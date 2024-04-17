If you’re a disabled driver, generic car cover might not be the right fit for you. Instead, a specialist disability car insurance policy can provide the protection you need, especially if you drive a modified or adapted vehicle.

In this guide, you can find out what car insurance for disabled drivers includes, how you can join the Motability Scheme and whether a Blue Badge gives you a discount on your premiums.

What car insurance do I need if I’m a disabled driver?

As a disabled driver, you’ll need to make sure your car insurance covers the specifics of the vehicle you drive. That means finding a policy that doesn’t break the bank but also caters to any specialist cars or modifications your car may have, such as:

Wheelchair-accessible vehicles (WAV)

Wheelchair restraints

Roof spider

Hoists for wheelchairs and mobility scooters

Hand-operated accelerator and brakes

Infrared-operated accelerator and brakes

Twin flip pedals

Joystick steering

Steering assistance modifications

Swivel seats

Lowered floors

Grab handles and rails

Parking sensors

Adapted mirrors and seatbelts

Car ramps, winches and tail lifts

On top of this, you may want additional cover for any equipment you regularly carry in your car. This means you might need to find a specialist car insurance policy for disabled drivers that’s tailored to your requirements, rather than generic cover.

What level of cover can I get as a disabled driver?

When purchasing specialist disability car insurance, you’ll choose from the same levels of cover as you would with a generic policy:

Third party: with third-party insurance, only damage or injury you cause to another person and their property is covered

with third-party insurance, only damage or injury you cause to another person and their property is covered Third party, fire and theft: with third-party, fire and theft insurance, you’re covered for third-party liability, as well as if your own car is stolen or damaged by attempted theft or fire

with third-party, fire and theft insurance, you’re covered for third-party liability, as well as if your own car is stolen or damaged by attempted theft or fire Comprehensive: with comprehensive car insurance, you’re covered for everything in the lower levels of insurance, as well as damage to your own car following an accident

What will my disability car insurance cover?

Depending on what level of cover you choose to take out and the optional extras you add on, your disability car insurance may include:

Is disability car insurance more expensive than generic cover?

The Equality Act 2010 makes it illegal for a car insurance provider to refuse you cover due to your disability or charge you higher premiums as a blanket rule. However, a provider may be able to increase your premium if your disability statistically makes it more likely that you’ll claim.

Another significant factor that can make car insurance more expensive for a disabled driver is the number of modifications made to your vehicle. This is because the more modifications your vehicle has, the more it’ll cost to repair following an accident. It’s also more likely that a modified vehicle will fall into a higher car insurance group, which is another factor that contributes to the cost of your premium.

However, as a disabled driver with a modified vehicle, you may only need a low-mileage policy, which could bring down the price.

Other factors that’ll determine how much your car insurance costs include where you live, where you park your car overnight, what your chosen excess is and whether the policy includes a no-claims bonus.

Do I need to pay vehicle tax if I’m a disabled driver?

You can apply for vehicle tax exemption if you have a vehicle registered in your name (as the disabled driver) or the name of your nominated driver and you receive any of the following:

The higher rate mobility component of the Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

The enhanced rate mobility component of the Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

The enhanced rate mobility component of the Adult Disability Payment (ADP)

The higher rate mobility component of the Child Disability Payment

The War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement

The Armed Forces Independence Payment

However, you can only get vehicle tax exemption on one vehicle at a time.

If you receive the PIP or ADP standard rate mobility component, you’re only eligible for a 50 per cent reduction in vehicle tax.

Do I need to inform the DVLA of my medical conditions? You’ll need to inform the Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) if you develop a “notifiable” medical condition or disability, or if your existing medical condition or disability has gotten worse since you first received your licence. Example conditions include: Diabetes or other conditions that require you to take insulin

Conditions that cause you to faint

Heart conditions

Sleep apnoea

Epilepsy

Strokes

Glaucoma You can check if you need to inform the DVLA of your disability by using the government’s A to Z list. If you fail to inform the DVLA of a medical condition or disability that affects your driving, you can be fined up to £1,000.

What is the Motability Scheme?

The Motability Scheme allows disabled drivers to receive financial aid to lease a brand-new car, WAV, scooter, or powered wheelchair.

You can choose from electric cars, large hatchbacks, SUVs and more, with a range of adaptations and modifications available to tailor the vehicle to your needs.

The Motability Scheme offers two lease periods, with associated mile limits of:

60,000 miles over a three-year lease

100,000 miles over a five-year lease

You’ll be charged 5p for every mile you drive over your limit.

Do I need car insurance if I’m part of the Motability Scheme?

If you lease a vehicle through the Motability Scheme, you won’t need to take out a separate car insurance policy, as it comes included as standard.

