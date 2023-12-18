Menu Close

Carole Nash car insurance review

Written by Connor Campbell
Updated December 18, 2023
Fact-checked by Amy Reeves

Carole Nash is an insurance broker, operating since 1985, that specialises in providing classic car cover for vintage vehicles alongside motorbike cover.

Due to this specialism, our review focuses on Carole Nash’s classic car insurance. However, it also provides cover for standard vehicles as well, so you might see it pop up when you’re comparing car insurance quotes

As the company is a broker, policies will be underwritten by one of the company’s panel of insurers, but managed through Carole Nash itself.

Read on for our Carole Nash car insurance review, including what cover it offers, how to make a claim, and what customers think of its service.

What car insurance cover is offered by Carole Nash?

Carole Nash is known for its classic car insurance and motorbike insurance, though it does offer other types of cover.

Classic car insurance

For those driving on four wheels, rather than two, Carole Nash’s main offering is its classic car insurance

Carole Nash defines the age of a classic car as anything that is more than 15 years old. The vehicle also needs to be primarily used as your second car and therefore driven less (usually between 2,000 and 5,000 miles per year). 

If you take out a fully comprehensive car insurance policy with Carole Nash for your vintage car, it will include the following:

  • Agreed value: if you provide Carole Nash with the necessary photographs, you can reach an agreed value for your car. This will be the maximum amount you can claim for your classic car in the event it is lost, totally destroyed, or damaged to the extent that the repairs cost more than the agreed value. If you don’t supply the necessary documents, you will instead have a claims limit set by your car’s market value
  • Injuries to other people: if you injured a third party while driving your classic car, Carole Nash would cover the costs
  • Damage to someone else’s property: if you damaged a third party’s property, such as there car, while driving, Carole Nash would cover up to £20 million in costs (plus a further £5 million for legal expenses)
  • Fire damage: you can make a claim if your classic car is damaged in a fire, to the agreed or market value (depending on your policy)
  • Theft: you can make a claim if your car is stolen, or damaged in an attempted theft, to the agreed or market value (depending on your policy)
  • Accidental damage to your car: if your car is damaged in an accident, or vandalised, you can make a claim
  • Windscreen cover: you can make a claim for the cost of replacing or repairing your windscreens and window glass
  • Personal accident cover: you or your partner can make a claim if you are killed in an accident, lose sight in one or both eyes, or lose one or more hands or feet, up to the limit set by your individual policy
  • Emergency medical treatment: you can get a refund for any emergency medical treatment covered by the Road Traffic Act
  • Audio equipment: you’ll be able to claim for any audio equipment that is lost or damaged, up to the limit set in your policy schedule
  • Wedding use: if included in your policy schedule, you’ll be able to hire out your classic car for weddings
  • Shows, rallies and events: cover for if you drive or display your classic car at shows, rallies and other associated events
  • Driving abroad: you’ll be able to drive in the European Union (EU), and other select European countries, with the minimum level of cover required in each nation for up to 90 days
  • Legal expenses cover: you will have up to £100,000 in motor legal protection, in order for you to recover losses for an accident that wasn’t your fault
  • Club memberships discount: you can get up to 15 per cent off your classic car insurance premium if you are a member of a car club
  • Breakdown cover: your policy comes with UK and European breakdown cover and accident recovery, including home start
  • Choose your specialist repairer: you’ll be able to pick a specialist repairer that you trust
  • Salvage retention rights: if your car is declared a total loss, you’ll have the option to purchase the remaining salvage of your classic vehicle

Motorbike insurance

With Carole Nash’s motorbike insurance, your policy will include as standard:

  • 24/7 specialist claims line
  • Motorbike specialists when you ring the Carole Nash call centre
  • Accident and breakdown recovery from anywhere in the UK and the EU
  • Up to £100,000 in motor legal expenses for non-fault accidents
  • Unlimited accessory cover
  • Rider cover, which can allow you to ride a friend’s bike, as long as you both have comprehensive motorcycle insurance policies
  • Driving in Europe for up to 90 days

What else is covered will be determined by what level of cover you choose.

Specific motorbike insurance policy add-ons include:

  • Enhanced personal accident cover up to £21,000
  • Helmet and leathers cover up to £1,500

Other Carole Nash car insurance policies

As well as classic car insurance, Carole Nash offers standard third party, fire and theft and comprehensive car insurance. If you opt for comprehensive cover, you policy will include:

  • Essentials: windscreen cover, audio and sat-nav equipment cover, key cover, and a courtesy car while yours is being repaired
  • Classic: this includes everything from the Essentials level, as well as motor legal protection of up to £100,000
  • Premier: this includes everything from the Essentials and Classic levels, as well as breakdown cover

On top of this, you can also take out van insurance, picking between third party, fire and theft, or comprehensive cover.

