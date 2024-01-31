There’s no real difference between the cover teens take out after learning to drive and car insurance for those over 25. You’ll still be picking between the same types of cover. However, you’ll hopefully notice that when you compare car insurance providers for over-25s cover, the quotes you receive will be cheaper than when you were younger.

But why is over-25s car insurance less expensive than cover for younger drivers? This article explains why your premiums should start to come down and how you can reduce the cost of your cover even further.