Depending on which deal or package you choose with TalkTalk, you’ll experience different download speeds, add-ons and extras, and of course, monthly costs. However, as it’s one of the largest broadband providers in the UK, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re part of a big household that needs high download speeds or will only be doing small amounts of streaming day-to-day.

Types of broadband

TalkTalk offers fibre broadband, which is available in the Fibre 35 and 65 deals, and full fibre broadband, which is offered through the remainder of the provider’s plans (and any deal that includes the words ‘full fibre’). Simply put, TalkTalk’s full fibre packages work with a connection that uses 100 per cent fibre optic cables (known as Fibre to the Premises or FTTP), whereas fibre consists of both fibre optic and copper cables (Fibre to the Cabinet or FTTC broadband).

Broadband speeds

As with most broadband providers, TalkTalk has several deals on offer, with each one guaranteeing a different average download speed. The lowest broadband speed on offer is unsurprisingly the cheapest package, with Fibre 65 averaging 38Mbps, and the highest speed is TalkTalk’s Fibre 900 plan, which will give you a download speed of up to 944Mbps, and is 24 times faster than standard broadband, according to the site.

Packages

We’ve included all of the broadband and TV packages on offer for each of the full fibre options – Full Fibre 150, Full Fibre 500 and Full Fibre 900 – in our list of deals above, but there are other add-on packages available for all deals. Again, these packages won’t be available for every postcode in the UK, so make sure you check yours on the site.