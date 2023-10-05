Menu Close

What cars are in car insurance group 2?

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 03, 2023

The Association of British Insurers categorises all vehicles into one of 50 groups, ranking them by factors that influence policy pricing, such as power and value. More luxurious models in higher groups carry pricier premiums than vehicles in lower groups. Today’s guide will cover insurance group 2.

What cars are in insurance group 2?

Car insurance group 2 contains affordable cars to insure. These are mostly small city cars, superminis and some family hatchbacks, such as the following:

  • Toyota Yaris
  • Volkswagen up!
  • Nissan Pixo
  • Skoda Citigo
  • Smart Forfour
  • Citroën C1
  • Vauxhall ADAM
  • Hyundai i10

Factors determining insurance group 2

FactorDescription
Engine sizeGroup 2 cars have small petrol engines of 1.0-1.2 litres. These keep insurance costs low compared to larger engines.
Repair costsCheap, readily available parts plus basic construction means group 2 cars cost little to repair. This reduces premiums.
Safety featuresMost group 2 models offer core safety equipment such as airbags and an anti-lock braking system. Less technology lowers associated risk and premiums.
PerformanceGroup 2 cars are not high-performance models, keeping premiums affordable.
Threat of theftSmall city cars hold little appeal for thieves. However, the Toyota Yaris has been targeted in the past.
Driver profileInsurers associate group 2 cars with young drivers. Premiums are lower for older motorists.

Who is group 2 cars most suitable for?

Group 2 cars are best suited for:

  • Young drivers: Their low cost makes them affordable first cars for teenagers and students
  • Low-mileage drivers: Group 2 cars are ideal for urban use or short commutes. They also have excellent fuel efficiency
  • Learners: Provisional licence holders can get affordable insurance for lessons and tests
  • City dwellers: Compact size and tight turning circles make parking and urban driving easy
  • Motorists on a budget: Low prices match low running costs, and these vehicles are cheap to fuel and maintain while offering a low tax burden
Which car insurance group am I in?

You can find your car’s insurance group by entering its make, model and registration year into a free car insurance group checker.

Your insurer can confirm the exact group your car falls into as well. Knowing your insurance group assists in comparing premium quotes since higher groups typically bring more expensive premiums.

It’s important to note that insurance groups are continually reassessed and can change over time. For instance, the Mini Cooper moved from insurance group 2 to group 3 in 2022 based on the latest risk factors. So, always verify your car’s current group when renewing your policy to get precise quotes.

In summary, group 2 cars offer an ideal balance of affordability and practicality for drivers who want inexpensive insurance and low ownership costs.

