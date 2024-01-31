Is car insurance for over-80s more expensive?
As you entered your late 70s, you likely noticed the cost of your car insurance started to increase from the low rates you’d seen in prior years. That trend only continues in your 80s, where the price of your premium might even increase at a slightly faster rate.
Put simply, insurance providers view older drivers as more of a risk. Data from the Association of British Insurers suggests that the cost of the average car insurance claim in your 80s jumps up to levels not seen since your early 20s.
The good news is that the cost of your car insurance shouldn’t reach the same price as those in their 20s would pay. This is because, unlike that demographic, you’ve likely got decades worth of driving experience under your belt.
What does over-80s car insurance cover?
Over-80s car insurance is no different to standard car insurance. This means you’ll still be choosing between third party; third party, fire and theft; and comprehensive cover:
- Third party: if you take out third party insurance, you’ll only be covered for injuries to other people or damage to another person’s property
- Third party, fire and theft: with third party, fire and theft insurance, you’ll be able to claim if your car is stolen or damaged by a fire or attempted theft, as well damage to third parties
- Comprehensive: as well as everything included in the previous two levels, comprehensive car insurance includes accidental damage to your vehicle. Your policy may also include coverage for personal belongings, replacement locks and keys, personal accident cover and a courtesy car
In addition to choosing between the three main types of car insurance, you’ll also have a range of optional extras to consider.
For example, as you get older, adding breakdown cover might be a sensible option to provide assistance if anything goes wrong with your vehicle.
Similarly, you may want an enhanced personal accident add-on to cover a wider array of services, such as physiotherapy, if you were to be in a motor accident.
Other add-ons include:
- Hire car cover: if you want to ensure you get a temporary replacement vehicle if your car is stolen, written off or damaged (you’ll typically only get a courtesy car if your vehicle is damaged), you could consider hire car cover
- Extended key cover: some key cover add-ons not only include your vehicle’s ignition device but your house keys as well
- Motor legal protection: with motor legal protection, you’ll usually receive coverage for up to £100,000 in legal expenses if you need to pursue uninsured losses following an accident
What do I need to get car insurance for over-80s?
To get car insurance in your 80s, you’ll need to provide exactly the same documentation and information as a younger driver, including:
- Your personal details (name, date of birth, etc)
- Your home address (including where you park overnight)
- How long you’ve had your driving licence
- Your car details (including make, model, age and registration number)
- Proof of any no-claims bonus you’ve built up
- Your annual mileage
- Any driving convictions or offences
- Any named drivers you intend to add to your policy
How often do I need to renew my licence once I’m over 80?
While the process of getting car insurance is the same, the rules for renewing your driving licence change as you get older.
After the age of 70, you must renew your licence every three years rather than every 10.
Do I need specialist over-80s car insurance?
While you don’t need specialist over-80s car insurance, the benefits that such policies include mean they’re worth looking into. Specialist over-80s car insurance may provide the following benefits:
- Multi-year fixed price: you can find specialist over-80s car insurance policies where your premium is fixed for three years
- Improved personal belongings cover: you may receive a higher personal belongings claims limit, with some policies even increasing that limit in December to cover presents
- Increased key cover: some specialist policies will not only have a higher claims limit for replacement locks and keys but will include wear and tear
- Emergency any driver cover: if you have a medical emergency while driving, any driver can take the wheel and get you home or to a hospital
- Increased personal accident cover: you can find over-80s car insurance policies with personal accident cover of up to £1 million
- Enhanced European cover: certain specialist over-80s insurance policies allow for unlimited European travel
- Better onward travel: you can find policies that either have a higher than standard onward travel reimbursement limit or provide unlimited taxi travel to get you home following an accident
- Misfuelling: you can get your engine drained and any damaged repaired if you put the wrong fuel in your car
- Protected no-claims discount: certain policies include no-claims bonus protection as standard
- Voluntary work: you can get cover for any voluntary work you carry out as long as that work is with a registered charity
- Driver confidence course: if you lose confidence in your driving, some policies will pay for driver confidence coaching to help you get back behind the wheel
How to get cheaper over-80s car insurance quotes
There are several things you can do to try and bring down the cost of your over-80s car insurance.
Consider a different type of car insurance
Depending on your driving profile, you may find it cheaper to take out one of the following instead of standard car insurance:
- Low-mileage car insurance: if you are driving less than the national average of 6,600 miles a year, you could be eligible for cheaper low-mileage car insurance
- Pay-as-you-go car insurance: if you only need to use your car now and then, you could consider pay-as-you-go car insurance. This involves installing a small device in your car that tracks how far you drive. You’ll then either pick a certain number of miles from the outset of your policy and top up when needed or simply pay for the miles you drive, depending on the provider
Other tips to get cheaper car insurance
Aside from choosing a specialist policy, there are some classic tips and tricks you can employ to try and reduce the cost of your premium, including the following:
- Time your renewal: the best time to get a new car insurance quote is one month to two weeks from your renewal date
- Pay upfront: if you can afford it, it is cheaper to pay for your car insurance annually rather than monthly. This is because you’ll be charged interest if you pay month by month
- Maintain your no-claims bonus: choosing to pay for small repairs rather than making a claim will allow you to maintain your no-claims discount
- Increase your voluntary excess: the higher your voluntary excess, the cheaper your premium will be. However, you should only agree to an excess you can realistically afford
- Install the right security modifications: certain additions, such as dash cams, parking sensors and locking wheel nuts, can reduce your premium
- Consider a car in a lower insurance group: if you are looking to purchase a new vehicle, buying one in a lower car insurance group can help cut the cost of your cover
- Shop around: compare quotes from different providers to find the best deal