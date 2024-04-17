If you’re a disabled driver, generic car cover might not be the right fit for you. Instead, a specialist disability car insurance policy can provide the protection you need, especially if you drive a modified or adapted vehicle.
In this guide, you can find out what car insurance for disabled drivers includes, how you can join the Motability Scheme and whether a Blue Badge gives you a discount on your premiums.
What car insurance do I need if I’m a disabled driver?
As a disabled driver, you’ll need to make sure your car insurance covers the specifics of the vehicle you drive. That means finding a policy that doesn’t break the bank but also caters to any specialist cars or modifications your car may have, such as:
Wheelchair-accessible vehicles (WAV)
Wheelchair restraints
Roof spider
Hoists for wheelchairs and mobility scooters
Hand-operated accelerator and brakes
Infrared-operated accelerator and brakes
Twin flip pedals
Joystick steering
Steering assistance modifications
Swivel seats
Lowered floors
Grab handles and rails
Parking sensors
Adapted mirrors and seatbelts
Car ramps, winches and tail lifts
On top of this, you may want additional cover for any equipment you regularly carry in your car. This means you might need to find a specialist car insurance policy for disabled drivers that’s tailored to your requirements, rather than generic cover.
What level of cover can I get as a disabled driver?
When purchasing specialist disability car insurance, you’ll choose from the same levels of cover as you would with a generic policy:
Third party: with third-party insurance, only damage or injury you cause to another person and their property is covered
Third party, fire and theft: with third-party, fire and theft insurance, you’re covered for third-party liability, as well as if your own car is stolen or damaged by attempted theft or fire
Comprehensive: with comprehensive car insurance, you’re covered for everything in the lower levels of insurance, as well as damage to your own car following an accident
What will my disability car insurance cover?
Depending on what level of cover you choose to take out and the optional extras you add on, your disability car insurance may include:
Cover for your vehicle’s specific modifications
Specialist equipment transported in your vehicle, such as your wheelchair
Is disability car insurance more expensive than generic cover?
The Equality Act 2010 makes it illegal for a car insurance provider to refuse you cover due to your disability or charge you higher premiums as a blanket rule. However, a provider may be able to increase your premium if your disability statistically makes it more likely that you’ll claim.
Another significant factor that can make car insurance more expensive for a disabled driver is the number of modifications made to your vehicle. This is because the more modifications your vehicle has, the more it’ll cost to repair following an accident. It’s also more likely that a modified vehicle will fall into a higher car insurance group, which is another factor that contributes to the cost of your premium.
However, as a disabled driver with a modified vehicle, you may only need a low-mileage policy, which could bring down the price.
Other factors that’ll determine how much your car insurance costs include where you live, where you park your car overnight, what your chosen excess is and whether the policy includes a no-claims bonus.
Do I need to pay vehicle tax if I’m a disabled driver?
You can apply for vehicle tax exemption if you have a vehicle registered in your name (as the disabled driver) or the name of your nominated driver and you receive any of the following:
The higher rate mobility component of the Disability Living Allowance (DLA)
The enhanced rate mobility component of the Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
The enhanced rate mobility component of the Adult Disability Payment (ADP)
The higher rate mobility component of the Child Disability Payment
The War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement
The Armed Forces Independence Payment
However, you can only get vehicle tax exemption on one vehicle at a time.
If you receive the PIP or ADP standard rate mobility component, you’re only eligible for a 50 per cent reduction in vehicle tax.
You’ll need to inform the Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) if you develop a “notifiable” medical condition or disability, or if your existing medical condition or disability has gotten worse since you first received your licence. Example conditions include:
Diabetes or other conditions that require you to take insulin
However, your Motability car insurance won’t include:
Building a no-claims bonus
Your excess
Lost keys
Personal belongings (including wheelchairs)
Non-standard equipment or modifications
Damage to the inside of the vehicle
Driving other cars
Business use
How can I join the Motability Scheme?
To join the Motability Scheme, you’ll need to:
Exchange your existing qualifying mobility allowance
Choose the type of vehicle that suits your needs
Apply online for the vehicle you want
Give the vehicle a test drive, and if it’s suitable, order one from your local Motability Scheme dealer
Authorise payments to be taken directly from your mobility allowance provider
What is the Blue Badge Scheme?
Blue Badges help people with disabilities or medical conditions park closer to their destination. For example, a supermarket car park may have designated parking bays for drivers with Blue Badges.
A Blue Badge is usually valid for up to three years, and how much you pay for it depends on where you live. The prices are as follows:
England: £10
Wales: Free
Scotland: £20
Northern Ireland: £10
Am I eligible for a Blue Badge?
Certain people are automatically entitled to a Blue Badge. These include people who receive the higher rate mobility component of the DLA, people who receive PIP because they can’t walk more than 50 metres and people who are registered as blind.
In situations where you’re not automatically entitled to a Blue Badge, your local council will decide whether you’re eligible. Such situations include being unable to walk at all, having a child under the age of three who always needs to be accompanied by bulky medical equipment, and driving regularly but being unable to operate pay-and-display parking machines because of a severe disability in both arms.
You can find out more about who is eligible for a Blue Badge by reading the government’s guide.
Can I get a car insurance discount with a Blue Badge?
It may be possible to receive a discount on your car insurance if you have a Blue Badge. However, a discount isn’t guaranteed.
If you have a Blue Badge or are thinking about getting one before renewing your insurance, it’s worth checking with providers when you compare car insurance to see which ones do and don’t offer a discount for Blue Badges.
A photo or scan of your proof of identity, such as a birth certificate, passport or driving licence
A photo or scan of your proof of address, such as a Council Tax bill or government letter
A photo or scan of your proof of benefits (if you receive any)
Your National Insurance number
Disability car insurance FAQs
If you own a car but are unable to drive it due to a disability, you can take out an any driver car insurance policy, which allows anyone to use your vehicle. Alternatively, you could add a named driver to your existing car insurance policy.
If you don’t intend to drive your car or let anyone else use it in the foreseeable future, you could apply for a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN). This means your car will be registered as “off the road”, so you won’t need to have car insurance or pay vehicle tax.
If you have a number of different carers and you want them all to be able to drive your car, you can take out any driver car insurance.
However, if you only have one or two main carers, you could instead add them as named drivers to your existing car insurance policy.
In either case, it’s best to first contact your insurance provider to check their rules and requirements.
It’s possible to add a younger driver to your policy as a named driver. Be aware, however, that adding a young driver can push up your premium.
Connor Campbell is an experienced personal and business finance writer who has been producing online content for almost a decade.
Connor is the personal finance expert for Independent Advisor, guiding readers through everything they need to know about car insurance and home insurance. From how much it costs to the best insurance providers in the UK, he’s here to help you find the right policy for your needs.
In his capacity as writer and spokesperson at NerdWallet, Connor explored a number of topics close to his heart, such as the impact of our increasingly cashless society, and the hardships and heroics of British entrepreneurs. His commentary was featured in sites such as The Mirror, the Daily Express and Business Insider.
At financial trading firm Spreadex, meanwhile, his market commentary was featured in outlets such as The Guardian, BBC, Reuters and the Evening Standard.
Connor is a voracious reader with an MA in English, and is dedicated to making life’s financial decisions a little bit easier by doing away with jargon and needless complexity.