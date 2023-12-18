Carole Nash is an insurance broker, operating since 1985, that specialises in providing classic car cover for vintage vehicles alongside motorbike cover.

Due to this specialism, our review focuses on Carole Nash’s classic car insurance. However, it also provides cover for standard vehicles as well, so you might see it pop up when you’re comparing car insurance quotes.

As the company is a broker, policies will be underwritten by one of the company’s panel of insurers, but managed through Carole Nash itself.

Read on for our Carole Nash car insurance review, including what cover it offers, how to make a claim, and what customers think of its service.