Three broadband deals UK 2024

Three is an interesting provider, offering 4G and 5G broadband deals that are more flexible and portable than traditional cable-based methods. While this solution won’t be suitable for everyone, you can find deals as cheap as £20 per month with average speeds of up to 150Mbps.

Our expert team breaks down everything you need to know about Three broadband, including all the packages, customer reviews and pricing, so you can better understand the broadband providers in your area and find the right deal for you.

Three broadband deals available now

Three may not be one of the fastest broadband providers around, but due to its utilisation of wireless broadband, it has fewer limitations than other providers. Here’s the current selection of broadband packages on offer from Three:

Deal name Average speed Contract length Downloads Price* Extras Setup costs 4G home broadband Up to 70Mbps 24 months Unlimited £11/month (then £22/month after six months) N/A £0 5G home broadband 150Mbps 1 month Unlimited £25/month N/A £0 5G home broadband 150Mbps 24 months Unlimited £11/month (then £22/month after six months) N/A £0 All prices and speeds correct as of 21 March 2024

What do you get with Three broadband?

Learning the ins and outs of each broadband supplier is a difficult task, but it’s critical when choosing a new provider. To make your journey easier, we’ve detailed all the key factors of Three broadband, including the type of broadband it uses, the speeds on offer and the available packages.

Types of broadband

Three uses mobile broadband, which connects you to the internet via a 4G or 5G signal. As the name suggests, mobile or wireless broadband doesn’t require copper or fibre optic cables, making it an ideal solution for those in rural communities or those with limited access to FTTP or FTTC broadband.

While you can’t class Three’s broadband deals as fibre broadband, their high speeds reflect mobile broadband’s capabilities and can be a better option for some residents.

Broadband speeds

According to Three, its 5G packages offer average download speeds of 150Mbps; however, the maximum download speeds can reach as high as 597Mbps. The company is less transparent with the average speeds of its 4G deals, but claims that the maximum speeds reach up to 70Mbps.

If you need to learn more about your current broadband speeds and how to measure them, consult our guide.

Broadband packages

Due to the nature of wireless broadband, Three’s broadband deals don’t come with a landline, so it doesn’t offer broadband and phone deals. Broadband and TV deals are also absent, making Three suitable for households that desire a broadband-only contract.

Advantages of Three broadband

Knowing all the benefits that come with Three broadband is important, as you may find that it offers services that no other provider in your area can deliver. Here are some of the prime benefits of choosing Three:

Portable, flexible coverage: Three’s wireless router can be located anywhere in your home, allowing you to place it where you need it most, such as an office or lounge. This also makes it ideal for travelling, as it can be plugged into any outlet with no specific infrastructure requirements (other than access to a 4G or 5G mobile network)

Three’s wireless router can be located anywhere in your home, allowing you to place it where you need it most, such as an office or lounge. This also makes it ideal for travelling, as it can be plugged into any outlet with no specific infrastructure requirements (other than access to a 4G or 5G mobile network) Rural compatibility: areas that suffer from a lack of traditional broadband infrastructure will benefit from the use of 4G or 5G internet, as it doesn’t require any setup or wires running into the property

areas that suffer from a lack of traditional broadband infrastructure will benefit from the use of 4G or 5G internet, as it doesn’t require any setup or wires running into the property Varying contract lengths: Three offers its deals on a 24-month or no-contract basis. While the 24-month option is more affordable in the long run, the rolling contract is one of the best student broadband options, as it doesn’t incur any cancellation fees and suits those who are often moving home

Three offers its deals on a 24-month or no-contract basis. While the 24-month option is more affordable in the long run, the rolling contract is one of the best student broadband options, as it doesn’t incur any cancellation fees and suits those who are often moving home Affordable pricing: compared to some larger broadband providers, Three offers value for money with its broadband deals, making it a good contender for those on a budget

compared to some larger broadband providers, Three offers value for money with its broadband deals, making it a good contender for those on a budget Unlimited data in every deal: every broadband deal from Three comes with unlimited data, allowing you to browse the web and stream content without fear of incurring an extra fee for going over the limit

every broadband deal from Three comes with unlimited data, allowing you to browse the web and stream content without fear of incurring an extra fee for going over the limit Zero upfront costs: no upfront cost broadband deals can be hard to come by, so it’s important to note that every deal from Three comes with no extra costs. This is helped by the fact that none of its deals require a visit from an engineer; you can set them up on your own

Disadvantages of Three broadband

Even with all those advantages, Three isn’t a faultless service, and you may encounter some less-desirable aspects when looking for your perfect deal. Here are some of the most common pitfalls that come with Three broadband:

Poor reputation: while Three is too small of a provider to be included in the latest Ofcom report, we can glean information on the company using Trustpilot. The company has a low score of 1.5 stars out of five from over 2,100 reviews, putting it in the “Bad” category. Customers mention poor service, issues with their connection and problems cancelling their contracts

while Three is too small of a provider to be included in the latest Ofcom report, we can glean information on the company using Trustpilot. The company has a low score of 1.5 stars out of five from over 2,100 reviews, putting it in the “Bad” category. Customers mention poor service, issues with their connection and problems cancelling their contracts Region-dependent speeds: in the same vein as traditional broadband, Three’s wireless network is highly dependent on where you live. While more areas of the UK have access to 5G than ever before – from 48 to 78 per cent, according to Ofcom – some may still have issues connecting. Using the postcode checker at the top of this page is the best way to find out what types of broadband your house is eligible for

in the same vein as traditional broadband, Three’s wireless network is highly dependent on where you live. While more areas of the UK have access to 5G than ever before – from 48 to 78 per cent, according to Ofcom – some may still have issues connecting. Using the postcode checker at the top of this page is the best way to find out what types of broadband your house is eligible for No bundles: somewhat surprisingly, Three does not offer any additional features with its broadband, so you can’t sign up for multiple services at once

What speeds can you get with Three broadband?

