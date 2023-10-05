Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

What cars are in car insurance group 8?

Want cheap car insurance? Compare quotes from over 160 providers
Get a Quote
In partnership with
Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 05, 2023

In this guide

  • What cars are in insurance group 8?
  • Factors determining insurance group 8
  • Who are group 8 cars most suitable for?
  • Which car insurance group am I in?

Checking the group rating before purchasing a new vehicle is essential to ensure the car insurance is affordable. Today’s guide looks at group 8 vehicles.

What cars are in insurance group 8?

Car insurance group 8 includes vehicles such as the following:

  • Toyota Yaris
  • Volkswagen Golf hatchback
  • MINI Countryman
  • Ford Focus Estate
  • Kia Rio
  • SEAT Ibiza ST
  • Fiat Doblo
  • Hyundai ix20

This group comprises practical, decently equipped cars that are sensible family transportation options. Their solid specifications increase value, repair costs and insurance premiums.

Factors determining insurance group 8

FactorDescription
Engine sizeGroup 8 vehicles tend to have 1.4-litre to 2.0-litre petrol or diesel motors. More powerful engines increase insurance costs.
Repair costsThe price of spare parts and the complexity of repairs impact the group placement. Repairs for group 8 cars cost more than lower groups, given their specifications.
Safety featuresStandard equipment such as airbags, an anti-lock braking system, parking sensors and immobilisers reduce risk, helping lower premiums. Group 8 cars typically have robust safety features.
PerformanceWith acceleration from zero to 60mph in about 9-10 seconds and top speeds of 110-130mph, group 8 cars offer modest performance. Faster cars have more expensive premiums than slower models.
Threat of theftLuxury and sports cars attract thieves. Family-focused group 8 cars are less likely targets, keeping insurance costs down.
Driver profileInsurers associate certain cars with riskier demographics, such as young drivers. Group 8 cars are well suited for new and family drivers.

Who are group 8 cars most suitable for?

Group 8 cars can be cost-effective options for:

  • Teenagers: The combination of practicality, safety features and reasonable pricing makes group 8 models smart choices as first cars for teenagers gaining experience behind the wheel
  • Younger motorists: Opting for group 8 over higher-powered cars allows younger drivers to get generously equipped vehicles while avoiding exorbitant running costs
  • Growing families: Group 8 cars offer the space, child-friendly features and value needed when transporting kids without the inflated insurance bills of larger vehicles
  • Multi-car families: Having a secondary group 8 vehicle keeps insurance affordable compared to a household with two cars in higher groups
  • Urban dwellers: Compact group 8 cars are well suited for cities, with dimensions and manoeuvrability that make parking and navigating congested streets easier
Get Cheap Car Insurance
Get a great deal on your car insurance by comparing over 160 providers
GET A QUOTE

Which car insurance group am I in?

You can find your car’s insurance group by entering its make, model and registration year into a free online car insurance group checker.

Your insurer can also confirm the precise group in which your specific car is rated. Knowing the group helps you compare premium quotes, as lower groups generally have less expensive premium costs.

It’s wise to double-check the current group when renewing insurance, as the Association of British Insurers continually reassesses vehicles, and cars may shift groups over time. For instance, the Vauxhall Astra moved from group 9 up to group 10 in 2022.

In summary, group 8 offers a good balance of specifications and premiums for everyday family cars. While not the cheapest to insure, costs reflect their practicality and solid performance. Group 8 hits the sweet spot for a sensibly priced, well-equipped family car.

Nick Jones

Editor in Chief

Nick Jones is a highly experienced consumer journalist and editor, who has been writing and producing content for print and online media for over 25 years.

He has worked at some of the UK’s leading publishers including Future Publishing, Highbury Entertainment, and Imagine Publishing, with publications as diverse as Homebuilding & Renovating, TechRadar, and Creative Bloq, writing and editing content for audiences whose interests include history, computing, gaming, films, and science. He’s also produced a number of podcasts in the technology, science, gaming, and true crime genres.

Nick has also enjoyed a highly successful career in content marketing, working in a variety of topics such as health, technology, and finance, with market-leading global companies including Cisco, Pfizer, Santander, and Virgin Media.

Now the Editor-in-Chief of the Independent Advisor, Nick is involved in all aspects of the site’s content, where his expertise in finance, technology, and home products informs every article that’s published on-site. He takes a hands-on approach with our VPN content, penning a number of the articles himself, and verifying that everything we publish in this topic is accurate.

Whatever the area of interest he’s worked in, Nick has always been a consumer champion, helping people find the best deals and give them the information they need to make an informed buying decision.

More articles like this

The Independent Advisor brand is owned by 3S Media International Limited. 3S Media International Ltd is an introducer appointed representative of Moneysupermarket.com Financial Group Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA FRN 303190).

Find the best [category]