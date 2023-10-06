Menu Close

What cars are in car insurance group 6?

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 06, 2023

When buying a car, it’s essential to research the insurance group to understand how it will affect your car insurance quotes. The Association of British Insurers assigns every vehicle to one of 50 groups, with higher groups having more expensive premiums than the lower ones. Our guide focuses on group 6.

What cars are in insurance group 6?

Car insurance group 6 contains affordable, mid-range vehicles such as family hatchbacks and crossovers. Here are some examples of popular models in group 6:

  • Vauxhall Corsa
  • Ford Fiesta
  • Peugeot 207 hatchback
  • Kia Rio
  • Citroen C1
  • Fiat 500 hatchback
  • Hyundai i20 

This group is home to practical, well-equipped cars that strike a balance between value and running costs. Many newer versions of common family cars fall into insurance group 6 thanks to improved safety features, such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), parking sensors and auto emergency braking. In general, group 6 offers a good mix of space, comfort, efficiency and technology for family transportation needs. 

The cars in this group aren’t overly fancy or performance-focused, which helps keep insurance premiums reasonable. While they may lack the luxuries or prestige of higher groups, their affordable insurance makes them appealing to many motorists.

Factors that determine insurance group 6

CriteriaDescription
Engine sizeGroup 6 cars tend to have 1.4 to 2.0-litre petrol or diesel engines. Larger engines increase insurance costs, so their modest engines keep premiums affordable.
Repair costsMid-range spare parts and repair prices keep group 6 reasonably priced to insure. Parts are readily available compared to rare, imported or performance vehicle components.
Safety featuresFeatures such as airbags, ABS, parking sensors, auto emergency braking and immobilisers are standard for this group. More safety kit means lower risk, reducing premiums.
PerformanceGroup 6 cars offer modest acceleration and top speeds, unlike high-powered sports models. Typical zero to 60mph times of 8-10 seconds and top speeds of around 120mph keep insurance costs down.
Threat of theftMid-range cars, such as family hatchbacks, are less likely to be targeted than expensive sports cars or luxury SUVs. However, some popular models, such as the Ford Focus, do feature in lists of frequently stolen vehicles.
Driver profileInsurers associate group 6 family cars with sensible, low-risk demographics, such as parents or commuters. Sports cars get higher premiums as they expect young, inexperienced drivers.

Who are insurance group 6 cars most applicable for?

Insurance group 6 vehicles cater to several types of drivers who want affordable premiums without sacrificing everyday practicality. They include:

  • New and young drivers: Group 6 cars offer access to cheaper insurance for those with less experience looking to keep costs down. Models such as the Ford Focus or Vauxhall Corsa are popular first-car choices
  • Families: Spacious five-door hatchbacks and crossovers provide flexible room for passengers, pushchairs and luggage. Seating for three kids or more is common
  • Commuters: Fuel-efficient petrol, diesel and hybrid models in this group make them a sensible choice for regular driving. Some cars can exceed 50-60mpg
  • Downsizers: They suit those who want to reduce insurance costs but keep similar space and features compared to larger cars they previously owned
  • City dwellers: The compact size and modern parking aids make navigating urban areas easier. Safety tech protects vulnerable road users
  • Company car drivers: Group 6 vehicles strike a good balance of affordability, equipment and running costs for business users
Which car insurance group am I in?

You can quickly find your car’s insurance group by entering your vehicle’s make, model and registration year in a free car insurance group checker.

Your insurer will also be able to provide your exact insurance group rating. Knowing your group helps you compare premium quotes. Higher insurance groups mean more expensive premiums than the lower ones.

One thing to note is that cars are continually reassessed, and their group can change over time. For example, a new Audi A3 moved from group 10 to 16 in 2022. Check your group when renewing insurance to get accurate quotes.

Overall, group 6 offers affordable insurance costs for sensible, family-focused cars. While not the most exciting vehicles, their premiums are budget friendly. If you want cheap insurance and practicality without compromising safety or comfort, group 6 could be the sweet spot.

