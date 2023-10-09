If you’re considering applying for any driver car insurance, it’s worth exploring other options first, as these will most likely be cheaper.

Getting temporary car insurance

If cover is only needed for a short period, for example, if you have a friend visiting for the weekend or a child returning from university for the holidays, temporary car insurance could provide a good solution. Policies can last from one hour up to several months. Temporary car insurance can often be arranged quickly over the phone, online or through a smartphone app, and premiums can work out cheaper, as cover is only provided for the time required. Policies need to be paid for by the person that needs it. And, as it’s separate from your annual car insurance policy, your no-claims bonus won’t be affected if the driver has an accident. Most temporary car insurance policies are fully comprehensive, but you might also be able to buy third-party or third-party fire and theft cover

Adding a named driver to your existing policy

If you want a small number of people to be able to drive your car, you can usually add up to four named drivers to your car insurance policy. By doing so, they can use your car from time to time. The critical rule is that they must drive your car less often than you, the main driver. If you add someone as a named driver when they actually use the car more than you do, this is known as “fronting;” it’s insurance fraud and illegal. If you get caught, your policy could be invalidated. Adding named drivers can be useful if you want to include your partner or child who has recently learned to drive. You’ll need to provide relevant details for all named drivers, including their age and driving history. Your premium will then be adjusted accordingly. Just be aware that while it might be a cheaper option for your child, it’s likely to be more expensive for you.