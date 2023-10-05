Menu Close

What cars are in car insurance group 5?

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 05, 2023

A vehicle’s insurance group significantly influences the cost of coverage. The Association of British Insurers categorises every car into one of 50 groups, denoting the premium rates for that model. Our guide examines group 5, one of the most budget-friendly categories.

What cars are in insurance group 5?

Car insurance group 5 houses economy vehicles such as the following:

  • Volkswagen Polo
  • Smart Fortwo Cabriolet
  • Toyota Aygo
  • Nissan Micra
  • Citroen C3
  • Ford Fiesta
  • Hyundai i10
  • Peugeot 207

Determining factors of insurance group 5

FactorDescription
Engine sizeGroup 5 cars typically have 1.0-1.2-litre petrol engines. More powerful units increase costs.
Repair costsBasic parts keep spare parts pricing low. Simple mechanics reduce potential garage bills.
Safety featuresFeatures such as airbags and immobilisers are common. More features means lower risk.
PerformanceWith zero to 60 mph times of 10-13 seconds, group 5 cars have very modest performance.
Theft riskInexpensive superminis and city cars are less appealing to thieves than luxury models.
Driver profileInsurers see group 5 cars as very suitable for new, young and budget-conscious motorists due to their low running costs.

Who are group 5 cars most suitable for?

Group 5 cars are some of the cheapest to insure, and premiums can be affordable for:

  • New drivers: Group 5 offers ideal first cars with insurance costs that new motorists can better afford
  • Young drivers: Their low running costs deliver basic transport without pricey extra charges
  • Low mileage drivers: Occasional drivers appreciate group 5’s low insurance rates and running costs
  • City dwellers: Nimble superminis and city cars are a practical choice where parking space is limited
Which car insurance group am I in?

You can look up your vehicle’s insurance group by entering its make, model and registration year into a free online insurance group checker tool.

Your insurer can also confirm the specific group your car is currently categorised under. Knowing your insurance group assists in assessing premium quotes since vehicles in higher groups generally have more expensive insurance rates.

It’s important to note that insurance groups are regularly re-evaluated and can change over time based on updated risk analysis. For instance, several Audi A3 models moved from insurance group 16 to group 19 in 2022. So always double-check your car’s present group when renewing your policy to get precise quotes.

In summary, group 5 provides some of the most budget-friendly insurance premiums for drivers wanting basic, low-cost transportation. The trade-off is that these are older, smaller cars with more limited equipment than vehicles in higher groups. But for a cheap run-around, group 5 models fit the bill.

