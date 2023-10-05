Menu Close

Compare Ford Fiesta car insurance in the UK

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 04, 2023

How much does it cost to insure a Ford Fiesta?

Annual Ford Fiesta car insurance premiums typically range from £400 for basic third-party only policies to £900 or more for fully comprehensive cover. Exact costs depend on driver age, location and Fiesta model.

Factors that increase Ford Fiesta insurance costs include:

  • Engine size: More powerful engines, such as the 1.0-litre EcoBoost, have higher premiums than the base 1.1-litre engine
  • Performance models: The Fiesta ST commands higher premiums than standard models
  • No-claims discount (NCD): Policies without NCDs cost more
  • Driver age and experience: Under-25s pay the most, while over-25s with experience pay less
  • Location: Inner cities and street parking see higher costs than rural areas and garaging
What factors determine Fiesta insurance cost?

In calculating premiums, insurers mainly examine:

Driving record

Recent accidents, traffic violations and disqualifications raise rates substantially. A clean record lowers costs.

Vehicle use

Daily driver policies cost more than those covering occasional recreational use. Mileage also impacts premiums.

Vehicle security

Insurers offer discounts for approved security devices and garaging. These reduce theft and damage claims.

Coverage limits

Lower coverage levels reduce premium costs but leave drivers exposed if a major claim occurs.

Tips for reducing Fiesta insurance premiums

Here are some top ways to get cheaper Fiesta insurance:

  • Shop around extensively and compare quotes from multiple insurers
  • Ask about discounts for multi-car policies, low mileage, experienced drivers and advanced courses
  • Increase your voluntary excess to £500 or more to lower premiums if you can afford the extra costs when claiming
  • Add an experienced second driver, such as a partner or parent, to benefit from their good record
  • Limit your Fiesta to recreational use rather than daily driving, when possible
  • Improve security with an approved alarm and tracking system. Also ensure garaging
Finding the best Ford Fiesta insurance

The keys to finding affordable Fiesta cover is shopping around, minimising risk factors and leveraging discounts. Taking the time to compare specialist Fiesta insurers on comparison sites yields the best savings.

Ford Fiesta insurance FAQs