The scheme also covers servicing and MOTs, roadside assistance with the RAC and, if using an electric car, the cost of arranging a home charge point.

Am I eligible for Motability?

To be eligible for the Motability Scheme, you’ll need to receive one of the following, with at least 12 months left on your allowance:

The higher rate mobility component of the DLA

The higher rate mobility component of the Child Disability Payment

The War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement

The Armed Forces Independence Payment

The enhanced rate mobility component of the PIP

The enhanced rate mobility component of the ADP

What does Motability car insurance include?

If you lease a car through Motability, your car insurance will include:

Third-party liability

Fire damage

Theft

Accidental damage

Windscreens and other glass

Manufacturer or permanently fitted in-car equipment

Adaptations and modifications that are needed, which Motability has agreed to and the insurance provider is informed of

Any accessories or tools included with the vehicle

Replacement locks in the event your keys are stolen (the incident must be reported to the police)

Driving for voluntary or charitable work, as long as you don’t receive a regular fixed payment

Commuting to and from a regular workplace

Personal accident cover up to £5,000 per person if an accident causes death, loss of limbs, or the permanent loss of sight in one or both eyes

Driving in the EU, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein for up to 90 days over a 12-month period

RAC Motability Assist breakdown cover

A courtesy car if you’re unable to drive your vehicle following an insured event and a “loss of use” financial benefit if a suitable vehicle can’t be sourced

Uninsured loss recovery, such as your excess, injuries and taxi fare, for non-fault accidents

However, your Motability car insurance won’t include:

Building a no-claims bonus

Your excess

Lost keys

Personal belongings (including wheelchairs)

Non-standard equipment or modifications

Damage to the inside of the vehicle

Driving other cars

Business use

How can I join the Motability Scheme?

To join the Motability Scheme, you’ll need to:

Exchange your existing qualifying mobility allowance Choose the type of vehicle that suits your needs Apply online for the vehicle you want Give the vehicle a test drive, and if it’s suitable, order one from your local Motability Scheme dealer Authorise payments to be taken directly from your mobility allowance provider

What is the Blue Badge Scheme?

Blue Badges help people with disabilities or medical conditions park closer to their destination. For example, a supermarket car park may have designated parking bays for drivers with Blue Badges.

A Blue Badge is usually valid for up to three years, and how much you pay for it depends on where you live. The prices are as follows:

England: £10

£10 Wales: Free

Free Scotland: £20

£20 Northern Ireland: £10

Am I eligible for a Blue Badge?

Certain people are automatically entitled to a Blue Badge. These include people who receive the higher rate mobility component of the DLA, people who receive PIP because they can’t walk more than 50 metres and people who are registered as blind.

In situations where you’re not automatically entitled to a Blue Badge, your local council will decide whether you’re eligible. Such situations include being unable to walk at all, having a child under the age of three who always needs to be accompanied by bulky medical equipment, and driving regularly but being unable to operate pay-and-display parking machines because of a severe disability in both arms.

You can find out more about who is eligible for a Blue Badge by reading the government’s guide.

Can I get a car insurance discount with a Blue Badge?

It may be possible to receive a discount on your car insurance if you have a Blue Badge. However, a discount isn’t guaranteed.

If you have a Blue Badge or are thinking about getting one before renewing your insurance, it’s worth checking with providers when you compare car insurance to see which ones do and don’t offer a discount for Blue Badges.

How can I get a Blue Badge?

To apply for a Blue Badge in England, Scotland or Wales, you can use the gov.uk online application service. If you live in Northern Ireland, you’ll need to apply through NI Direct.

When applying, you’ll normally need:

A photo or scan of your proof of identity, such as a birth certificate, passport or driving licence

A photo or scan of your proof of address, such as a Council Tax bill or government letter

A photo or scan of your proof of benefits (if you receive any)

Your National Insurance number

Disability car insurance FAQs What type of insurance should I get if I own a car but don’t drive it myself? If you own a car but are unable to drive it due to a disability, you can take out an any driver car insurance policy, which allows anyone to use your vehicle. Alternatively, you could add a named driver to your existing car insurance policy. If you don’t intend to drive your car or let anyone else use it in the foreseeable future, you could apply for a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN). This means your car will be registered as “off the road”, so you won’t need to have car insurance or pay vehicle tax. Can I get cover for carers? If you have a number of different carers and you want them all to be able to drive your car, you can take out any driver car insurance. However, if you only have one or two main carers, you could instead add them as named drivers to your existing car insurance policy. In either case, it’s best to first contact your insurance provider to check their rules and requirements. Can I add younger drivers to my policy? It’s possible to add a younger driver to your policy as a named driver. Be aware, however, that adding a young driver can push up your premium.