There are several types of 4×4 insurance, depending on how much cover you want in the event of an accident.

Third party only

Third party-only car insurance is the most basic type of car insurance required to legally drive on UK roads. Because it’s the lowest level of cover, it’s also usually the cheapest (though not always, so be sure to compare and check).

The point of third-party-only car insurance is to protect other drivers if you have an accident. If the damage is your fault, third party-only insurance will cover the cost of repairs to the other person’s car or property and the cost of injuries to other drivers.

This insurance doesn’t pay out to repair your car if it’s damaged in an accident. You’ll need to pay for that yourself, which can cost you more than you saved by choosing third-party-only cover.

Third party, fire and theft

Third-party, fire and theft car insurance is the next level of cover. This type of insurance will cover the cost of repairing damage you cause to another driver’s car or property. Third-party, fire and theft insurance also pays out for costs associated with the theft or attempted theft of your vehicle and accidental or criminal fire damage.

Be aware, however, with third-party, fire and theft 4×4 insurance as you won’t be covered for the cost of repairing your car if it’s damaged in an accident.

Comprehensive

Comprehensive car insurance, also known as fully comp, is the highest level of car insurance you can buy.

Comprehensive 4×4 insurance will pay out if you get into an accident and your car gets damaged, you damage another driver’s car or you harm someone in an accident, regardless of who is at fault. Comprehensive car insurance also pays out if your vehicle is damaged by fire or is stolen.

Many 4x4s will be covered under these three standard types of car insurance. For example, smaller 4x4s that are only driven on tarmac roads will usually be covered under standard insurance.

But, if your 4×4 is larger, such as the size of a pick-up truck, you may need van insurance instead. If you regularly use your 4×4 to go off road, you’ll likely need specialist 4×4 insurance.