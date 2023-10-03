Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Compare Fiat 500 car insurance in the UK

Want cheap car insurance? Compare quotes from over 160 providers
Get a Quote
In partnership with
Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 01, 2023

In this guide

  • How much does it cost to insure a Fiat 500?
  • What factors determine Fiat 500 insurance cost?
  • Tips for reducing Fiat 500 insurance premiums
  • Finding the best Fiat 500 insurance
  • Frequently Asked Questions

How much does it cost to insure a Fiat 500?

Car insurance rates for a Fiat 500 vary depending on the trim, engine, location, driver age and other factors. Annual premiums range from £500-£1,500. Higher-risk categories, such as young drivers may pay over £1,200. Comprehensive cover is generally recommended due to the Fiat 500’s high theft rate.

Variables that increase Fiat 500 insurance costs include:

  • Engine size: Larger 1.2- and-1.4 litre engines have higher premiums than the base 1.0-litre
  • Performance versions: Sportier models like the Abarth command higher premiums than standard editions
  • Driver age: Under-25s face extremely high rates and excesses. Premiums decrease with experience
  • No-claim discounts: New policies without no-claim discounts cost more. Earning multi-year no-claim discounts provides substantial savings
  • Location: Urban areas have higher premiums than rural spots
Compare Car Insurance Quotes
Compare quotes from over 160 providers to find the best deal
GET A QUOTE

What factors determine Fiat 500 insurance cost?

Insurers assess many risk factors when calculating premiums. The major ones include:

Driving record

Insurance costs increase significantly for drivers with a history of recent accidents, convictions, licence suspensions or other violations. Maintaining a clean driving history is critical.

Vehicle use

Mileage and usage directly impact rates. Driving your Fiat 500 daily attracts higher premiums than occasional recreational use.

Vehicle security

Fiat 500s have high theft rates, so insurers offer discounts for installing alarms, immobilisers and tracking devices and parking securely to deter theft.

Coverage limits

Lower coverage levels mean lower premium costs, but it leaves drivers exposed to high out-of-pocket costs if a major claim occurs. Finding the right balance is important.

Tips for reducing Fiat 500 insurance premiums

Here are some top ways to get cheaper insurance for a Fiat 500:

  • Shop around extensively. Specialty insurers familiar with the Fiat 500 often offer better rates than mainstream providers
  • Ask about discounts for multi-car policies, low mileage, experienced drivers, advanced driving courses and more
  • Increase your excess to £500 or higher. This cuts premiums but raises out-of-pocket costs if you make a claim
  • Add an experienced second driver, such as a partner or parent. Their good record can offset the costs for an inexperienced main driver
  • Limit your Fiat 500 to recreational use only if possible. It’s cheaper to insure for occasional driving than daily use
  • Improve security with an approved alarm and tracking system. Also ensure proper storage in a locked garage
Get Cheap Car Insurance
Get a great deal on your car insurance by comparing over 160 providers
GET A QUOTE

Finding the best Fiat 500 insurance

The key to finding affordable Fiat 500 cover is shopping around for quotes and minimising risk factors such as usage, mileage, security and driving history. Comparing insurers familiar with the Fiat 500 model yields the best opportunity for savings. With some smart moves, you can attain cheap Fiat 500 insurance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Nick Jones

Editor in Chief

Nick Jones is a highly experienced consumer journalist and editor, who has been writing and producing content for print and online media for over 25 years.

He has worked at some of the UK’s leading publishers including Future Publishing, Highbury Entertainment, and Imagine Publishing, with publications as diverse as Homebuilding & Renovating, TechRadar, and Creative Bloq, writing and editing content for audiences whose interests include history, computing, gaming, films, and science. He’s also produced a number of podcasts in the technology, science, gaming, and true crime genres.

Nick has also enjoyed a highly successful career in content marketing, working in a variety of topics such as health, technology, and finance, with market-leading global companies including Cisco, Pfizer, Santander, and Virgin Media.

Now the Editor-in-Chief of the Independent Advisor, Nick is involved in all aspects of the site’s content, where his expertise in finance, technology, and home products informs every article that’s published on-site. He takes a hands-on approach with our VPN content, penning a number of the articles himself, and verifying that everything we publish in this topic is accurate.

Whatever the area of interest he’s worked in, Nick has always been a consumer champion, helping people find the best deals and give them the information they need to make an informed buying decision.

More articles like this

The Independent Advisor brand is owned by 3S Media International Limited. 3S Media International Ltd is an introducer appointed representative of Moneysupermarket.com Financial Group Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA FRN 303190).

Find the best [category]