Trooli broadband deals

Trooli is a broadband provider based in Kent that specialises in delivering high-speed internet to homes across the UK, thanks to its own fibre-optic network.

While many homes in the UK still rely on fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) technology, Trooli runs on fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connections. This enables a faster and more reliable internet connection.

But is Trooli really a good alternative to the more well-known broadband providers? Let’s take a look at what kind of broadband deals it offers and find out.

What does Trooli offer?

Trooli is a simple, no-frills provider that offers just three different broadband-only connections. Because it uses its own network of fibre-optic cables to deliver internet to your home, there’s no need to pay for line rental or a landline phone package. There’s also no option to add TV to your plan, so you’ll need to get this service elsewhere.

That being said, Trooli sticks to what it does best and does it well. It currently offers three levels of high-speed internet: 150 Home, 500 Home and 900 Home. All of Trooli’s broadband contracts last for 24 months.

150 Home

This isn’t your standard entry-level broadband package. Providing average download speeds of 150Mbps and upload speeds of 50Mbps, this connection is faster than some providers’ premium packages.

It currently costs just £29.99 per month, which is good value for any broadband deal, let alone one offering these speeds. And like all of Trooli’s broadband deals, there are no installation or delivery fees.

500 Home

This is Trooli’s mid-level broadband package, providing average download speeds of 500Mbps and upload speeds of 200Mbps. This is classified as an “ultrafast” connection, and it should satisfy most medium to large households, even those with online gamers.

It’ll currently set you back £34.99 per month, and with speeds that are particularly impressive, you’ll struggle to find similar deals for anything cheaper outside of promotional offers.

900 Home

This is Trooli’s premium package, providing very impressive average download speeds of 900Mbps and upload speeds of 300Mbps. These speeds are known as “gigabit-capable” and are among some of the fastest you can get from any internet connection in the UK. There’s not much you can’t do online with Trooli’s 900 Home package.

The one noticeable benefit of this deal is its price. At £39.99 per month, it’s one of the cheapest broadband-only packages out there. If you’re after future-proof internet speeds, you can’t go wrong with this connection.

Is Trooli any good?

As it’s a relatively small provider, not enough customer feedback is available for Trooli to be included in Ofcom’s annual customer satisfaction reports.

It does, however, have 2,880 reviews on Trustpilot as of May 2024. Eighty-six per cent of respondents rated Trooli’s service as excellent, while 16 per cent gave it a bad rating. This gives it an overall score of 4.7 stars out of five, which is quite respectable.

Can I get Trooli where I live?

Trooli is an ISP that provides high-speed internet throughout the UK and has significantly expanded its network since its launch in 2018. It’s currently available in selected postcodes across the following regions:

Berkshire

Buckinghamshire

Cambridgeshire

Dorset

East Sussex

Fife

Hampshire

Kent

Lanarkshire

Norfolk

Somerset

Suffolk

West Sussex

To determine if Trooli is available in your area, simply put your postcode into our broadband comparison tool at the top of this page to see if you can access these deals.