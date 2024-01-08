Darwin car insurance review

Darwin Insurance has an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot score of 4.6 out of five stars, based on more than 23,600 reviews. This makes it one of the best reviewed car insurance providers in the UK.

Darwin’s five-star reviews – which make up 80 per cent of its total scores – praise its simple application process, the ease with which you can talk to someone over the phone, and the quality of the customer service in general.

Of the limited number of negative reviews Darwin has received, customers complain about high renewal costs – an issue that is unfortunately industry-wide.

“I’ve been with a lot of different insurance companies over the years, and haven’t found a better and more human service than that at Darwin. Every time I’ve had to speak to their customer service they have been super helpful and polite. I have had to make over 10 phone calls with them this year and every time they have been so lovely and have always had the time to explain and provide superb service.”

George, via Trustpilot

“This was the most competitive quote and it was so easy to sign up. I immediately received my documentation and all necessary information. [I was] so impressed with the service. Would definitely recommend.”

Rachel, via Trustpilot

“Darwin as a company is great for new users. Their service is impeccable, their prices for new users are competitive and the people there are extremely friendly. My policy renewal came up recently, and they attempted to raise the insurance premium by 36 per cent this year. Given the fact that I had made no claims on this policy I would have expected a rise in line with inflation at worst. When I questioned this, it was claimed that the underwriters have changed their criteria. All a little ridiculous. This left me extremely disappointed overall. Thankfully this spurred me to check elsewhere and I have found a policy at around half of what Darwin is charging, including all optional extras (something that I did not have on my current policy). Strongly suggest shopping around.”

Mark, via Trustpilot

What Defaqto rating does Darwin car insurance have?

On top of its ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating, Darwin’s policies have the following reviews on Defaqto: