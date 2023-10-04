Menu Close

Compare Porsche car insurance in the UK

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 04, 2023

In this guide

  • How much does it cost to insure a Porsche?
  • What factors determine Porsche insurance cost?
  • Tips for reducing Porsche insurance premiums
  • Finding the best Porsche insurance
  • Porsche car insurance FAQs

Insuring an iconic Porsche sports car comes at a high premium cost. Rates for these prestige performance models are substantially higher than average vehicles. This guide examines Porsche car  insurance in the UK and tips for finding more affordable cover.

How much does it cost to insure a Porsche?

Annual Porsche insurance premiums typically start at £1,000 for basic third-party cover and range up to £5,000 for comprehensive policies. Expect higher rates for newer and more-powerful models.

Factors that increase Porsche insurance costs include:

  • Engine size and performance: More powerful engines have higher premiums. Turbo and GT models are more expensive to insure
  • Driver age and experience: Under-25s face very high premiums and excesses. Rates decrease with experience
  • Intended use: Policies for daily usage or main vehicles cost more than cover for recreational use
  • No-claims discount (NCD): Multi-year NCDs help lower costs, but only in small amounts
  • Location: Inner cities, high crime areas and on-street parking increase rates substantially
  • Security: Advanced alarms, immobilisers and trackers bring major premium discounts
What factors determine Porsche insurance cost?

Key factors assessed by insurers when calculating premiums include:

Driving record

Premiums are highest for drivers with recent accidents, claims, convictions and licence suspensions. Clean records help lower costs.

Vehicle usage

Daily-driver or main-vehicle policies are more expensive than those covering occasional recreational use and low annual mileage.

Security and storage

Secure garaging in low-crime areas and advanced security features reduce premiums significantly.

Coverage and excess

Lower coverage levels reduce premiums, but comprehensive cover is recommended. Higher excesses also cut costs if drivers can afford them.

Tips for reducing Porsche insurance premiums

Here are some ways to potentially lower Porsche insurance costs:

  • Compare quotes from specialist supercar insurers rather than mainstream providers
  • Take advanced driving courses, maintain an excellent record and earn multi-year NCDs
  • Use the Porsche only occasionally if possible and limit annual mileage
  • Install approved alarms, immobilisers and tracking devices. Store in a secure garage
  • Accept higher voluntary excess amounts if out-of-pocket costs are affordable when claiming
  • Add an experienced named driver, such as a partner, to help offset inexperienced drivers
Finding the best Porsche insurance

The keys to affordable Porsche insurance are optimising risk factors, leveraging discounts from specialist insurers and prudent ownership. While still expensive, exotic car ownership can be viable with wise moves.

Porsche car insurance FAQs

Nick Jones

Editor in Chief

Nick Jones is a highly experienced consumer journalist and editor, who has been writing and producing content for print and online media for over 25 years.

He has worked at some of the UK’s leading publishers including Future Publishing, Highbury Entertainment, and Imagine Publishing, with publications as diverse as Homebuilding & Renovating, TechRadar, and Creative Bloq, writing and editing content for audiences whose interests include history, computing, gaming, films, and science. He’s also produced a number of podcasts in the technology, science, gaming, and true crime genres.

Nick has also enjoyed a highly successful career in content marketing, working in a variety of topics such as health, technology, and finance, with market-leading global companies including Cisco, Pfizer, Santander, and Virgin Media.

Now the Editor-in-Chief of the Independent Advisor, Nick is involved in all aspects of the site’s content, where his expertise in finance, technology, and home products informs every article that’s published on-site. He takes a hands-on approach with our VPN content, penning a number of the articles himself, and verifying that everything we publish in this topic is accurate.

Whatever the area of interest he’s worked in, Nick has always been a consumer champion, helping people find the best deals and give them the information they need to make an informed buying decision.

