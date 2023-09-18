The car you drive plays a huge part in determining the cost of your car insurance, as cars are classed into one of 50 insurance groups. It will affect the amount the insurance company might need to pay out if it is stolen, the damage it could cause in a collision and the cost of repairs.

That means it’s highly likely your new car won’t cost the same to insure as your old one. If it is newer, more valuable, or has a more powerful engine, the cost of your car insurance is likely to go up.

You will need to pay this additional cost upfront, before the policy is updated. Or, if you pay for your car insurance monthly, the increase can be spread across your remaining payments.

Alternatively, if you’ve downgraded to a smaller, cheaper car with a less powerful engine, the cost of your insurance will more than likely go down. In this case, your insurance provider will pay you a refund if you paid the full year up front, or reduce your payments if you pay for your car insurance each month.

Whether the cost of your car insurance goes up, down, or even stays the same, there is likely to be an administration fee for transferring insurance from one car to another. This varies between insurance companies and could be anything from £10 to £50. In some cases, you might be able to pay a reduced administration fee, or avoid paying one altogether, if you submit your car insurance changes online, so always check first.

It is important to note that this administration fee will be charged whenever you make a change to your car insurance, not just when you transfer your policy to a new car.