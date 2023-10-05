Menu Close

Compare classic car insurance in the UK

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 05, 2023

In this guide

  • How much does classic car insurance cost?
  • What affects classic car insurance costs?
  • Tips for finding affordable classic car cover
  • Finding the best classic car insurance
  • Classic car insurance FAQs

How much does classic car insurance cost?

Comprehensive UK classic car insurance typically costs from £100 to more than £800 per year on average. Rates depend on the car’s age, model, market value, security features, mileage, where it’s stored and more. Limited-usage policies are cheaper than regular driving ones.

Specific factors that increase classic car insurance premiums include the following:

  • Vehicle value: More expensive classics cost more to insure. High-end models such as Ferraris or rare vehicles attract higher premiums
  • Mileage: Regular drivers will pay more than those covering limited annual mileage for shows or events
  • Security and storage: Garaging, immobilisers, tracking devices and alarms help lower premiums
  • Driver experience: Young drivers with limited experience may pay more for cover
  • No-claims bonus: Multi-year no-claims discount helps lower renewal costs
What affects classic car insurance costs?

Key factors determining premiums include:

Vehicle usage

Occasional usage policies are cheaper than those covering a classic driven regularly. Most providers limit annual mileage.

Security and storage

Secure garaging, immobilisers, alarms and tracking devices help deter theft and reduce premiums.

Driving history

Those with previous convictions, accidents or inexperience may pay more for cover. A clean driver history can lower costs.

No-claims bonus

Earning a multi-year no-claims bonus on another vehicle helps reduce classic car policy costs.

Vehicle value

Insurers calculate premiums partly based on the car’s current market value. More valuable vehicles cost more to insure.

Tips for finding affordable classic car cover

  • Compare quotes from multiple specialist insurers familiar with classics. Premiums can vary dramatically
  • Join a classic car club. Many have partnerships with insurers and offer discounted rates
  • Consider adding a second experienced driver, such as a partner or parent. Their safe driving record can help lower costs
  • Improve security by fitting an approved alarm and immobiliser and consider a tracker for very valuable vehicles. Also, ensure garaging
  • Accept a higher voluntary excess to reduce premiums if you can afford the extra costs when filing a claim
  • Limit mileage for the least expensive occasional-usage policies
Finding the best classic car insurance

The key is finding specialist insurers with competitive premiums and policy options tailored to your specific classic. Taking the time to shop around and compare should help you find affordable cover to protect your cherished vehicle.

Classic car insurance FAQs

