What cars are in car insurance group 13?

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 05, 2023

In this guide

  • What cars are in insurance group 13?
  • Factors determining insurance group 13
  • Who is insurance group 13 suitable for?
  • Which car insurance group am I in?

A car’s insurance group plays a significant role in determining the cost of cover. The Association of British Insurers assigns every vehicle to one of 50 groups, indicating the premium pricing for that model. Our guide focuses on group 13, a common mid-range category for insurance costs.

What cars are in insurance group 13?

Car insurance group 13 houses family cars such as the following:

  • Mazda 3
  • Skoda Rapid
  • Suzuki Vitara
  • Fiat Panda
  • Hyundai i40
  • Audi Q2
  • Citroen C3 Picasso
  • Citroen SpaceTourer

This group is comprised of well-equipped cars that make practical family transportation options. Their solid specs push up value, repair costs and insurance premiums.

Standard safety equipment includes airbags, parking sensors and auto emergency braking features. Many have decent engines and popular optional extras. Whilst not the most luxurious vehicles, group 13 cars still carry reasonable price tags.

Factors determining insurance group 13

FactorDescription
Engine sizeGroup 13 cars typically have 1.4-2.0-litre petrol or diesel engines. More powerful units increase costs.
Repair costsSpare parts are moderately priced, given the specifications. Complex repairs also increase premiums.
Safety featuresFeatures such as airbags, ABS, parking sensors and immobilisers are common. More safety kit means a lower risk.
PerformanceWith 0-60mph times around 9-10 seconds and top speeds of 100-120mph, group 13 cars have modest performance. This raises insurance costs compared to vehicles in the lower groups.
Threat of theftFamily cars are less likely to be targeted than executive models. However, sports cars and luxury SUVs are most appealing to thieves.
Driver profileInsurers see group 13 cars as suitable for new drivers and families. Premiums are higher for young or inexperienced motorists.

Who is insurance group 13 suitable for?

While insurance group 13 cars cost more to insure, their premiums can be affordable for:

  • New drivers: Group 13 cars provide a good first vehicle with premiums that are manageable despite a driver’s lack of experience
  • Younger motorists: These cars offer generous equipment levels and decent performance without the running costs of more powerful models
  • Young families: Group 13 cars provide the space, safety features and affordability that people need for transporting kids without incurring unnecessarily high insurance and other running expenses
  • Multi-car families: Group 13 offers sensible options for secondary vehicles when the primary car is in a lower insurance group
  • City dwellers: Group 13 includes cars with compact size and nimble handling, making them practical and appealing when parking and congestion are considerations

In summary, group 13 provides a good balance of specs and premiums for modest family cars. They are well-kitted out but with insurance costs reflecting their practicality and solid performance.

Which car insurance group am I in?

You can find your car’s insurance group by entering your vehicle’s make, model and registration year into a free car insurance group checker tool.

Your insurer will also be able to tell you the exact group of your car. Knowing your insurance group is helpful for comparing premium quotes, as lower groups typically mean less expensive premium costs.

One important note is that the ABI continually reassesses cars and may move a vehicle into different groups over time. For example, the Toyota Auris shifted from group 10 to group 11 in 2022. So, it’s wise to double-check your vehicle’s current group when renewing your insurance to get the most accurate quotes.

Overall, group 13 offers reasonable insurance rates for its mix of affordably priced family cars with generous equipment levels and decent performance. Whilst not the most exciting vehicles to drive, their premiums reflect their practicality and solid specifications. For an everyday family car that’s sensibly priced to insure, group 13 can be a sweet spot.

