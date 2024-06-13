How to cancel Virgin Media broadband

If you’re a Virgin Media customer who is moving home, looking for a better broadband deal or just wanting a change, you’ll have to cancel your current contract. But don’t worry, it’s not difficult.

Here, we’ll explain everything you need to know about cancelling your Virgin Media contract so you can do it easily or work out whether leaving is really the best option.

When does my Virgin Media contract end?

Before you cancel, you first need to find out whether you’re still under contract. Virgin Media’s contracts are usually 18 or 24 months long (unless you’re on a monthly rolling contract). If you’re still under contract, you’ll likely have to pay an early disconnection fee (more on this later).

To find out how long you have left on your contract online, log in to your Virgin Media account and click on “view contract” to look at details of your contract, including the end date.

Alternatively, you can call the customer service team on 0345 454 1111 or 150 from a Virgin landline or mobile phone. The customer service team is available from 7am to 11pm on weekdays or 8am to 8pm on weekends

How do I cancel my Virgin Media contract?

To cancel your Virgin Media broadband contract, as well as your TV or landline package, you must call the customer service team on either 0345 454 1111 or 150 from a Virgin Media landline or mobile. You can also cancel using the online chat service.

Once you get through, select the “If you’re thinking of leaving Virgin Media” option and let the service team member that you’re speaking to know that you wish to leave.

If you have an installation lined up with another provider, let Virgin know what date your new connection will go live, and Virgin will usually cut your services on or around that date.

You can also ask to be referred to the retention team and see if they’ll give you a better deal, although if you want to avoid the stress of trying to negotiate on the phone, switching broadband providers may be easier.

What are Virgin Media’s cancellation fees?

If you cancel while still under contract with Virgin Media, you’ll probably have to pay an early disconnection fee, which is usually the remainder of the minimum term on your contract. Because every package comes with a different price point depending on whether a customer took out the contract on a special offer or bundled any additional services with their broadband, there is no standard cancellation fee.

When you confirm cancellation of your contract, Virgin Media will calculate any fees you owe and give them to you in writing.

FAQs Can I cancel my broadband if Virgin Media raises its prices? It depends on the circumstances. According to regulator Ofcom, customers can cancel their broadband contract early without paying a penalty if their provider increases their monthly price higher than the Retail Price Index (RPI) rate of inflation, but only if the provider didn’t make the possibility of price increases clear in the terms and conditions of your contract. Can I cancel my broadband if it’s too slow? This can be tricky, but if you can prove that the speeds you’re receiving are considerably below what was advertised when you signed up and Virgin Media aren’t able to do anything about it, then you could be able to leave without charge. When measuring your internet speeds, remember that it must be done from a computer that’s attached to the router via an Ethernet cable because wifi cannot offer as fast a connection as a wired one.