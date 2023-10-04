Compare Toyota car insurance in the UK

Here are some top ways to get cheaper Toyota insurance in the UK:

Shop around extensively and compare quotes from multiple insurers

Ask about discounts for multi-car policies, low mileage, experienced drivers and advanced courses

Increase voluntary excess to £500 or more to lower premiums if you can afford the extra costs when claiming

Add an experienced second driver, such as a partner or parent, to benefit from their good record

Limit your Toyota to recreational use rather daily use, if possible.