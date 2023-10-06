Menu Close

What cars are in car insurance group 11?

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 06, 2023

Every car in the UK gets put in an insurance group from 1 to 50. The group depends on factors such as value, engine size, security and repair costs. A lower insurance group typically means cheaper premiums. This article explores group 11, a mid-range bracket with popular models from leading brands such as Ford, Volkswagen and Toyota.

What cars are in insurance group 11?

Typical group 11 cars include the following:

  • Vauxhall Meriva
  • Volkswagen Golf
  • Nissan Juke
  • Skoda Citigo
  • Fiat Panda
  • Hyundai i30
  • Alfa Romeo Mito
  • BMW 2-Series

This group comprises modestly sized hatchbacks and family cars. Their solid but unexciting specs help keep insurance costs in check.

They usually have basic safety equipment, such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and immobilisers. Expect small 1.0 to 2.0-litre petrol engines with decent fuel economy. Popular add-ons can push cars into higher groups. Overall, group 11 vehicles make practical city runabouts or first cars.

Factors determining insurance group 11

FactorDescription
Engine sizeMost group 11 cars have 1.0 to 2.0-litre engines. More powerful units raise costs.
Repair costsAffordable spare parts help keep premiums down. Complex bodywork repairs increase rates.
Safety featuresBasic equipment such as airbags and ABS are common. More safety features mean lower risk.
PerformanceWith modest zero to 60mph times of around 11 seconds, group 11 cars have limited performance. Faster acceleration increases premiums.
Threat of theftHatchbacks have below average theft appeal. Sports cars and luxury SUVs are most targeted.
Driver profileInsurers see these cars as suitable for new drivers and young families. Rates are higher for under 25s.

Who is insurance group 11 suitable for?

While insurance group 11 cars cost more to insure than lower groups, their premiums can be affordable for:

  • New drivers: Group 11 vehicles are sensible first cars with manageable premiums despite inexperience
  • Younger motorists: Group 11 cars offer decent specs without the high performance and running costs of sportier models
  • City dwellers: Small hatchbacks in this group provide easy parking and agility in urban areas
  • Multi-car households: Group 11 presents reasonable options for secondary vehicles when the main car is in a lower group

Group 11 provides a good balance of features and insurance premiums for modest hatchbacks and family cars. Their solid but unremarkable performance helps keep insurance costs relatively low. For a practical first car or city commuter, group 11 offers affordable choices.

Which car insurance group am I in?

You can find your car’s group by using a free insurance group checker.

Insurers can confirm the exact group as well. Knowing your rating allows you to compare apples-to-apples premium quotes. Lower groups typically equal lower costs.

Remember, the Association of British Insurers constantly re-evaluates cars, so groups can change over time. For example, the Toyota Auris shifted from group 10 to group 11 in 2022. Check your vehicle’s current group when renewing to get accurate quotes.

In conclusion, Group 11 offers reasonably priced premiums for starter cars and nimble city run-arounds. The cars aren’t too thrilling, but their solid specs and affordability provide good value for drivers seeking an economical vehicle to insure.

Nick Jones

Editor in Chief

Nick Jones is a highly experienced consumer journalist and editor, who has been writing and producing content for print and online media for over 25 years.

He has worked at some of the UK’s leading publishers including Future Publishing, Highbury Entertainment, and Imagine Publishing, with publications as diverse as Homebuilding & Renovating, TechRadar, and Creative Bloq, writing and editing content for audiences whose interests include history, computing, gaming, films, and science. He’s also produced a number of podcasts in the technology, science, gaming, and true crime genres.

Nick has also enjoyed a highly successful career in content marketing, working in a variety of topics such as health, technology, and finance, with market-leading global companies including Cisco, Pfizer, Santander, and Virgin Media.

Now the Editor-in-Chief of the Independent Advisor, Nick is involved in all aspects of the site’s content, where his expertise in finance, technology, and home products informs every article that’s published on-site. He takes a hands-on approach with our VPN content, penning a number of the articles himself, and verifying that everything we publish in this topic is accurate.

Whatever the area of interest he’s worked in, Nick has always been a consumer champion, helping people find the best deals and give them the information they need to make an informed buying decision.

