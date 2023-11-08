Cover note insurance: What it is, how it works, and why you might need it

Cover note insurance essentially works in the same way as your standard car insurance policy. If you were to get into an accident before receiving your full certificate of motor insurance, then you would still be able to make a claim thanks to your cover note. Similarly, were you to be pulled over by the police – for example, if they notice you haven’t yet been registered on the Motor Insurance Database (MID) – your cover note would act as proof that you had car insurance.

Importantly, a cover note is only temporary. Most of the time it will expire after 30 days, though in certain circumstances you may be able to request that the cover note be reissued.

When you receive your cover note, you should always make sure all the details are correct; if not, your policy may be invalid.

If for any reason you are not in possession of your certificate of motor insurance, you should request that your insurance provider send you a cover note.