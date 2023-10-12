Menu Close

Cheap 4×4 insurance quotes

Written by Laura Miller
Updated January 17, 2024
Having 4×4 (four wheel drive) insurance ensures your 4×4 car is covered for repairs in the event it’s involved in an accident, a fire or is stolen. Getting 4×4 insurance can be a little different to standard car insurance. It can also be more expensive, so it’s a good idea to compare plenty of 4×4 car insurance quotes to find the cheapest insurance for your vehicle.

What is 4x4 insurance?

4×4 insurance is a type of cover designed for four-wheel drive cars, such as Range Rovers, Jeeps and some brands of SUVs. A four-wheel drive means torque from the engine is received by all wheels, not just the front or rear two (which are called front-wheel and rear-wheel drives, respectively). Whether you’re powering your 4×4 up mountains or spinning around town, there’s a type of 4×4 car insurance for you, although it may vary depending on how you use your car, its size and its age.

4×4 cars have surged in popularity in the UK in recent years. The top three hotspots for 4×4 vehicles are all in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, according to research by 4×4 insurance provider Admiral, where rugged landscapes make 4×4 driving a big advantage. But drivers also buy them across the country, in towns and cities, for their luxurious and spacious cabins.

Farmers are the most likely to own a 4×4, the research found, but company directors and merchant bankers are also in the top five categories of 4×4 owners.

Getting 4×4 insurance can be less straightforward than standard car insurance due to the size, power and uses of the vehicles. 4×4 car insurance is also often more expensive than standard car insurance. Insurers price cover based on risk, and 4×4 cars are viewed as posing higher risk for a number of reasons. These include:

  • Off roading: 4×4 cars are often used off road because, in contrast to most other cars that have power in two wheels, all four wheels are powered. But driving across more difficult terrain increases the chance of an accident and, by extension, the cost of your 4×4 insurance
  • Theft: 4x4s are often considered a luxury car and are a target for thieves, increasing the risk of your car being stolen
  • Size: 4x4s are typically bigger than standard cars, so if they’re involved in an accident, they could inflict greater than normal damage on other vehicles, causing more costly repairs
What does 4x4 insurance cover?

There are several types of 4×4 insurance, depending on how much cover you want in the event of an accident.

Third party only

Third party-only car insurance is the most basic type of car insurance required to legally drive on UK roads. Because it’s the lowest level of cover, it’s also usually the cheapest (though not always, so be sure to compare and check).

The point of third-party-only car insurance is to protect other drivers if you have an accident. If the damage is your fault, third party-only insurance will cover the cost of repairs to the other person’s car or property and the cost of injuries to other drivers.

This insurance doesn’t pay out to repair your car if it’s damaged in an accident. You’ll need to pay for that yourself, which can cost you more than you saved by choosing third-party-only cover.

Third party, fire and theft

Third-party, fire and theft car insurance is the next level of cover. This type of insurance will cover the cost of repairing damage you cause to another driver’s car or property. Third-party, fire and theft insurance also pays out for costs associated with the theft or attempted theft of your vehicle and accidental or criminal fire damage.

Be aware, however, with third-party, fire and theft 4×4 insurance as you won’t be covered for the cost of repairing your car if it’s damaged in an accident.

Comprehensive

Comprehensive car insurance, also known as fully comp, is the highest level of car insurance you can buy. 

Comprehensive 4×4 insurance will pay out if you get into an accident and your car gets damaged, you damage another driver’s car or you harm someone in an accident, regardless of who is at fault. Comprehensive car insurance also pays out if your vehicle is damaged by fire or is stolen.

Many 4x4s will be covered under these three standard types of car insurance. For example, smaller 4x4s that are only driven on tarmac roads will usually be covered under standard insurance.

But, if your 4×4 is larger, such as the size of a pick-up truck, you may need van insurance instead. If you regularly use your 4×4 to go off road, you’ll likely need specialist 4×4 insurance.

Specialist 4x4 cover

Specialist 4×4 insurance covers activities you are more likely to do as a 4×4 driver compared to a standard car driver. Insurers view these activities as riskier and often require extra insurance to cover against the increased likelihood that you’ll cause damage to your vehicle or others.

You can typically buy specialist 4×4 car insurance as an add-on to a standard car insurance policy. There are some specialist 4×4 insurance brokers that can help you find cover specifically for 4x4s. These include:

  • Brentacre
  • Performance Direct
  • Lancaster Insurance

Specialist brokers have more experience dealing with 4×4 insurance, so it can be worth talking to them if you have a wider range of 4×4 modifications or activities you want to cover.

Specialist 4x4 coverReason
Going off road or competing in driving competitions4x4s have an advantage in harsher driving conditions, such as green lanes and off-road settings, but driving in these conditions increases the chance that the car will be involved in an accident. Some standard car insurance won’t cover you for it. Similarly, some insurance providers won’t cover you for competitive driving.
ModificationsIf you've made modifications to your 4x4, such as adding a custom exhaust or suspension to better enable you to use it for off roading, finding cheap 4x4 insurance can be challenging, and you may need specialist cover. Specialist insurance will cover you for the agreed value of your 4x4, which considers the value of the modifications, not just the market rate.
AgeIf your 4x4 is over 20 years old, it will likely be classed as a "classic" car, which may require specialist 4x4 insurance.
TowingComprehensive insurance will typically cover you for towing. However, some insurers will only cover the towed vehicle for third-party liability (injury to people or property but not the trailer or caravan itself). To fully cover the towed vehicle, you may require caravan or trailer insurance.

How to secure the cheapest 4x4 insurance

Finding cheap 4×4 car insurance can be more difficult than it might be for standard cars because insurers view the kinds of activities 4×4 vehicles usually take part in, such as driving off road, as riskier. Also, 4x4s are often bigger than standard cars and can cause more damage to other cars and property. Spare parts for 4x4s are also more expensive. 

All of this makes finding cheap 4×4 insurance tricker. But there are things you can do to find the cheapest 4×4 insurance.

Ways to cut 4x4 insurance costsReason
Reduce your annual mileagePut simply, driving less means your car is on the road less, so it makes it more unlikely to be involved in an accident
Keep your vehicle safe and secure and try to park it off roadSome insurers offer discounts on car insurance if you use special anti-theft devices, such as steering wheel locks, or if you keep your vehicle in a garage where it’s less likely to be seen by passing thieves
Increase your voluntary excessVoluntary excess is the amount you agree to pay in the event of an accident before your car insurance policy pays out. The higher the excess you agree to, the cheaper your car insurance will be
Join an owners clubJoining a 4x4-owners club may give you access to special member discounts on your 4x4 insurance. National owners' clubs include the All Wheel Drive Club, the National Routes and Green Lanes 4x4 and the Scottish Off Road Club. Individual car brands often have clubs too, including Land Rover and the Jeep Owners Club
Do not make modifications to your vehicleAvoiding modifications, such as bigger wheels or changes to your suspension, can help you get cheaper 4x4 insurance. This is because these modifications often add value to a car, which can make insurance claims more expensive for an insurer, increase risky behaviour that can lead to accidents and make your car more attractive to thieves
Use a comparison website or specialist insurance brokerCompare a range of 4x4 insurance quotes to find the cheapest 4x4 insurance. Use comparison websites or go to a specialist 4x4 car insurance broker. Both will let you compare 4x4 insurance quotes from dozens of insurers so you can get the best deal for your car

Factors such as where you live and your personal driving and insurance claim record can also influence how much you’ll end up paying.

4x4 car insurance frequently asked questions