Three only offers two speeds, with its 5G package being significantly faster than its 4G sibling. Here are the expected speeds of Three’s broadband packages:

Three broadband package Average download speed Top download speed 4G home broadband Not listed 70Mbps 5G home broadband 150Mbps 597Mbps Correct as of 21 March 2024

While the company does not offer an average download speed for its 4G deal, you can receive speeds up to 70Mbps depending on your region, making it viable for streaming video content.

Unsurprisingly, Three’s 5G deals offer faster speeds, making them better suited for those looking for gaming broadband or needing a stable internet connection to work from home.



Knowing the best broadband provider in your area is a vital step when picking a new broadband deal, as you want to ensure your new provider can offer adequate speeds at a reasonable price.

Is it easy to switch to Three broadband? Switching broadband providers is a simple process. The easiest way to switch to Three broadband is: Check your postcode: use the postcode checker at the top of this page to ensure that you’re eligible for Three broadband

Sign up for a Three package: once you know what your options are, sign up for your desired package from Three

Contact your current provider: ensure that you contact your current broadband provider to inform them of your departure. If you’re terminating a broadband contract early, be aware of any cancellation fees that may apply

Connect your new hub: Three claims that your new hub can be delivered in the next working day if you order before 8pm. Depending on your current provider, it may be worth cancelling your contract before signing up for a package to avoid paying for two broadband services simultaneously. When your hub arrives, simply plug it in and connect to the internet

Are Three broadband deals right for me?

No broadband provider will fit the needs of every household; Three comes with unique advantages and disadvantages that you need to consider before signing up for a contract. Here are some of the factors you should take into account when looking at Three broadband:

Broadband types: Three only offers mobile broadband, with no option for fibre or full fibre traditional broadband. If you live in a rural area, 4G or 5G broadband may be the best option on the market; however, you should consider more conventional broadband types as well, as you may benefit from higher speeds

Three only offers mobile broadband, with no option for fibre or full fibre traditional broadband. If you live in a rural area, 4G or 5G broadband may be the best option on the market; however, you should consider more conventional broadband types as well, as you may benefit from higher speeds Broadband speeds: Three offers average download speeds of up to 150Mbps, although you can theoretically experience peak speeds of 597Mbps with the 5G deals. Consider how many devices are usually connected to your internet and what activities you usually partake in to deduce which speeds are best for you

Three offers average download speeds of up to 150Mbps, although you can theoretically experience peak speeds of 597Mbps with the 5G deals. Consider how many devices are usually connected to your internet and what activities you usually partake in to deduce which speeds are best for you Budget considerations: Three offers relatively affordable broadband deals compared to other providers. There are selective discounts on specific deals and no upfront costs, making it preferable for those on a budget

Three offers relatively affordable broadband deals compared to other providers. There are selective discounts on specific deals and no upfront costs, making it preferable for those on a budget Price hikes: like most other broadband providers, Three increases the price of its broadband deals every April in line with the Consumer Price Index published in January, plus 3.9 per cent. However, those paying via a recurring method are eligible for a £5 discount

like most other broadband providers, Three increases the price of its broadband deals every April in line with the Consumer Price Index published in January, plus 3.9 per cent. However, those paying via a recurring method are eligible for a £5 discount Additional services: phone and TV services are absent from Three’s lineup, meaning that you can’t bundle additional services with your broadband deal. If you want to benefit from discounted services and easier admin, consider broadband providers such as Virgin Media, TalkTalk, Sky Broadband and NOW Broadband

phone and TV services are absent from Three’s lineup, meaning that you can’t bundle additional services with your broadband deal. If you want to benefit from discounted services and easier admin, consider broadband providers such as Virgin Media, TalkTalk, Sky Broadband and NOW Broadband Provider comparisons: use the postcode checker at the top of this page to ensure that you’ve found the best deal for your household, taking into account the price, speeds and customer service

Three broadband deals FAQs How do customers rate Three? Three is too small to be reviewed by Ofcom; however, the company has a rating of 1.5 stars out of five on Trustpilot. Many of the reviews mention poor customer service, lower than advertised speeds and issues terminating the contract. On the other hand, positive reviews note consistent speeds, helpful encounters with the customer service team and affordability. What incentives can you get as a new Three broadband customer? New customers aren’t privy to any specific benefits or perks from Three broadband, other than a discounted monthly price on the company’s 4G and 5G plans. One of the biggest benefits of partnering with Three is the unlimited broadband and the ability to opt for a rolling contract with the 5G deal. Are there any additional fees with Three broadband? All of Three’s broadband plans come with £0 upfront fees, meaning that you don’t need to pay for delivery, activation or setup. Three does require that you pay the monthly charges remaining on your minimum term if you want to terminate your contract early.