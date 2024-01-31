You’ll need to keep your insurer and the Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) up to date with any new medical conditions that may affect your driving.

These medical conditions can affect the cost of your car insurance. This is because providers consider you at greater risk of having an accident.

You must declare the following to your car insurance provider and the DVLA:

Diabetes (or taking insulin)

Fainting (syncope)

Various heart conditions

Sleep apnoea

Epilepsy

Stokes

Glaucoma

You can find a full A to Z list of conditions and the guidance around them in regards to driving at gov.uk. Alternatively, you can use the online service to search for a condition. You can be fined up to £1,000 if you don’t inform the DVLA of any medical conditions.

If you inform the DVLA of a medical condition, it may have to carry out medical checks to assess whether you can renew your licence. During this time, you won’t be able to drive.

You’ll also need to meet the minimum eyesight requirements when renewing your licence. You must: