When your car insurance auto-renews, it’s one less thing to tick off your to-do list, but what if you’re missing out on saving money? Auto-renewal is the easier option, but it can also be the more expensive one too. You could be saving on your premium if you shop around for a better deal. Here’s why you should consider ditching auto-renew and what you need to do to find the best car insurance deals.
Should I auto-renew my car insurance policy?
Car insurance policies usually last for one year, and when they run out, most providers automatically renew them. By removing the hassle of remembering to renew, drivers can have peace of mind that they’re always insured to drive on the roads and avoid unwanted penalties and fines. Just because auto-renew is convenient, that’s not to say it comes without its downsides – it could end up costing you more money in the long run.
Your car insurance provider will send you a reminder around three to four weeks before your policy renewal date. At this point, you can choose to continue with your current provider or switch car insurance – most UK customers choose to auto-renew, but here’s why you may want to reconsider.
Auto-renewed car insurance usually has an annual price hike. Even though nothing has changed on your policy, you could end up overpaying. There are also different types of car insurance depending on what type of car you have. For example, classic car insurance is designed for older cars that are used for leisure purposes. Classic car insurance premiums will typically be less than standard car insurance since your provider knows the vehicle is only driven on occasion and is less likely to be involved in an accident.
Factors such as inflation, rising energy bills and the higher cost of repairing vehicles are driving the cost of premiums higher.
Although most providers auto-renew, it’s best not to assume your policy does. If you haven’t received a reminder letter, you should promptly contact your provider to check if your policy will automatically renew. When you take out a new policy, this is a good time to double-check if your policy will auto-renew or not.
Remember that just because your policy auto-renews, you are free to switch to a new provider – doing so could save you money.