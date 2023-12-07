Direct Line car insurance review

Direct Line has an ‘Average’ Trustpilot rating of 3.7 out of five, based on more than 16,600 reviews.

It’s important to note, however, that these reviews are for the Direct Line brand as a whole, and not just its car insurance products.

Of the five star reviews that mention car insurance, Direct Line is praised for the smooth manner in which it deals with claims. Similarly, there was praise for its over the phone customer service, whether it was negotiating a better quote, or helping people find the right level of cover for their needs.

However, the negative reviews repeatedly mention high renewal quotes for loyal customers that are only reduced once challenged.

“Very straightforward to make a claim. Very efficiently dealt with. Kept informed at all stages of the process through [the] repair company and hire car company. Excellent service – very impressed.”

Mr. J.H. Knight, via Trustpilot

“Car insurance claim with Direct Line. Has always been [a] smooth experience from repair to courtesy car. No dramas or complexities, and [the] online process made it straightforward. Although [I] did have to phone for [the] odd query, but again always smooth.”

T D, via Trustpilot

“As a ‘valued’ customer I don’t understand why: 1. The renewal rate is often higher than that of a first-time customer. 2. They can literally reduce your renewal price by a 1/3 if you call them/ speak to them on chat to say you are leaving. Just treat your ‘valued/ loyal’ customers right [the] first time and it will save a whole lot of money and time for both parties. The only reason I stay with Direct Line is because they cover car seats to full value in the case of an accident.”