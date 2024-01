If you’re involved in an accident, the key is not to panic. Stay calm and work through the following steps.

Stop your car and turn off the engine – it’s a criminal offence not to do this. Switch your hazard lights on

Make sure you and any passengers are in a safe place, away from the road and traffic

Call an ambulance if anyone is injured. Administer first aid if you know what to do, or look for someone with medical training, such as a passing doctor or nurse

Call the police if the road is blocked or you suspect foul play of any sort, such as if you think the accident was deliberate or the other driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Don’t apologise for the accident or admit responsibility. Doing so can suggest you were at fault when that might not be the case. An admission might affect your insurance claim

Share your name, address and insurance details with the driver(s) of the other vehicle(s) involved. You need to do this by law. You should also collect their details

Ascertain whether the other driver is the registered owner of the vehicle. If they aren’t, find out who the owner is. For example, it might be a company car or a lorry firm

Gather details of any passengers in the other car, plus any injuries they claim to have suffered

Ask around to see if there were any witnesses to the accident. Get their names and phone numbers if possible

If it’s safe to do so, take photos of the scene of the accident, preferably before either vehicle is moved, as this will help show how the collision occurred

Note any damage to either vehicle and where on the vehicle it occurred (note that the driver’s side of a car is known as “offside”, and the passenger’s side is the “nearside”)

Take photos of the damage to both vehicles and the other vehicle’s registration number. Write down the make and model of the other car