Age and driving experience

New drivers of any age lack driving experience, making them less likely to spot hazards. But according to road safety charity Brake, younger drivers pose an even bigger risk for insurers due to the combination of youth and inexperience.

According to the Association of British Insurers, drivers aged 17 to 24 are involved in 24 per cent of all fatal collisions, yet they only make up 7 per cent of UK licence holders.

Their youth means young drivers are particularly likely to take risks such as dangerous overtaking or speeding. Their inexperience means they need to concentrate more when driving, which makes them more susceptible to distraction, such as from mobile phones.

Brake’s statistics show that one in five drivers crash within a year of taking their test. While young men are more likely to have an accident than young women, car insurers are no longer allowed to consider gender when pricing policies.

Occupation

When analysing claims data, insurers have seen that people with certain jobs make more claims than drivers in other occupations.

Premier League footballers pay the highest car insurance costs. This could be because they tend to drive high performance cars, take risks and are usually under 25.

Other occupations where people are charged more for car insurance include journalists, fairground workers and food delivery drivers.

But secretaries, personal assistants, insurance workers, librarians and teachers tend to have the cheapest car insurance.

While you shouldn’t lie to your insurer about your occupation, sometimes tweaking your job title – from journalist to content writer, for example – can result in cheaper quotes.

Your car

The car you drive has a big impact on your insurance. If your car were to get stolen or written off after an accident, your insurer would have to pay to replace it. The more this would cost, the higher your premium will be.

Insurers also look at the cost of parts and repairs when calculating premiums – if your car has expensive parts, insurance will cost more.

Modifying your car will mean paying more for insurance, while installing a tracker or other security device will result in paying less.

All cars are categorised into insurance groups from one to 50 – the more powerful and expensive your car, the higher the insurance group, and the more you’ll pay. Cars such as the Fiat Panda, Ford Ka+ or Nissan Micra are in group one and are the cheapest to insure. Cars such the BMW 2 Series Coupe and Audi RS 4 Avant are in group 50 and the most expensive to insure.

Where you live

Your postcode impacts your car insurance premium, as it’s assumed you’ll keep your car at your home and do most of your driving close to where you live.

Insurers will look at whether you live in an urban or rural area and the crime rates in your area to assess how likely it is that your car will be vandalised or stolen. According to vehicle tracking company AX Track, the highest number of cars are stolen in London and the West Midlands. So you’ll pay more for car insurance if you live in these areas.

Road accident statistics also help insurers predict how likely you are to be in an accident.

Insurance companies will also want to know where you keep your car during the day and at night – parking in a garage or secure car park will result in cheaper premiums than parking on the road.

Your driving history

Insurers look closely at your driving history when calculating your premium. If you’ve claimed on your insurance in the past, your premium will go up. An accident typically stays on your driving history for three to five years. The more the claim was for, the more it will impact your future premiums.

Speeding convictions will also result in higher car insurance, while convictions for drink driving or using your mobile while driving will have an even bigger impact.

Relationship status

In general, married people and those cohabiting tend to get cheaper car insurance rates than single people.

That’s because industry statistics suggest that couples and families make fewer expensive claims than single people.