Allianz car insurance review

With Allianz car insurance, you’ll be covered for:
Injuries to other people: if you injure someone in an accident, your insurance will cover any claims made against you
Damage to other people’s property: your policy will cover you for up to £20 million for damage to other people’s property
Fire damage: if your vehicle is damaged in a fire, lightning, or an explosion, you can make a claim up to its market value
Theft: if you car is stolen or damaged in an attempted theft, you can make a claim up to its market value
Damage to your car: if your car is damaged in an accident, you can make a claim up to its market value
Manufacturer-fitted in-car equipment: you can make an unlimited claim to replace or repair any in-car equipment fitted by the car’s manufacturer when it was first registered
Replacement locks and keys: you can claim for replacement locks and any ignition devices, as long as they weren’t left in the car, or immediate proximity of the car, when stolen
Use by the motor trade, hotels and car parks: if you car is damaged when at a garage or being parked by a valet, you won’t have to pay your excess
Misfuelling: if you put the wrong fuel in your car, you can get it drained, flushed, and repaired if the engine has been damaged
Windscreen and window glass: you can claim for repairs to your windscreen and window glass, including sun-roofs
Personal accident: you or your partner can claim up to the amount shown on your Schedule for death or eligible injury following an accident
Medical expenses: you can claim up to £250 for any medical expenses following an accident in your car
Road rage expenses: if you, your partner, or any other named drivers are assaulted following an accident, you can claim up to £500
Aggravated car theft expenses: if you, your partner or any other named drivers are physically assaulted during an aggravated car theft, you can claim up to £500
Personal belongings: you can claim up to £300 for any personal belongings lost or damaged due to an accident, fire, theft or attempted theft, excluding money, stamps, tickets, documents, tools and some other items
Lifetime guarantee on repairs: any repairs carried out by recommended garages are guaranteed for life, as long as you own the car
European cover: you’ll receive the same level of cover driving in Europe as you have in the UK, for a maximum of 180 days in a calendar year
Uninsured drivers: you won’t have to pay your excess, nor will you lose your no-claims bonus, if you are in an accident with an uninsured driver and it isn’t your fault
Vandalism: if your car is vandalised, you won’t have to pay your excess, nor will you lose your no-claims bonus, as long as you report it to the police and provide AllianzFlow with a crime reference number
New car replacement: if you’ve had your car for less than a year, and are the first registered keeper, and the cost of repairing the car is more than 50 per cent of its list price, or it is stolen and not recovered, you can get a like-for-like replacement
Driving other cars: if eligible, you can drive other cars on your Allianz car insurance, with third party cover in place
Guaranteed hire car: you get a guaranteed hire car included as standard. This means you can get a temporary replacement vehicle when your car is being repaired at an approved garage
Motor legal protection: your policy includes cover for legal costs up to £100,000, if you need to pursue an uninsured driver for losses you’ve sustained in a non-fault accident, or in the event of a motor prosecution or court case following an incident
Unless you add the Family Package, Allianz car insurance doesn’t include child seat cover, aftermarket in-car equipment cover, or onward travel expenses.
