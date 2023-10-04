Menu Close

What cars are in car insurance group 16?

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 04, 2023

When looking to purchase a new car, researching its insurance group is vital. The Association of British Insurers assigns all vehicles a rating from 1-50 based on factors including value and performance.

Cars in higher groups have pricier premiums than vehicles in lower ones, so knowing the insurance implications keeps you on budget. This guide explores models in insurance group 16, detailing which vehicles belong in this bracket, what characteristics lead to this rating and who this car group suits best.

What cars are in insurance group 16?

Car insurance group 16 houses a range of mainstream family and executive cars, such as the following:

  • Volkswagen Polo
  • Mercedes-Benz B-Class
  • Honda Insight
  • Toyota Yaris
  • Mazda 6
  • Hyundai ix35
  • Alfa Romeo MiTo
  • Audi A3

Modern safety features such as airbags, parking sensors and auto emergency braking come standard on most models. Many also boast desirable interior trims and technology options, plus efficient petrol, diesel or hybrid engines. While not the most prestigious vehicles, group 16 cars still carry moderate price tags.

Factors determining insurance group 16

FactorDescription
Engine sizeGroup 16 cars typically have medium-sized petrol engines between 1.6-2.0 litres. Larger engines increase insurance costs.
Repair costsMore complex construction and technology than lower groups mean slightly higher repair bills. This pushes up premiums.
Safety featuresMost group 16 models have decent safety kits, including multiple airbags, ABS brakes and sometimes extras such as lane departure warning. More safety tech increases risk and premiums.z
PerformanceGroup 16 includes some modestly powered performance models. Extra speed translates to higher premiums.
Threat of theftMid-size family cars hold more appeal for thieves than smaller city cars. Some group 16 models, such as the Volkswagen Golf, have been targeted heavily.
Driver profileWhile group 16 attracts some younger drivers, it's dominated by customers aged 30-50. Insurers see this as a lower risk than teenagers.

Who are group 16 cars most suitable for?

Group 16 cars may be attractive for:

  • Families: Spacious interiors and decent boot space make group 16 models, such as the Volkswagen Golf, perfect for families
  • Company car drivers: Tax-friendly CO2 emissions and competitive P11D values make group 16 suitable for fleets and business users
  • Downsizers: Those trading down from expensive cars appreciate the reduced running costs while maintaining some extra space
  • High-mileage drivers: More motorway-friendly performance and comfort over basic city cars
Which car insurance group am I in?

You can find your car’s insurance group by entering its make, model and registration year into a free car insurance group checker.

Your insurer can confirm the exact group your car falls into as well. Knowing your insurance group assists in comparing premium quotes since higher groups typically bring more expensive premiums.

It’s important to note that insurance groups are continually reassessed and can change over time. For instance, a Volkswagen Golf moved from insurance group 15 to group 16 in 2022 based on the latest risk factors. So, always verify your car’s current group when renewing your policy to get precise quotes.

In summary, group 16 cars offer a good middle ground for drivers wanting more space and performance than basic small cars without the high running costs of premium models.

