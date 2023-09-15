Yes, if you’ve taken out a car insurance policy and decide to cancel within the 14-day “cooling-off” period, you’re legally entitled to a refund. This period, mandated by law, grants you at least 14 days from receiving your car insurance documentation (or from when the policy starts, whichever is later) to change your mind and cancel the policy.

If you cancel within this timeframe, you’ll receive a refund reduced by an amount proportional to the number of days the policy was active before cancellation. Your provider might also charge you an admin fee of around £25. Always check the terms and conditions of your insurer’s cancellation policy, as they will vary.

If you cancel your car insurance policy after the 14-day cooling-off period, you might still be eligible for a refund if you haven’t made a claim. However, again, you’ll likely be charged admin and cancellation fees, which could be higher than the refund you were expecting. Fees are typically around £55. You should also keep the following points in mind:

If you took out an annual car insurance policy and paid for your cover upfront, any refund will be calculated on a pro-rata basis. Essentially, the more time remaining on your policy, the larger the refund you’ll likely receive. For example, cancelling after four months entitles you to a refund for the remaining eight months, minus any applicable cancellation or admin fees. However, if you cancel after 11 months, you’d only get one month’s refund, minus fees, so it’s less likely to be worth it

If you pay for your car insurance monthly, you might not get a refund, and you’ll still have to pay admin fees. In some cases, you might end up paying extra to cover the time you were insured

For optional insurance add-ons such as breakdown cover, refunds are generally not available through your insurer. Instead, you’ll need to contact the respective service providers to cancel these add-ons

Refunds from car insurance cancellations are typically processed within five to 10 business days, although this will depend on the insurer.