Allianz car insurance policies at a glance
Allianz car insurance
Age range
All
Level of cover
Comprehensive
Injuries to other people
Yes
Damage to other people’s property
Yes
Theft
Yes
Fire damage
Yes
Repairs to your own car following accident
Yes
Motor legal protection
Yes
Your medical expenses
Up to £250 in medical expenses Up to £500 if you or your partner are physically assaulted following an accident, or in an aggravated car theftPersonal accident claims up to amount shown on Schedule
Driving other cars
Yes (if eligible, third party cover only)
Breakdown cover
Optional
Courtesy car cover
Hire car included
Hire car cover
Yes
Windscreen replacement
Yes
Personal belongings
Up to £300
Replacement locks and keys
Yes
Protected no-claims bonus
Optional
Cancellation fee
£40
Allianz car insurance optional extras
Family package: you can add the family package for an extra £6 a year. This includes child car seat, aftermarket in-car equipment, and onward travel benefits
Breakdown cover: you can add breakdown cover, starting at £32 a year. You can pick from local, national and European cover
Protected no-claims discount: you can choose to protect your no-claims bonus. This means, no matter how many claims you make, your discount won’t be affected. You must have four or more years of a bonus built-up to be eligible
Check that everyone is safe and secure: this includes yourself, passengers in your car, and any third parties involved in the accident
Exchange details with the other driver(s), and make notes: you’ll need to exchange details with those involved, and make a note of any relevant information, such as the location, time of day, and weather conditions
Contact Allianz as soon as you can: you should call your provider as soon as you can, even if you don’t intend to make a claim. Allianz’s line is open 24/7. Call 0330 678 5557 if you are in the UK. You can find these numbers through the ‘Make a Claim’ button in your Allianz online account
Tell Allianz what kind of claim you’re making: you’ll need to inform Allianz of the kind of claim you need to make
Allianz will arrange what happens next: your provider will recommend the best course of action, for example, driving to an approved repairer, or waiting for someone to come to you
How to cancel Allianz car insurance
To cancel your Allianz car insurance policy, you’ll need to log into your account, and select ‘cancel policy’.
If you cancel your policy, it will cost the following:
Cancellation period
Fee
Within 14 days of your policy start date
£0
After 14 days, or if Allianz needs to cancel your policy
£40
How to contact Allianz car insurance
Aside from when making a claim, you control most aspects of your Allianz car insurance policy through a self-service online account.
If you want to make a complaint, meanwhile, you can write to:
Customer Relations Manager LV= County Gates Bournemouth BH1 2AT
If your complaint is about a new or existing claim, you can also email digitalhelp@allianz.co.uk.
Allianz car insurance customer reviews
Allianz Insurance has an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.5 out of five, based on more than 17,100 reviews.
It’s important to note, however, that these reviews are for Allianz Insurance as a whole, and not just its car insurance products. This is because Allianz also offers, among other products, home insurance.
Of its five-star reviews – which make up 79 per cent of its total ratings – customers were fans of Allianz for the simplicity and ease with which you can get a quote, and purchase a policy. There was also praise for Allianz’s services when dealing with claims.
However, the small number of negative reviews did frequently mention frustrations with the online-only nature of Allianz’s customer service, especially when it comes to renewals.
“I had honestly never heard of Flow so was intrigued when they appeared [at the] top of the comparison site. I saw the reviews and thought all these people can’t be wrong. Went through the setup in a breeze. I was informed all but claims were online based and that was fine with me. My account was easy to setup and the site is well laid out and easy to navigate so all in all another happy customer.”
“We were insured with Flow insurance and unfortunately our car was stolen. The service received from Flow from reporting the incident to receiving the cheque has been excellent. The staff we have dealt with have all been very helpful, efficient and a pleasure to deal with. Would definitely recommend them and we will certainly be using them to insure our new car.”
“An absent service provider. Flow Insurance has no telephone numbers and can only be contacted via the website, and then that is to only update your policy. My renewal price jumped by 75 per cent this year and I was unable to discuss it with anyone. Shocking customer service, with no means to remedy or sort it out.”
Connor Campbell is an experienced personal and business finance writer who has been producing online content for almost a decade.
Connor is the personal finance expert for Independent Advisor, guiding readers through everything they need to know about car insurance and home insurance. From how much it costs to the best insurance providers in the UK, he’s here to help you find the right policy for your needs.
In his capacity as writer and spokesperson at NerdWallet, Connor explored a number of topics close to his heart, such as the impact of our increasingly cashless society, and the hardships and heroics of British entrepreneurs. His commentary was featured in sites such as The Mirror, the Daily Express and Business Insider.
At financial trading firm Spreadex, meanwhile, his market commentary was featured in outlets such as The Guardian, BBC, Reuters and the Evening Standard.
Connor is a voracious reader with an MA in English, and is dedicated to making life’s financial decisions a little bit easier by doing away with jargon and needless complexity.
The Independent Advisor brand is operated by 3S Media International Limited. 3S Media International Ltd is an
introducer appointed representative of Moneysupermarket.com Financial Group Limited,
which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA FRN 303190).