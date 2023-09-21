There are different types of driving convictions that will affect your insurance premium. The level of influence will depend on the severity of the conviction. In some cases, insurance providers may refuse to insure you, and the insurers that accept your application will do so on the basis that you pay a much higher premium, and a higher voluntary excess. Generally, driving convictions fall into three main categories, which are as follows:

Drink or drug driving

Drink or drug driving convictions will have a major impact on your future insurance premiums, especially if the offence involves damage to property and/or people’s safety.

With this type of conviction, you will have received a penalty notice within the range DR10 – DR70 and points on your licence. The number of points you receive and how long they stay on your record will depend on the nature and severity of the offence, but it will be anything from four to 11 years. Drink driving insurance is likely to be much more expensive than it is for those without convictions.

Banned or disqualified from driving

If you have been banned or disqualified from driving, your driving licence is revoked. As a result, you won’t be able to take out a new car insurance policy in your name for the duration of the ban.

Bear in mind that if you have an existing insurance policy at the time of the disqualification, this policy will no longer be valid. You should notify your insurance provider sooner rather than later. If you have additional drivers on your policy, they should also be notified so they can make alternative arrangements. This will prevent them from unknowingly driving while uninsured. Also, you may still have to continue paying your insurance premiums for the remainder of the term, but this will depend on your contractual obligation. Check the terms and conditions of your existing insurance policy and contact your insurance provider if in doubt.

If you are keeping your car on any public road in the UK, you are legally required to pay for road tax and be covered by at least third party car insurance. However, a driving disqualification could result in the cancellation of your current insurance policy, and you won’t be able to apply for a new insurance policy for the duration of the disqualification.

One way around this is to make a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN) to the DVLA. It is effectively a formal declaration that you are taking your vehicle off the road. Once you make the notification, the DVLA will refund you any full months of remaining vehicle tax and you are not legally obliged to have insurance cover.

The process is free and you can do it online. All you need is the vehicle registration certificate (V5C) and you don’t need to renew it annually. You can register the car as SORN once for the period of time that you are disqualified and reinstate the car when your licence is returned.

If you are thinking about making this type of notification there are some things you need to be aware of:

You cannot keep your car on the road, even if you are not driving it. This is something you need to think about before making the notification, because you will need a garage, driveway or some private land to store your car. You cannot drive a SORN-declared car on a public road. The only exception to this is driving the car to a pre-booked MOT. If you are caught driving a SORN car for any other reason you will face prosecution and could be fined as much as £2,500. SORN is not transferrable if you decide to sell your car during the notification period, in the same way that vehicle tax is not transferrable. You will need to notify the DVLA if you are buying a car with this type of notification.

Penalty point convictions

Of the three, this type of conviction has the least amount of negative influence on any subsequent insurance applications. This is because this type of conviction is used for relatively minor offences such as speeding or driving without a valid MOT certificate.

However, bear in mind that habitually careless driving can lead to an accumulation of points. Insurance providers view drivers with a higher number of points as a greater risk. Therefore, the more points you have on your licence, the higher your premium is likely to be.