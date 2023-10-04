Compare Volkswagen car insurance in the UK

Here are some top ways to get cheaper Volkswagen insurance in the UK:

Shop around extensively and compare quotes from multiple insurers

Ask about discounts for multi-car policies, low mileage, experienced drivers, advanced courses and other discounts available

Increase voluntary excess to more than £500 to lower premiums if you can afford the extra costs when claiming

Add an experienced second driver, such as a partner or parent, to benefit from their safe record

Limit your Volkswagen to recreational use rather than daily use when possible.