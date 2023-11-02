Windscreen chip repair: What to do

Windscreen damage is an unwelcome occurrence, but it’s important to take prompt action to fix it. Neglecting seemingly minor windscreen chips can lead to more extensive and dangerous cracks. Fortunately, repairing small chips and cracks is quick and affordable if you act fast.

This article explains precisely what to do if you discover any windscreen damage. We cover common causes, safety implications, costs, car insurance, repairs and damage control. Read on to learn how to properly deal with windscreen chips and cracks to keep yourself safe on the roads.