a Sky Q package, you’ll get a Sky Q set-top box and Sky TV, also known as Sky Entertainment, as standard. You can then choose to add other boxes and channels to your package. These include:

Sky Sports: gives you access to nine premium sports channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports F1

gives you access to nine premium sports channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports F1 TNT Sports: gives you access to all four TNT Sports channels in HD

gives you access to all four TNT Sports channels in HD Sky Cinema: gives you access to more than 1,000 films to watch on demand, as well as the 11 Sky Cinema HD channels

gives you access to more than 1,000 films to watch on demand, as well as the 11 Sky Cinema HD channels Sky Kids: gives you access to 11 channels dedicated to kids, including Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon, as well as over 5,000 episodes of kids’ TV to watch on demand

gives you access to 11 channels dedicated to kids, including Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon, as well as over 5,000 episodes of kids’ TV to watch on demand Sky HD: gives you access to over 40 Sky Entertainment channels to watch in full HD

gives you access to over 40 Sky Entertainment channels to watch in full HD Sky Ultra HD + HD: gives you access to over 30 Sky Entertainment and Sports channels in ultra-HD, as well as the latest Sky Originals in UHD

gives you access to over 30 Sky Entertainment and Sports channels in ultra-HD, as well as the latest Sky Originals in UHD Sky Ultimate TV: gives you access to over 6,500 films and TV shows on Netflix with an included basic subscription to the streaming service

Pros and cons of Sky Q

Pros Watch more than 350 channels – the UK’s most extensive list Watch different channels in every room of the house with Sky Q Mini boxes Record up to six channels at any one time while watching a seventh Stream over 500 box sets with Sky TV On Demand Benefit from the 4K-compatible 2TB Sky Q box Never lose your remote again, as pressing a button on the box will make the remote beep Turn all Sky Q boxes into hotspots with the Sky Q Hub, giving you widespread wifi coverage Cons Cheaper alternatives can be found with other providers Sky Q bundle deals often come with upfront installation fees You will need a Sky Q TV and broadband bundle to make use of all its features

Sky Q offers for new customers

If you’re not yet a Sky customer but are interested in Sky Q, you can sign up for an initial £31 per month (prices may change during the contract) with a one-off set-up fee of up to £49. With this, you’ll get a Sky Q box with the Sky Ultimate package, giving you access to all Sky Entertainment channels, an ad-supported Netflix subscription and hundreds of box sets.

You then have the option to add a variety of extras, including Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids, Sky HD and Sky Multiscreen.

Sky Q deals for existing customers

If you’re already a Sky customer, you can still find great deals when upgrading to Sky Q. Look out for flash sales, which regularly offer discounts on add-ons such as Sky Sports and Sky Cinema. You can even find great prices for Sky’s rival sports broadcaster, TNT Sports.

You can often find exclusive deals for existing customers, such as two free months of Sky HD or a free five-month Netflix subscription. Unlike some providers, Sky’s best offers aren’t limited to new customers.

If you think you’ve found a better offer from another provider, you can contact Sky directly to see if you can haggle for a better deal.