Carole Nash car insurance optional extras

Depending on the cover, and type of insurance, you’ve chosen, you can add the following optional extras to your Carole Nash car insurance:

  • Excess protection: for £36.99 a year, you can claim back up to £500 of excess charges, even if the accident was your fault
  • Replacement vehicle cover: for £19.99 you can get a courtesy car in the event your vehicle has been stolen or written-off, not just damaged in an accident

How to claim with Carole Nash car insurance

If you need to make a car insurance claim through Carole Nash, you should complete the following steps:

  • Check the safety of those involved: first, make sure that you, your passengers, and any third parties involved in the incident are all safe and secure
  • Exchange details: if a third party was involved, you’ll need to exchange personal details, as well as your insurance policy numbers
  • Collect evidence: you should also make a note of the time, location and weather conditions, and take photos of any damage
  • Let Carole Nash know as soon as possible: even if you don’t want to make a claim, you should inform Carole Nash of the incident as soon as you can. You can do so by ringing 0333 0055 2244
  • Wait for instructions: once you’ve explained the situation to Carole Nash, the provider will recommend the next steps, such as taking your car to your chosen specialist repairer

How to cancel Carole Nash car insurance

You will need to contact Carole Nash in order to cancel your car insurance policy. You may be able to cancel through your online account.

When cancelling, you’ll receive a refund for the time left on the premium (as long as you haven’t made a claim), minus the following fees:

Cancellation periodFee
Within 14 days of your policy start date£0 (but £25 arrangement fee applies)
After 14 days, or if Carole Nash needs to cancel your policy£40

How to contact Carole Nash car insurance

If you need to contact Carole Nash about anything that isn’t claim-related, you can speak to an agent using its live chat function. It is open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays. However, any changes made over live chat will incur a fee, so you may instead want to consider making these alterations through your online account.

Carole Nash car insurance customer reviews

Carole Nash has an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot score of 4.3 out of five, based on more than 23,000 reviews.

Of its five-star reviews that mention classic car insurance, Carole Nash is praised for the efficiency and ease of its service, and the knowledge of its staff. 

Yet there are also complaints that the customer service offered by Carole Nash has declined in recent years.

“My experience of the team was very positive, [they] fully understood my requirements, engaged in my passion for classic cars and tailored my cover to satisfy my personal circumstances, I will be suggesting my friends and family give you a call.”

 

“Having been insured through Carole Nash since 1976, for both classic motorcycle and car cover (except they weren’t called ‘classics’ then – just current) – I cannot praise their renewal procedure, prices nor service highly enough.”

 

“This company’s level of service has dropped off a cliff. I have insured with them for years. I think this is because calls are outsourced. I sent pictures of my classic for an updated agreed valuation back in April since which time I have singularly failed to extract from the company or its sadly incompetent overseas staff a letter confirming the valuation is updated or otherwise. Truly remarkable. I have even raised a complaint – that will take eight weeks to respond to. Now into the end of June and no nearer resolving what should be a pretty straightforward question. Hopeless. Beware.”

What Defaqto rating does AA car insurance have?

Although Carole Nash has not been given a Defaqto score for its classic car policies, it carries the following ratings for its other cover options:

  • Motorbike insurance: ★★★★★
  • Standard car insurance (both third party, fire and theft and comprehensive policies): ★★★

How does Carole Nash compare to its competitors?

Provider nameTrustpilot scoreDefaqto score
Carole Nash4.3 stars5 stars for motorbike insurance, 3 stars for standard car insurance
Direct Line3.7 stars5 stars (3 stars for Third party, fire and theft and Essentials)
People’s Choice1.4 stars5 stars (4 stars for third party, fire and theft)
Hastings Direct4.1 stars5 stars (4 stars for Third party, fire and theft, 3 stars for Telematics, 2 stars for Essential)
Admiral Insurance4.4 stars5 stars (4 stars for Telematics, 3 stars for Essential)
Aviva4.0 stars5 stars (3 stars for Third party, fire and theft)
AXA4.3 stars4 stars (5 stars for Plus)
LV=4.5 stars5 stars (3 stars for Third party, fire and theft)
esure3.1 stars5 stars (4 stars for Third party, fire and theft)
Ageas4.1 stars5 stars (3 stars for Essentials, and Telematics)
NFU Mutual4.4 stars5 stars

Conclusion

If you’re after a specialist insurance policy for your classic car, then it is worth looking into cover with Carole Nash. You might be able to find a more appropriate level of coverage that matches your passion for your vintage vehicle. 

Its comprehensive classic car insurance comes with motor legal protection and breakdown cover as standard, while you’ll be able to choose a specialist repairer that you trust.

On Trustpilot it is praised for the knowledge of its staff, even if there are complaints of a downturn in the quality of its customer service. And if you’re a car club member, you can receive a discount worth up to 15 per cent.

Frequently asked questions about Carole Nash car insurance

Connor Campbell

Contributor

Connor Campbell is an experienced personal and business finance writer who has been producing online content for almost a decade.

Now writing for the Independent Advisor, Connor is our personal finance expert, helping readers navigate everything from insurance and bank accounts, to energy and loans.

In his capacity as writer and spokesperson at NerdWallet, Connor explored a number of topics close to his heart, such as the impact of our increasingly cashless society, and the hardships and heroics of British entrepreneurs.

At financial trading firm Spreadex, meanwhile, his market commentary was featured in outlets such as The Guardian, BBC, Reuters and the Evening Standard.

Connor is a voracious reader with an MA in English, and is dedicated to making life’s financial decisions a little bit easier by doing away with jargon and needless complexity.

