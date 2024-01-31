Menu Close

Car insurance for over-25s

Written by Connor Campbell
Updated January 31, 2024
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this guide

  • How much does car insurance for over-25s cost?
  • Can I get car insurance as a new driver over 25?
  • How can I get cheaper over-25s car insurance?
  • What type of car insurance is best for over-25s?
  • Over-25s car insurance FAQs

There’s no real difference between the cover teens take out after learning to drive and car insurance for those over 25. You’ll still be picking between the same types of cover. However, you’ll hopefully notice that when you compare car insurance providers for over-25s cover, the quotes you receive will be cheaper than when you were younger. 

But why is over-25s car insurance less expensive than cover for younger drivers? This article explains why your premiums should start to come down and how you can reduce the cost of your cover even further. 

How much does car insurance for over-25s cost?

The simple rule of thumb for car insurance is the older you get, the less your cover will cost (at least, until you’re in your 70s). 

The table below shows the dramatic decreases you can expect as you get older:

AgeAverage annual price
17-19£1,268.54
30-39£872.41
50-64£483.40

Based on annual comprehensive car insurance policies purchased through MoneySuperMarket between October 2023 and December 2023

Of course, these are just averages. Your driving profile will inform your actual premium. For example, if you learned to drive later and haven’t built up a no-claims bonus, your car insurance will be more expensive than someone of a similar age who started driving earlier. 

Similarly, if you’ve made multiple claims or have any driving convictions, your cover will cost more than it does for someone with a clean record. 

Why is car insurance cheaper for over-25s?

The cost of car insurance for over-25s tends to be cheaper than it is for younger drivers because, in theory, over-25s have more experience behind the wheel. According to the Association of British Insurers, that means you’re less likely to make a claim, and if you do, the cost should be lower than it would be for someone aged between 17 and 24.

 

This trend continues as you get older, with every decade likely to bring comparatively cheaper premiums. That is until you get into your 70s and 80s – at that point, the cost of your insurance will start to creep up again, as you’ll be seen as more of a risk by providers. But don’t worry! It won’t get back to the levels you paid if you first started driving in your teens. 

Can I get car insurance as a new driver over 25?

You can get new driver car insurance at any age, be that in your late 20s or your early 70s. 

If you’ve just learned to drive in your late 20s, you’ll probably pay more than a peer who learned to drive at 17, for example. This is due to your lack of experience on the road and the fact that you haven’t had a chance to build a no-claims discount.

However, your premium should still cost less than that of a newly qualified driver under 25. This is because, statistically, you’re less at risk of getting into an accident and making a claim. 

How can I get cheaper over-25s car insurance?

If you want to get the cheapest over-25s car insurance without sacrificing on coverage, you can try the following:

  • Consider black box insurance: while many telematics insurance policies have an upper age limit of 25, there are options for older drivers. This kind of cover requires installing a small device in your car that tracks your driving habits. Prove yourself to be safe behind the wheel, and you can keep your premiums down
  • Add a named driver: if you add a more experienced named driver to your policy, you can reduce the cost of your cover
  • Choose your add-ons carefully: including optional extras, such as breakdown cover and motor legal protection, will push up the price of your insurance, so only pick the ones you need
  • Increase your voluntary excess: the more you choose to pay as a voluntary excess, the less you’ll pay for your premium. Make sure, however, that you could realistically afford to pay it if you had to make a claim
  • Pay annually: although it’s a big expense, if you can afford it, paying for car insurance annually instead of monthly will save you money
  • Maintain your no-claims bonus: building and maintaining your no-claims discount is one of the best ways to reduce your premium long term. Consider paying for small repairs yourself instead of making a claim
  • Make the right security modifications: while certain car modifications will increase your premium, adding security features such as dash cams and parking sensors can help you cut costs
  • Look into cars from lower insurance groups: if you’re considering a new car, getting one from a lower insurance group will reduce the price of your insurance 
  • Don’t auto-renew: if you allow your car insurance to automatically renew, you could end up with a worse deal than if you shop around
  • Time your renewal: when it comes to getting a new quote, the best time to do so is one month to two weeks before your renewal date
  • Compare car insurance quotes: it’s always a good idea to compare a wide range of car insurance quotes before choosing a provider. This should ensure you get the best deal for your needs

What type of car insurance is best for over-25s?

When choosing over-25s car insurance, you’ll usually be picking between the following levels of cover:

  • Third party: if you take out third party insurance, you’ll be covered if you injure or kill another person or damage their property
  • Third party, fire and theft: if you buy third party, fire and theft insurance, you’ll be covered for everything at the previous level, plus you’ll be able to claim if your car is stolen or damaged in a fire
  • Comprehensive: taking out comprehensive insurance will cover you for everything in the previous levels, plus accidental damage to your car. You’ll also likely be able to claim for personal accident cover, courtesy car insurance, replacement locks and keys and personal belongings

You may be tempted to go for third party insurance thinking that’d be the cheapest option. However, comprehensive cover is often the cheapest form of car insurance. This is because the risk profile associated with someone who buys third party only insurance is higher than that of someone purchasing comprehensive cover. 

As the name suggests, comprehensive insurance also allows you to claim for a wider range of situations. This means that even if your comprehensive quote was higher than it was for third party or third party, fire and theft, it might work out to be the better financial decision in the long run.

Over-25s car insurance FAQs

Connor Campbell

Finance Writer

Connor Campbell is an experienced personal and business finance writer who has been producing online content for almost a decade.

Now writing for the Independent Advisor, Connor is our personal finance expert, helping readers navigate everything from insurance and bank accounts, to energy and loans.

In his capacity as writer and spokesperson at NerdWallet, Connor explored a number of topics close to his heart, such as the impact of our increasingly cashless society, and the hardships and heroics of British entrepreneurs.

At financial trading firm Spreadex, meanwhile, his market commentary was featured in outlets such as The Guardian, BBC, Reuters and the Evening Standard.

Connor is a voracious reader with an MA in English, and is dedicated to making life’s financial decisions a little bit easier by doing away with jargon and needless complexity.

