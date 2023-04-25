- SOFTWARE
Car finance is an essential part of the car-buying process for many people. According to the Finance and Leasing Association, UK consumers bought nearly 680,000 new cars on finance in 2022 and a whopping 1.5 million used vehicles.
Whether you’re buying a new or used car, car finance can help you spread the cost of your purchase. With so many different options available, it can be hard to know where to start. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at car finance and offer some tips on how to find the right option for you.
Car finance covers a variety of options available for you to buy a car if you don’t have enough cash to pay the total amount upfront. Typically, it’s a type of loan specifically designed for the purpose of buying a car, however there are more conventional loans and lease options also available.
There are several different types of car finance available, including hire purchase, personal contract purchase (PCP), and personal loans. It also includes leasing as an alternative option if you want to simply use a car for an agreed period of time but don’t want to own it outright.
With several options available when browsing for cars on finance, it can quickly become confusing to understand the best option for your needs and budget. Once you have decided on the car that’s best for you, there are a few things to consider before moving forward with a finance option:
Hire purchase (HP) is a type of car finance agreement that allows you to buy a car through monthly payments over a fixed term (usually two to five years) with interest. With HP, you pay an initial deposit and then spread the remaining cost of the car over the term of the agreement.
At the end of the HP agreement, you own the car outright, provided you have made all the monthly payments and any final payment that may be required. HP agreements are typically used for buying new or used cars and can be arranged through car dealerships or finance companies.
During the HP term, you are responsible for maintaining the car and keeping it in good condition. You are also responsible for any repair or maintenance costs that arise during the term of the agreement.
HP can be a good option if you want to eventually own the car outright and keep it for a long time. However, it’s important to carefully consider the terms and costs of the agreement, including the interest rate and any fees, and to make sure the monthly payments fit within your budget before entering into an agreement.
A personal contract purchase (PCP) is a type of car finance agreement that allows you to use a car for a set period of time (usually two to four years) in exchange for monthly payments. With a PCP, you typically pay a smaller monthly payment than with other types of finance agreements, such as hire purchase (HP), because you are only financing a portion of the car’s value. A PCP agreement can be a little tricky to understand at first, but you can break it down into three parts:
At the end of the PCP term, you have three options:
During the PCP term, you are responsible for keeping the car in good condition and maintaining it according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. You will also need to stay within the agreed mileage limit, or you will be charged for excess mileage.
PCP can be a good option if you want to drive a new car every few years, have lower monthly payments than with HP, and have flexibility at the end of the term. However, it’s important to carefully consider the terms and costs of the PCP, including the interest rate and fees, and to make sure it’s the right option for your individual needs and circumstances.
Personal loans are a type of unsecured loan that can be used for a variety of purposes, including buying a car. With a personal loan, you borrow a set amount of money and then make regular monthly payments to repay the amount borrowed plus interest.
Unlike hire purchase or PCP, buying a car through a personal loan means you own the car outright as soon as the purchase is made. At the end of the loan period, assuming you have made all the repayments, the lender will deem the loan settled and you will have nothing left to pay.
While you technically own the car from the outset, it is important to continue to make your loan repayments on time. If you miss several repayments, the lender will mark you “in default”, which will be logged on your credit file and harm your chances of being able to borrow money in the future (including for other big purchases such as a mortgage for a home).
It’s important to contact your lender well in advance if you think you will fail to make a repayment, as typically they will try to work out a new repayment plan to suit your circumstances. The worst-case scenario to avoid is to keep missing payments without letting your lender know. If this happens, lenders can apply to a court to allow a bailiff to seize your car or other items you own up to the value of the car.
Car leasing is a form of long-term rental that allows you to use a vehicle for a set period of time (usually two to five years) in exchange for monthly payments. When you lease a car, you are essentially paying for the use of the vehicle, but you do not own it. Instead, the leasing company retains ownership of the car throughout the lease term.
At the end of the lease term, you can return the car or buy it for a predetermined price. Leasing can be a good option if you want to drive a new car every few years and avoid the responsibilities and risks of ownership. However, leasing may not be the best option if you plan to keep the car for a long time, or if you drive more than the mileage limit set by the leasing company. It’s also worth noting that a lease agreement is difficult to exit early without significant penalties. This means you are locked in for the period to both the car and the payment, unlike other forms of financing, where you can settle the finance and sell the car at any time if you have a change of circumstances.
When you lease a car, you will typically need to make an initial payment, as well as monthly payments throughout the lease term. Technically, a lease is not an interest-bearing agreement, but some leasing companies will include a charge in the monthly payments to cover the investment they have made in buying the car for you to rent. You will also be responsible for maintenance and repair costs, as well as any excess wear and tear on the vehicle. Most leasing companies do offer the option for an add-on maintenance package, meaning they are responsible for maintaining the car, however this does increase your monthly payment. Additionally, most leases come with mileage limits, and you will be charged extra for any miles driven over that limit.
Overall, car leasing can be a good option if you want to drive a new car every few years and avoid the responsibilities of ownership. However, it’s important to carefully consider the costs and terms of the lease, as they can be pricey to exit early if you have a change in circumstances.
While lenders will be the ones setting the terms of any car finance agreement, there are some steps you can take to lower your monthly repayments. Here are some tips for getting cheaper deals:
When it comes to choosing the right car finance option for you and your circumstances, there are several factors to consider. These include:
In the below table, we have simplified the differences between the various car financing options available to you.
|Finance type
|Typical length of agreement
|Initial deposit required?
|Interest payment required?
|Mileage restrictions?
|Who is responsible for maintenance?
|Who owns the car?
|Cash purchase
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|No
|You
|You
|Hire purchase (HP)
|2-5 years
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|You
|Finance company until the final repayment is made; then you own it
|Personal contract purchase (PCP)
|Typically 3 years
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|You
|Finance company until you opt to make the final balloon payment; then you own it
|Personal loan
|Typically up to 7 years
|No
|Yes
|No
|You
|You
|Leasing
|1-4 years
|Yes
|No, but payments will include a charge for the investment by the leasing company
|Yes
|You, unless you add a maintenance package to the deal, which you'll pay more for
|Finance company
It may be possible to get car financing with bad credit, but it can be more challenging than if you have a good credit score. Many lenders consider your credit score and credit history when deciding whether to approve a loan application and what interest rate to offer. If you have bad credit, you may be seen as a higher risk borrower, and as a result, you may be offered a higher interest rate or be required to provide a larger deposit.
Here are a few options to consider if you have bad credit but need car financing:
Ultimately, while getting car financing with bad credit can be more challenging, it’s not impossible. By exploring different options and taking steps to improve your credit score, you can increase your chances of getting approved for financing and securing the car you need.
Many people rely on car finance to buy a vehicle, whether it’s a new car or a used one. There are several different car finance options available, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. When choosing a car finance option, it’s important to consider factors such as interest rates, deposits, monthly payments, and total cost. By taking the time to compare options and choose the right one for you, you can get behind the wheel of your dream car and spread the cost over a period of time.