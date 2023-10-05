Menu Close

Compare Ford Focus car insurance in the UK

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 04, 2023

How much does it cost to insure a Ford Focus?

Annual Ford Focus car insurance premiums typically range from £400 for basic third-party policies to £1,100 or more for fully comprehensive cover. Exact costs depend on driver age, location, model and other variables.

Factors that increase Ford Focus insurance rates include:

  • Engine size: Larger engines, such as the 1.5-litre EcoBoost, have higher premiums than smaller 1.0-litre variants
  • Performance models: ST-Line, Active and ST models command higher premiums than standard S, SE and Titanium editions
  • Driver age: Under-25s may pay over £1,500 annually. Rates decrease with experience
  • No-claims discount (NCD): Policies without NCDs cost more
  • Location: Inner city areas have higher premiums than rural areas. Where your Focus is parked also matters
What factors determine Ford Focus insurance cost?

In calculating premiums, insurers mainly examine:

Driving record

Recent accidents, traffic violations and disqualifications raise rates substantially. A clean record lowers costs.

Vehicle use

Daily driver policies cost more than those covering occasional recreational use. Mileage impacts premiums too.

Vehicle security

Insurers offer discounts for approved security devices and garaging. These minimise theft and damage claims.

Coverage limits

Lower coverage levels reduce premium costs but leave drivers exposed if a major claim occurs.

Tips for reducing Ford Focus insurance premiums

Here are some top ways to get cheaper Focus insurance:

  • Shop around extensively and compare quotes from multiple insurers
  • Ask about discounts for multi-car policies, low mileage, experienced drivers and advanced courses
  • Increase your voluntary excess to £500 or more to lower premiums if you can afford the extra costs when claiming
  • Add an experienced second driver, such as a partner or parent, to benefit from their good record
  • Limit your Focus to recreational use rather than daily driving, when possible
  • Improve security with an approved alarm and tracking system and park in a garage
Finding the best Ford Focus insurance

The keys to finding affordable Focus cover are shopping around, minimising risk factors and leveraging discounts. Taking the time to compare insurers on comparison sites yields the best savings.

Ford Focus insurance FAQs

Nick Jones

Editor in Chief

Nick Jones is a highly experienced consumer journalist and editor, who has been writing and producing content for print and online media for over 25 years.

He has worked at some of the UK’s leading publishers including Future Publishing, Highbury Entertainment, and Imagine Publishing, with publications as diverse as Homebuilding & Renovating, TechRadar, and Creative Bloq, writing and editing content for audiences whose interests include history, computing, gaming, films, and science. He’s also produced a number of podcasts in the technology, science, gaming, and true crime genres.

Nick has also enjoyed a highly successful career in content marketing, working in a variety of topics such as health, technology, and finance, with market-leading global companies including Cisco, Pfizer, Santander, and Virgin Media.

Now the Editor-in-Chief of the Independent Advisor, Nick is involved in all aspects of the site’s content, where his expertise in finance, technology, and home products informs every article that’s published on-site. He takes a hands-on approach with our VPN content, penning a number of the articles himself, and verifying that everything we publish in this topic is accurate.

Whatever the area of interest he’s worked in, Nick has always been a consumer champion, helping people find the best deals and give them the information they need to make an informed buying decision.

The Independent Advisor brand is owned by 3S Media International Limited. 3S Media International Ltd is an introducer appointed representative of Moneysupermarket.com Financial Group Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA FRN 303190).

