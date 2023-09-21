Yes, you can get a used car warranty. A used car warranty will cover the cost of parts and labour to fix certain components if they fail within a timeframe.

There are two main types of used car warranty, depending on whether you bought the second-hand car from a dealership or a private seller.

1. Getting a used car warranty from a car dealer

The Consumer Rights Act (CRA) provides a statutory warranty for used and new vehicles bought from a dealer. Under the CRA, a used car must be in good working order and fit for purpose when the dealer sells it.

Under the CRA, if a used vehicle develops a fault within the first 30 days of buying it, you can return it to the dealer and get a full refund.

You can also return the used car up to six months from the date you bought it if you find any fault, as the CRA presumes the fault was present at the time of purchase. The dealership gets one opportunity to fix the issue – if it can’t, you’re entitled to a refund.

The CRA doesn’t cover wear-and-tear damage.

Used car dealerships typically offer their own warranties, known as approved used car warranties, which usually last six to 12 months. These warranties may be included in the price of the car or as an optional additional fee. Note that they often require you to get your vehicle serviced and repaired at the dealership.

2. Getting a used car warranty from a private seller

It’s possible to get an aftermarket used car warranty, sometimes called an extended warranty, for a used car you buy from a private seller.

Car warranties for used cars often have a limit on the age of the car. A car age limit of 10 years for a used car warranty is possible, sometimes stretching to 12 years. The mileage limit is usually 150,000 miles or less. The older the car and the higher the mileage, the more expensive the policy will be.