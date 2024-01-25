TalkTalk offers some of the best broadband deals in the UK, with a range of packages and services that include superfast internet and inclusive bundles. Depending on your broadband needs, the deals available from TalkTalk range from 38Mbps (megabits a second) to 944Mbps in average download speed, so it’s easy to secure a deal that suits your needs from the provider. We’ve rounded up the best TalkTalk broadband deals currently available, including everything you need to know before you spend.
TalkTalk broadband deals available now
As one of the best broadband providers in the country, TalkTalk has plenty of deals available, which vary in download speeds, price and extras, such as a nifty Amazon eero router. However, not every postcode in the UK will be able to take advantage of every broadband deal from TalkTalk, so do use the postcode checker on TalkTalk’s site to ensure your address will be covered.
*While TalkTalk is currently slashing almost all of its monthly prices to half-price for the first six months, this deal ends on 14 February 2024
What do you get with TalkTalk broadband?
Depending on which deal or package you choose with TalkTalk, you’ll experience different download speeds, add-ons and extras, and of course, monthly costs. However, as it’s one of the largest broadband providers in the UK, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re part of a big household that needs high download speeds or will only be doing small amounts of streaming day-to-day.
Types of broadband
TalkTalk offers fibre broadband, which is available in the Fibre 35 and 65 deals, and full fibre broadband, which is offered through the remainder of the provider’s plans (and any deal that includes the words ‘full fibre’). Simply put, TalkTalk’s full fibre packages work with a connection that uses 100 per cent fibre optic cables (known as Fibre to the Premises or FTTP), whereas fibre consists of both fibre optic and copper cables (Fibre to the Cabinet or FTTC broadband).
Broadband speeds
As with most broadband providers, TalkTalk has several deals on offer, with each one guaranteeing a different average download speed. The lowest broadband speed on offer is unsurprisingly the cheapest package, with Fibre 65 averaging 38Mbps, and the highest speed is TalkTalk’s Fibre 900 plan, which will give you a download speed of up to 944Mbps, and is 24 times faster than standard broadband, according to the site.
Packages
We’ve included all of the broadband and TV packages on offer for each of the full fibre options – Full Fibre 150, Full Fibre 500 and Full Fibre 900 – in our list of deals above, but there are other add-on packages available for all deals. Again, these packages won’t be available for every postcode in the UK, so make sure you check yours on the site.
Advantages of TalkTalk broadband
As with any broadband provider, there are advantages and disadvantages to choosing TalkTalk. The biggest advantage of TalkTalk, in our opinion, is the fact that every single package is offered with unlimited downloads, meaning you can essentially download as much as you like on a daily basis (however, if you do opt for a cheaper package with a download speed on the lower end, it will of course take you longer to download and stream). Some other advantages include:
- It’s a reputable broadband provider: TalkTalk is one of the best-known broadband providers in the UK, with lots of positive reviews to comb through and a long history of offering a reliable internet service.
- There’s wide coverage across the UK: This goes hand-in-hand with its status as one of the top broadband providers in the country, so it’s no surprise that plenty of UK addresses will be able to enjoy a range of packages from TalkTalk.
- You can choose from a wide range of packages: As we’ve highlighted above, TalkTalk offers a variety of different packages that will suit an array of customers, including those who only need lower download speeds and want to save money on their broadband, and those in large households who require connection to several devices and superfast download speeds (TalkTalk’s best package, Full Fibre 900, can connect to up to 75 individual devices).
- Security benefits and virus protection software: TalkTalk claims that each of its packages includes its own Web Filter service to eliminate the chances of harmful viruses and any unsafe content being downloaded onto your devices.
- Broadband bundle options on offer: If you’re looking for more than just broadband, there are plenty of options available. TalkTalk’s full fibre packages offer add-ons like a TV Hub and memberships to streaming services like NOW and Netflix. Just add a full fibre deal to your basket and choose your add-ons. All full fibre packages are data-only as standard, meaning you can’t add a landline onto your plan, but Fibre 35 and 65 do include a landline with free TalkTalk to TalkTalk calls, so you can get some great broadband and phone deals.
- There are plenty of deals and rewards for new and existing customers: If you’re a new TalkTalk customer, you can often benefit from fantastic discounts, which make these broadband deals even more exciting. As we’ve noted, the first six months will be half-price across select full fibre plans; though this claims to only be for broadband deals, we’ve found the discount still applies to add-ons such as streaming service subscriptions when added to the package in your basket. When it comes to existing customers, the deals and incentives really depend on what’s on offer when it comes time to renew your TalkTalk contract. As with any broadband provider, it’s always worth speaking to someone from the company to make sure you’re getting the best deal you can, and don’t be afraid to quote deals and prices you’ve seen on offer from other providers, too.
What speeds can you get with TalkTalk broadband?
Below we’ve laid out the average download speeds for each of TalkTalk’s fibre and full fibre deals – remember that all of these plans also include unlimited downloads, so you won’t have a cap on how much you download every day, you’ll just find that different deals will offer quicker speeds. It’s also worth conducting a quick broadband speed test to see what speeds you’re getting with your current provider.
It’s important to remember that not only will you need to check whether or not your postcode is eligible for each of these packages, but there are also a number of factors that could affect your actual download speeds (which is why TalkTalk calls these ‘average’ speeds). These could include how many devices are using the broadband at a certain time, the size of what you’re downloading or streaming, and where you’ve placed your router in your home. TalkTalk offers some very comprehensive packages and is known to be a reliable provider, so it’s likely that it can provide some of the best broadband in your area, but always do your research first.
Are TalkTalk broadband deals right for me?
Of course, whether TalkTalk’s broadband deals are right for you will depend on your household’s specific needs when it comes to downloads and using the internet, but here are a few things to consider.
- What speeds do you need? While TalkTalk’s most comprehensive and most expensive package – Full Fibre 900 – does offer high download speeds of up to 944Mpbs, there are other providers that can beat this speed, including Virgin Media. But it’s unlikely you’ll need the upper end of download speeds anyway. Full Fibre 900 can provide internet for up to 75 devices, while most households won’t require this many devices to connect to the internet.
- What is your budget? Unsurprisingly, the faster the average download speeds, the more you’ll be paying each month, and this price gets higher when you add on extras such as a TV Hub and subscriptions. However, we’ve found TalkTalk does offer reasonable pricing for its extensive plans, with some impressive discounts available, too. The provider also has a deal with JobCentre Plus to offer up to six months’ free broadband to jobseekers on certain benefits.
- How long do you want to commit to your contract? Similarly to a mobile phone contract, when choosing a new broadband provider you’ll often find the best-value plans come with the downside of being locked into quite a long contract. This is the case across all of TalkTalk’s packages, with the only contract length available being 24 months, so keep that in mind before you choose to switch.