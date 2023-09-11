Car insurance policies usually last for one year, and when they run out, most providers automatically renew them. By removing the hassle of remembering to renew, drivers can have peace of mind that they’re always insured to drive on the roads and avoid unwanted penalties and fines. Just because auto-renew is convenient, that’s not to say it comes without its downsides – it could end up costing you more money in the long run.

Your car insurance provider will send you a reminder around three to four weeks before your policy renewal date. At this point, you can choose to continue with your current provider or switch car insurance – most UK customers choose to auto-renew, but here’s why you may want to reconsider.

Auto-renewed car insurance usually has an annual price hike. Even though nothing has changed on your policy, you could end up overpaying. There are also different types of car insurance depending on what type of car you have. For example, classic car insurance is designed for older cars that are used for leisure purposes. Classic car insurance premiums will typically be less than standard car insurance since your provider knows the vehicle is only driven on occasion and is less likely to be involved in an accident.