Compare BMW 1 Series car insurance in the UK

Want cheap car insurance? Compare quotes from over 160 providers
Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 04, 2023

In this guide

  • How much does it cost to insure a BMW 1 Series?
  • What factors determine BMW 1 Series insurance cost?
  • Tips for reducing BMW 1 Series insurance premiums
  • Finding the best BMW 1 Series insurance
  • BMW Series 1 insurance FAQs

How much does it cost to insure a BMW 1 Series?

As a benchmark, annual BMW 1 Series car insurance quotes typically range from £600 for basic cover up to £2,000 or more for comprehensive policies. Driver age, experience, location and exact model impact costs.

Specific variables that increase BMW 1 Series insurance rates include:

  • Engine size: Larger engines such as the 2.0L have higher premiums than smaller 1.5L variants
  • Performance versions: M Sport and M Performance models command higher premiums than standard editions
  • Driver age: Under-25s can pay over £2,500 annually. Rates normally decrease with experience
  • No-claims discount (NCD): Policies without NCDs pay more. Earning multi-year NCDs provides substantial savings
  • Location: Inner cities have higher premiums than rural areas. Where the BMW 1 Series is parked also matters
  • Security: Alarms, immobilisers and garaging help reduce premiums
What factors determine BMW 1 Series insurance cost?

In calculating premiums, insurers examine these major risk factors:

Driving record

Recent accidents, convictions, disqualifications and other violations raise rates substantially. Maintaining a clean record is important.

Vehicle use

Policies for daily-driver BMW 1 Series cost more than those covering occasional recreational use. Mileage also impacts premiums.

Vehicle security

Insurers offer discounts for alarms, immobilisers, tracking devices and secure garaging. These deter theft and damage.

Coverage limits

Lower coverage levels mean lower premium costs but leave drivers exposed when filing a major claim. Finding the right balance is key.

Tips for reducing BMW 1 Series insurance premiums

Here are some top ways to get cheaper BMW 1 Series insurance in the UK:

  • Shop around extensively. Specialty insurers may beat mainstream providers on sports models
  • Ask about discounts such as multi-car policies, low mileage, experienced drivers, advanced courses, etc.
  • Increase voluntary excess to £500 or higher. Just ensure you can cover the extra costs when claiming
  • Add an experienced second driver, such as a partner, to benefit from their record
  • Limit the BMW 1 Series to recreational use only if possible. This is cheaper to insure than daily driving
  • Improve security with an approved alarm and tracking system. Also ensure garaging
Finding the best BMW 1 Series insurance

The keys to affordable BMW 1 Series cover are shopping around, leveraging available discounts and optimising risk factors such as security and driving history. Comparing specialist insurers familiar with these models yields the best opportunity for savings. With some smart moves, cheap BMW 1 Series insurance is attainable.

BMW Series 1 insurance FAQs

Nick Jones

Editor in Chief

Nick Jones is a highly experienced consumer journalist and editor, who has been writing and producing content for print and online media for over 25 years.

He has worked at some of the UK’s leading publishers including Future Publishing, Highbury Entertainment, and Imagine Publishing, with publications as diverse as Homebuilding & Renovating, TechRadar, and Creative Bloq, writing and editing content for audiences whose interests include history, computing, gaming, films, and science. He’s also produced a number of podcasts in the technology, science, gaming, and true crime genres.

Nick has also enjoyed a highly successful career in content marketing, working in a variety of topics such as health, technology, and finance, with market-leading global companies including Cisco, Pfizer, Santander, and Virgin Media.

Now the Editor-in-Chief of the Independent Advisor, Nick is involved in all aspects of the site’s content, where his expertise in finance, technology, and home products informs every article that’s published on-site. He takes a hands-on approach with our VPN content, penning a number of the articles himself, and verifying that everything we publish in this topic is accurate.

Whatever the area of interest he’s worked in, Nick has always been a consumer champion, helping people find the best deals and give them the information they need to make an informed buying decision.

