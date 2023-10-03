Compare Fiat 500 car insurance in the UK

Insurers assess many risk factors when calculating premiums. The major ones include:

Driving record

Insurance costs increase significantly for drivers with a history of recent accidents, convictions, licence suspensions or other violations. Maintaining a clean driving history is critical.

Vehicle use

Mileage and usage directly impact rates. Driving your Fiat 500 daily attracts higher premiums than occasional recreational use.

Vehicle security

Fiat 500s have high theft rates, so insurers offer discounts for installing alarms, immobilisers and tracking devices and parking securely to deter theft.

Coverage limits

Lower coverage levels mean lower premium costs, but it leaves drivers exposed to high out-of-pocket costs if a major claim occurs. Finding the right balance is important.