Compare Porsche car insurance in the UK

Key factors assessed by insurers when calculating premiums include:

Driving record

Premiums are highest for drivers with recent accidents, claims, convictions and licence suspensions. Clean records help lower costs.

Vehicle usage

Daily-driver or main-vehicle policies are more expensive than those covering occasional recreational use and low annual mileage.

Security and storage

Secure garaging in low-crime areas and advanced security features reduce premiums significantly.

Coverage and excess

Lower coverage levels reduce premiums, but comprehensive cover is recommended. Higher excesses also cut costs if drivers can afford them.