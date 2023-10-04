Menu Close

What cars are in car insurance group 12?

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 04, 2023

A car’s insurance group greatly influences the price of cover, with higher numbers signifying more costly premiums for that make and model. This article concentrates on group 12, a mid-range bracket comprising family cars, SUVs and more upscale brand vehicles that maintain relatively affordable insurance pricing.

What cars are in insurance group 12?

Car insurance group 12 contains mostly small and medium-sized hatchbacks and family cars, such as the following:

  • Volkswagen Polo
  • Peugeot 108
  • Skoda Citigo
  • BMW 1 Series
  • SEAT Arona
  • Citroen C1
  • Fiat Panda
  • Audi A1

Factors determining insurance group 12

FactorDescription
Engine sizeGroup 12 cars have small to medium petrol engines, typically 1.0-2.0 litres. Larger engines increase insurance costs.
PerformanceGroup 12 contains family cars and hatchbacks without high horsepower or acceleration, keeping premiums affordable.
Repair costsThese models use common parts that are inexpensive to replace. Simple construction also limits repair bills versus more complex vehicles.
Safety featuresMost group 12 cars offer standard safety equipment such as airbags and an anti-lock braking system. Additional advanced technology can increase insurance premiums.
Threat of theftHatchbacks and family cars have broad appeal but aren't usually targeted by thieves. Premiums are lower as a result.
Driver profileInsurers associate group 12 vehicles with new and young drivers typically. Premiums are lower for older motorists with experience.

Who are group 12 cars most suitable for?

Group 12 cars are best suited for:

  • New drivers: More affordable pricing makes these accessible for those just starting out. Models such as the Volkswagen Polo and Audi A1 are stylish yet practical
  • Growing families: Spacious hatchbacks such as the BMW 1 Series provide extra room over smaller cars
  • Commuters: Decent performance and fuel economy suit frequent drivers. Medium hatchbacks, often found in group 12, have good storage for daily use
  • Downsizers: Those looking to reduce size or costs from larger group vehicles may find better value in group 12 while maintaining some higher-end features
Which car insurance group am I in?

Use a free online tool to find your car insurance group by entering its registration number. Your insurer can confirm the precise group for your vehicle, too. Knowing your group assists in comparing premium quotes, as higher groups typically carry more expensive premiums.

It’s important to remember that insurance groups are regularly reassessed and may change over time. For example, the Vauxhall Corsa went from insurance group 11 to group 12 in 2022 based on the latest risk analysis by insurers. So, always verify your car’s current group when renewing your policy to obtain accurate quotes.

In summary, group 12 provides a balance of affordability and performance. More premium brand models appear in this group, but premiums remain reasonable.

Nick Jones

Editor in Chief

Nick Jones is a highly experienced consumer journalist and editor, who has been writing and producing content for print and online media for over 25 years.

He has worked at some of the UK’s leading publishers including Future Publishing, Highbury Entertainment, and Imagine Publishing, with publications as diverse as Homebuilding & Renovating, TechRadar, and Creative Bloq, writing and editing content for audiences whose interests include history, computing, gaming, films, and science. He’s also produced a number of podcasts in the technology, science, gaming, and true crime genres.

Nick has also enjoyed a highly successful career in content marketing, working in a variety of topics such as health, technology, and finance, with market-leading global companies including Cisco, Pfizer, Santander, and Virgin Media.

Now the Editor-in-Chief of the Independent Advisor, Nick is involved in all aspects of the site’s content, where his expertise in finance, technology, and home products informs every article that’s published on-site. He takes a hands-on approach with our VPN content, penning a number of the articles himself, and verifying that everything we publish in this topic is accurate.

Whatever the area of interest he’s worked in, Nick has always been a consumer champion, helping people find the best deals and give them the information they need to make an informed buying decision.

