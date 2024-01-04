Menu Close

What are the best broadband deals in Sheffield 2024?

Written by Gemma Ryles
Updated January 04, 2024
Verified by Amy Reeves

Residents of Sheffield have access to some of the best broadband deals in the country, with a plethora of providers to choose from. Picking the best broadband for your household can be tricky; whether you’re working on a budget or require a full fibre connection to stream games, our comprehensive guide will help you make an informed decision about your broadband and find the best price for your needs.

What broadband deals are available in Sheffield?

Since Sheffield has access to a large pool of broadband providers and residents can choose between three different broadband packages. The choice between broadband only, broadband and phone and broadband and TV will depend on your needs, although it is important to note not every broadband provider in your area will offer the same services. 

  • Broadband only: These packages are ideal for households that are only looking for a broadband connection with no additional features
  • Broadband and phone: Broadband and phone packages offer a landline service alongside broadband. Some postcodes require a landline for a broadband connection, meaning some residences will require a landline package regardless of their landline needs
  • Broadband and TV: Broadband and TV deals can be found from a variety of providers and can include access to more channels or streaming service subscriptions, such as Netflix or NOW TV

Best broadband providers in Sheffield

The largest four broadband providers – Virgin Media, Sky, TalkTalk and BT – all operate in Sheffield, including a range of smaller providers. If you want to find the best quote for your household, check with multiple providers to find the best price and speed that will work for your household. 

Sky Broadband 

Sky is one of the biggest broadband providers in the UK. Operating from Greater London, Sky offers ultrafast full fibre broadband speeds of up to 900Mbps and provides multiple TV packages, including TV, film and sports channels. 

Virgin Media

Virgin Media also offers speeds of up to 900Mbps, although speeds will differ depending on region. Sheffield residents can utilise the company’s fibre broadband deals, as well as TV, SIM and film packages. 

BT Broadband 

BT offers a range of speeds for those living in Sheffield, with full-fibre broadband up to 900Mbs. Eligible postcodes can look for packages including landline services and TV deals, which include both Netflix and NOW TV. 

TalkTalk

Depending on where you live in Sheffield, you can benefit from speeds up to 944Mbs with TalkTalk broadband. TalkTalk offers its own routers as well as wifi 6 compatible routers for increased speed, with TV and landline bundles offered to eligible postcodes. 

NOW Broadband

NOW Broadband does not serve every area in Sheffield, so we recommend using the company’s postcode checker to ensure your home is eligible. Suitable households can benefit from NOW’s no contract broadband deals, which come with a £60 activation fee, as well as various landline packages. 

Plusnet 

Plusnet does not offer any TV bundles, but supported households can utilise full fibre broadband contracts with an optional landline service. 

Vodafone 

Eligible customers receive free installation of Vodafone full fibre broadband, with speeds capping out at 910Mbs. Vodafone customers also receive a monthly discount on their broadband, with TV and landline bundles also offered.

POP Telecom

POP Telecom uses the Openreach network to provide certain areas of Sheffield with broadband. Depending on the postcode, residents can receive ultrafast full fibre broadband deals, as well as landline and TV bundles.

How do I find broadband providers in Sheffield and what factors should I consider?

The best broadband provider won’t be the same for everyone, which is why you need to consider a few key factors before committing to a package or a company. To give you a better idea of the best broadband deals in your area, use our postcode checker for a comprehensive overview of what’s on offer. 

Here are some of the biggest factors you should consider when looking for a broadband provider in Sheffield. 

Speed for Sheffield areas

Different broadband providers will offer different speeds, coverage, and packages depending on your postcode, so you will need to ensure your desired provider offers adequate speeds for your household. Those living in a larger home who want to stream TV or video games will require a faster broadband connection than someone living alone; find out what broadband speeds you need and how to measure your speed using our guide. 

Price of the deal 

If you are working with a tight budget, you may need to opt for a slower broadband connection. A majority of broadband deals are paid via a monthly contract, with some companies requiring a one-off installation fee. Longer contracts are usually more cost-effective, with no contract deals working out as the most expensive. Consider the needs of your household, including how long you need a broadband connection, the speeds required for any online activity and how much you are willing to budget to find the best deal. 

Contract length 

Most broadband providers offer contracts over 12, 24 or 36 month periods. Usually, longer contracts are more cost-effective, however, they are not as suitable for residents living in rented accommodation. Some companies offer monthly rollover or no contract deals, which will be preferable for those who cannot commit to a year long contract. 

Provider reputation 

Ensure you are working with a reputable provider by researching the company and looking at customer reviews. Even if you are looking at a company that has been operating for a long time, recent customer testimonials can offer insight into the quality of the service and ensure its reliability. 

Provider customer service 

Effective customer service can be essential in unfortunate circumstances; whether you’re having issues with your router or your speeds are much lower than advertised, access to a dedicated customer support line or online chat feature can make resolving the issue a lot easier and less stressful. 

Do you need a wifi booster for your area with that provider? 

Wifi boosters extend broadband coverage to low-signal areas within the home; wifi boosters are helpful, but you should ideally invest in a package that does not require one. Check your Sheffield postcode with speed checkers to ensure you won’t need a wifi booster with your new provider. 

What broadband speeds can I expect in Sheffield?

Sheffield is home to a wide range of broadband speeds. The speed of your broadband will be dependent on the provider, which package you choose and which area you live in, with some regions having access to higher speeds. 

According to the Ofcom speed checker, the average broadband speed in Sheffield is 81Mbps. 

Using Ofcom’s speed checker, we calculated the average superfast broadband speed for different regions of Sheffield. These results will be significantly lower for households that do not have access to ultrafast gigabit broadband. 

Area in SheffieldAverage broadband speed
City50Mbps
Stocksbridge and Upper Don33Mbps
Stannington80Mbps
Fulwood80Mbps
Dore and Totley63Mbps
Ecclesall79Mbps
Crookes88Mbps
Darnhall80Mbps
West Ecclesfield81Mbps
East Eccelesfield80Mbps
Shiregreen and Brightside80Mbps
Walkley82Mbps
Hillsborough80Mbps
Richmond76Mbps
Woodhouse85Mbps
Birley59Mbps
Beighton62Mbps
Mosborough54Mbps
Manor Castle51Mbps

What are the most common types of broadband in Sheffield?

Sheffield has access to various types of broadband. Fibre to the premises (FTTP) is the fastest type of broadband available, however, not every house has the same support or coverage. 

According to a Virgin Media report, over 20,000 homes and businesses in Sheffield have access to full fibre broadband, with speeds as high as 1,130Mbps. 

  • Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL): ADSL delivers broadband via the same copper wires that provide a landline connection, and is the most common type of broadband in the UK
  • Fibre to the cabinet (FTTC): FTTC delivers superfast broadband via the cabinet in your street, which is then sent into your home through copper wires. It is more reliable and provides faster speeds than ADSL
  • Fibre to the premises (FTTP): FTTP connects directly to your home, negating the need for a landline phone. It is one of the fastest internet solutions currently available and is still being rolled out throughout Sheffield
  • Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC): HFC combines both fibre optic and coaxial infrastructure, being delivered into the home via a coaxial cable instead of copper wires

Frequently asked questions about broadband deals in Sheffield

Gemma Ryles

Writer

Gemma is a seasoned journalist with experience writing content for print and online publications for three years, with an extensive background in the technology industry. Gemma has produced content for Glitterbeam Radio, BBC Yorkshire, Yorkshire Post and Trusted Reviews, where she honed her skills for creating buying guides, reviews and features to help consumers make informed decisions.

