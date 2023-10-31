How do I get courtesy car insurance cover?
If you are looking to take out a new car insurance policy and want courtesy car cover included, make sure to carefully check the details of each policy while shopping around for the best quote. It may also be worth comparing the cost of a fully comprehensive policy that includes a courtesy car as standard with a lower level of cover that allows you to add a courtesy car for an additional fee, to ensure you are getting the right policy for the right price.
If you already have comprehensive car insurance, then you should check the details of your policy to see whether or not a courtesy car is offered as standard. If you have third party car insurance, or third party, fire and theft, and you want courtesy car cover, you should explore whether your insurer offers it as an optional extra.
How much does courtesy car cover cost?
How much courtesy car cover costs depends on whether you are getting fully comprehensive cover, or adding a courtesy car as an optional extra.
The cost of adding a courtesy car as an optional extra can be anywhere from £10 to £50 a year, though of course the exact price will depend on your chosen insurer.
On top of the additional cost to your premium, you will also need to pay for fuel, parking fees and any penalty charges you may incur while driving the courtesy car.
What kind of cars are usually given as courtesy cars?
Usually you will be offered a courtesy car that falls into the Class A or B subcategories of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) Class 4 vehicles. You can therefore expect your courtesy car to be a small, one-litre, three- or four-door hatchback, such as a Ford KA or Renault Clio. This is partly because these vehicles are among the cheapest cars to insure, as their size suggests to insurers that they are less likely to be involved in high-value crashes.
However, certain car insurance policies may offer a like-for-like courtesy car, meaning you will be able to drive a replacement that is the same size, standard and specification as the vehicle you have dropped off for repairs. This may be important if you have specific requirements for the size of your car, such as a certain number of seats for the school commute. If that is the case, you should check the details of your courtesy car cover to ensure you can receive a like-for-like replacement before taking out a new policy.
How do I get a courtesy car on insurance?
As long as you have the right cover in place, you will be able to receive a courtesy car if you have an accident, even if you are at fault, that requires your car to be taken in for repairs.
In order to claim your courtesy car through your insurance, you will need to make sure you adhere to the terms of your policy. This may include going to one of your insurer’s approved repairers. Your insurer may also have a ‘subject to availability’ clause, which means if a car isn’t available, you will not be provided with a replacement.
When getting courtesy car cover, you should be aware of the duration you can drive it for. Some policies will allow you to keep the courtesy car for as long as it takes to make the repairs. Others, however, will have a limit, for example 14-days, even if your repairs take longer.
If you don’t have courtesy car cover, but you are not at fault for the accident, legally the driver responsible for the accident has to cover the costs of your courtesy car. This can be claimed through the at-fault driver’s own car insurance.