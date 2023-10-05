Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

What cars are in car insurance group 7?

Want cheap car insurance? Compare quotes from over 160 providers
Get a Quote
In partnership with
Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 05, 2023

In this guide

  • What cars are in insurance group 7?
  • Factors determining insurance group 7
  • Who are group 7 cars most suitable for?
  • Which car insurance group am I in?

A car’s insurance group plays a significant role in determining the cost of cover. Our guide focuses on group 7, a common mid-range category for insurance costs.

What cars are in insurance group 7?

Car insurance group 7 houses practical family cars such as the following:

  • Vauxhall Meriva
  • Volkswagen Polo
  • Nissan Micra
  • Peugeot Partner Tepee
  • SEAT Ibiza Sport Coupe
  • Suzuki Celerio
  • Ford Tourneo Connect
  • Hyundai i30 Hatchback

This group comprises sensibly equipped cars that are affordable family transportation options. Their modest specs keep value, repair costs and insurance premiums reasonable.

Their standard safety equipment includes airbags, parking sensors and auto emergency braking features. Many have decent engines and popular optional extras. While not the most luxurious vehicles, group 7 cars still provide good value for money.

Factors determining insurance group 7

FactorDescription
Engine sizeGroup 7 cars typically have 1.0-1.4-litre petrol or diesel engines. More powerful units increase costs.
Repair costsSpare parts are moderately priced given the specifications. Complex repairs also increase premiums.
Safety featuresFeatures such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems, parking sensors and immobilisers are common. More safety features means lower risk.
PerformanceWith zero to 60mph times of around 10-12 seconds and top speeds of 100-115mph, group 7 cars have modest performance. This raises insurance costs compared to vehicles in lower groups.
Threat of theftFamily cars are less likely to be targeted than executive models. However, sports cars and luxury SUVs are most appealing to thieves.
Driver profileInsurers see group 7 cars as suitable for new drivers and families. Premiums are higher for young or inexperienced motorists.

Who are group 7 cars most suitable for?

While insurance group 7 cars cost more to insure, their premiums can be affordable for:

  • New drivers: Group 7 cars provide a good first vehicle with premiums that are manageable despite a driver’s lack of experience
  • Younger motorists: Group 7 offers decent equipment and performance without the running costs of more powerful models
  • Young families: Group 7 cars provide the space, safety features and affordability that people need for transporting kids without incurring unnecessarily high insurance costs and other running expenses
  • Multi-car families: Group 7 offers sensible options for secondary vehicles when the primary car is in a lower insurance group
  • Urban residents: Group 7 includes compact cars with nimble handling, making them practical and appealing when parking and congestion are considerations
Get Cheap Car Insurance
Get a great deal on your car insurance by comparing over 160 providers
GET A QUOTE

Which car insurance group am I in?

You can find your car’s insurance group by entering your vehicle’s make, model and registration year into a free car insurance group checker tool.

Your insurer will also be able to tell you the group your car is in. Knowing your insurance group is helpful for comparing premium quotes, as cars in lower groups typically incur less expensive premium costs.

One important note is that the Association of British Insurers continually reassesses cars and may move a vehicle into different groups over time. For example, the Toyota Auris shifted from group 10 to group 11 in 2022. So it’s wise to double-check your vehicle’s current group when renewing your insurance to get the most accurate quotes.

In summary, group 7 provides a good balance of specs and premiums for modest family cars. They are well-kitted out but have insurance costs reflecting their practicality and solid performance. For an everyday family car that’s sensibly priced to insure, group 7 can be a sweet spot.

Nick Jones

Editor in Chief

Nick Jones is a highly experienced consumer journalist and editor, who has been writing and producing content for print and online media for over 25 years.

He has worked at some of the UK’s leading publishers including Future Publishing, Highbury Entertainment, and Imagine Publishing, with publications as diverse as Homebuilding & Renovating, TechRadar, and Creative Bloq, writing and editing content for audiences whose interests include history, computing, gaming, films, and science. He’s also produced a number of podcasts in the technology, science, gaming, and true crime genres.

Nick has also enjoyed a highly successful career in content marketing, working in a variety of topics such as health, technology, and finance, with market-leading global companies including Cisco, Pfizer, Santander, and Virgin Media.

Now the Editor-in-Chief of the Independent Advisor, Nick is involved in all aspects of the site’s content, where his expertise in finance, technology, and home products informs every article that’s published on-site. He takes a hands-on approach with our VPN content, penning a number of the articles himself, and verifying that everything we publish in this topic is accurate.

Whatever the area of interest he’s worked in, Nick has always been a consumer champion, helping people find the best deals and give them the information they need to make an informed buying decision.

More articles like this

Find the best [category]