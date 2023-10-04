Menu Close

Compare Suzuki Swift car insurance in the UK

Written by Nick Jones
October 04, 2023

The Suzuki Swift is a popular, budget-friendly hatchback. But insuring these small cars still comes at a cost. This guide examines Suzuki Swift car insurance rates in the UK and offers tips for finding affordable cover.

How much does it cost to insure a Suzuki Swift?

Annual Suzuki Swift insurance premiums typically range from £400 for basic third-party policies up to £800 for fully comprehensive cover. Exact costs depend on driver age, location and other variables.

Factors that increase Suzuki Swift insurance costs include:

  • Engine size: The larger 1.2-litre engine has slightly higher premiums than the 1.0-litre model
  • Driver age: Under-25s face far higher rates and excesses. Premiums decrease with experience
  • No-claims discount (NCD): Policies without NCDs cost more. Multi-year NCDs provide substantial savings
  • Location: Inner cities have higher premiums than rural areas. Where your Swift is parked also matters
What factors determine Swift insurance cost?

In calculating premiums, insurers mainly examine:

Driving record

Recent accidents, traffic violations and disqualifications raise rates substantially. A clean record lowers costs.

Vehicle use

Daily driver policies cost more than those covering occasional recreational use. Mileage also impacts premiums.

Vehicle security

Insurers offer discounts for approved security devices and secure garaging, which reduce theft and damage claims.

Coverage limits

Lower coverage levels reduce premiums but leave drivers exposed if a major claim occurs.

Tips for reducing Suzuki Swift insurance premiums

Here are some top ways to get cheaper Suzuki Swift insurance in the UK:

  • Shop around extensively and compare quotes from multiple insurers
  • Ask about discounts for multi-car policies, low mileage, experienced drivers and advanced courses
  • Increase your voluntary excess to £500 or more to lower premiums if you can afford the extra costs when claiming
  • Add an experienced second driver, such as a partner or parent, to benefit from their good record
  • Limit your Swift to recreational use rather than daily use, when possible
  • Improve security with an approved alarm and immobiliser. Park in a secure garage
Finding the best Suzuki Swift insurance

The keys to finding affordable Suzuki Swift cover are shopping around, minimising risk factors and leveraging available discounts. Taking the time to compare insurers on comparison sites yields the best savings.

