Axa car insurance review

“I have had my car insurance with Axa for some time and always found the staff very helpful. Just recently I changed my vehicle and as usual the agent I dealt with explained the process clearly – I even achieved a refund on my premium!”

Roger Harvey, via Trustpilot

“I am very pleased with the prompt attention you gave my case: my car was stolen on 4 October, [and] I had a quotation the following week and had the use of a courtesy car almost immediately for two weeks, when I returned it before the due date. I received the money as soon as the documentation was complete, and have now bought a ‘new’ (to me) car. My only complaint is that it takes a very long time before someone real answers the telephone, and although computers have their uses, it is essential to speak to someone about these things. When I did get through I was treated with patience, understanding and courtesy from all the people I spoke to. Thank you.”

Gill Hallifax, via Trustpilot

“It was impossible to contact anybody on the telephone. I had several questions which I wanted to discuss but was unable to do so. I called over several days to the contact number provided on my quote email but without success. I also found several other numbers which I also called but they all ended with the same recorded message which told me I could not contact a human being and directed me back to the website.”