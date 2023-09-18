Menu Close

Changing car insurance to a new car: A complete guide

Written by Rachel Lacey
Updated September 18, 2023
Verified by Molly Dyson

In this guide

  • Can I transfer my car insurance to a new car?
  • The cost of transferring car insurance
  • When is the best time to transfer car insurance to a new car?
  • What will happen if I don’t transfer my car insurance to a new car?
  • FAQs

There’s a lot to sort out when you’re buying a new car, from arranging finance to getting rid of your old one, but in the rush to get behind the wheel, it’s vital you don’t forget to change your car insurance. Find out how to transfer car insurance to a new car with our handy guide.

Can I transfer my car insurance to a new car?

If you are planning to get rid of your old car, you should be able to transfer your existing car insurance policy onto your new set of wheels. 

Thankfully, the process of transferring insurance from one car to another is pretty simple too.

You will need to provide your insurer with all the relevant information about your new car and there may be an admin charge to pay, but it shouldn’t be too arduous a process.

You can transfer your insurance onto a new car at any time in the policy year – you do not need to wait until the policy runs out.

Get in touch with your existing car insurance provider

You can either do this over the phone, via email, online or using its online chat service

Make sure you have all the relevant information to hand

This will include the make and model of your new car, as well as its registration number

Tell your insurance company about any modifications to your new car

This includes any changes that affect either the appearance or performance of the car, from air conditioning, paintwork and tinted windows to seat replacements or uprated brakes. Your dealership should be able to tell you about any mods to your new car, or if it’s a private sale, make sure you check with the owner

Tell the insurer about any other changes to the policy

Your insurer will also want to know if there are any other updates to the policy that are required. In addition to information about the car itself, it will also want to know whether your annual mileage is likely to change, where the new car will be parked overnight and whether there will be any changes to how you use your car, such as commuting

Agree a date to transfer insurance to your new car

It’s important your insurance is arranged before you get behind the wheel, so time it for the day you collect it

Your insurer will confirm the cost of your car insurance changes

Using the information you’ve supplied, your insurance provider will tell you how much it will cost to transfer car insurance to a new car and, if you agree, the policy will be updated

The cost of transferring car insurance

The car you drive plays a huge part in determining the cost of your car insurance, as cars are classed into one of 50 insurance groups. It will affect the amount the insurance company might need to pay out if it is stolen, the damage it could cause in a collision and the cost of repairs.

That means it’s highly likely your new car won’t cost the same to insure as your old one. If it is newer, more valuable, or has a more powerful engine, the cost of your car insurance is likely to go up.

You will need to pay this additional cost upfront, before the  policy is updated. Or, if you pay for your car insurance monthly, the increase can be spread across your remaining payments.

Alternatively, if you’ve downgraded to a smaller, cheaper car with a less powerful engine, the cost of your insurance will more than likely go down. In this case, your insurance provider will pay you a refund if you paid the full year up front, or reduce your payments if you pay for your car insurance each month.

Whether the cost of your car insurance goes up, down, or even stays the same, there is likely to be an administration fee for transferring insurance from one car to another. This varies between insurance companies and could be anything from £10 to £50. In some cases, you might be able to pay a reduced administration fee, or avoid paying one altogether, if you submit your car insurance changes online, so always check first.

It is important to note that this administration fee will be charged whenever you make a change to your car insurance, not just when you transfer your policy to a new car.

When is the best time to transfer car insurance to a new car?

It’s a good idea to contact your car insurance company as soon as you have agreed to buy the new car. 

Time the transfer for either the day of collection or the day before. This will ensure you are covered in time to collect your new car and drive it home. Bear in mind that at this point you will no longer be insured to drive your old car, so don’t transfer your car insurance to the new car any earlier than necessary.

If you’re buying from a dealership, you may be given temporary insurance to tide you over until you have arranged your own policy, but always check first.

What will happen if I don’t transfer my car insurance to a new car?

Driving any car without insurance on UK roads is a criminal offence.

That means if you are caught driving your new car before you have arranged the necessary insurance, you could be hit with a fixed penalty of £300 and get six points on your licence. In a worst case scenario and you were taken to court, you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving. Your car could also be seized by the police.

Another point to consider is that if you start driving your new set of wheels without asking your insurer to transfer your insurance to the new car, you won’t be insured if it’s stolen or you’re in an accident.

Frequently asked questions about changing car insurance to a new car

