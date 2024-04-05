Does car insurance cover flood damage?

Flooding is becoming more widespread across the UK. According to the government, about 5.5 million homes and businesses in England are at risk of flooding, and climate change is only increasing the dangers.

Storm Jocelyn, which hit the UK in January 2024, was the 10th “named” storm in five months. With an increase in storms and floods, drivers may be concerned about whether their car insurance covers flood damage.

The quick answer is that you’ll usually be covered if you have comprehensive insurance – but there are some exceptions. For example, insurers will want to know whether the damage was avoidable or unavoidable, as this impacts the claim.

This guide tells you everything you need to know about flood-damaged cars and making an insurance claim.

Does my car insurance cover flood damage?

Not all car insurance policies cover flood damage – only comprehensive car insurance includes this type of cover. Comprehensive is usually the best type of insurance for drivers to buy anyway.

Third-party car insurance only covers damage to third parties (meaning other people’s cars or property if you’re at fault for an accident), while third-party, fire and theft insurance covers third parties, as well as theft of or fire damage to your vehicle. Neither type covers flood damage.

If you have comprehensive car insurance, whether you’ll be covered depends on the circumstances surrounding the flood damage.

Types of flood damage Most insurers categorise flood damage as avoidable or unavoidable. Here’s what each circumstance means: Avoidable flood damage

This is damage that you should have anticipated and taken steps to prevent. For example, you might have driven into flood water without knowing how deep it was. Just six inches of water is enough to reach the bottom of most cars, while cars can float in just 12 inches of water. Unavoidable flood damage

This is damage you wouldn’t have been able to predict or avoid. For example, your car may be damaged by a flood while parked on your drive or caught in a flash flood.

Types of water damage car insurance usually covers

There are three main types of flood:

Fluvial floods (river floods): this is when the water level in a river, lake or stream rises and overflows – perhaps due to heavy rainfall – onto the neighbouring land

this is when the water level in a river, lake or stream rises and overflows – perhaps due to heavy rainfall – onto the neighbouring land Pluvial floods (flash floods and surface water): this occurs when an extreme rainfall event creates a flood independent of an overflowing body of water. A pluvial flood can happen anywhere

this occurs when an extreme rainfall event creates a flood independent of an overflowing body of water. A pluvial flood can happen anywhere Coastal flood (storm surge): coastal flooding is the inundation of land areas along the coast by seawater. Causes include tsunamis and windstorm events occurring at the same time as high tides

All three types of floods can damage your car. Pluvial or flash floods often take car owners by surprise, as you don’t need to be near a body of water or the sea for this type of flood to happen.

Each of these flood types can cause a lot of damage to your car, and in the worst-case scenario, it may be written off.

How do I file a claim for flood damage on my car insurance?

If you have a fully comprehensive policy, you can normally make an insurance claim for flood damage to your car.

Contact your insurer as soon as possible to start the claims process.

You’ll need to give the following information:

Your insurance policy number

Your car registration

The location of the incident

Details of the incident

It can be useful to take photos of the damage to the inside and outside of your car. You should also make a list of any possessions in the car that have been damaged or destroyed and take photos of these, too. If your car insurance includes personal possessions cover, you may be covered for these items.

Your insurer will arrange for an approved mechanic to assess the damage to your car. If it can be repaired or professionally dried out, your insurer will arrange this.

If your insurer decides your car is a write-off, you’ll need to negotiate a settlement sum.

What damage can flooding cause to a car?

Although water can do cosmetic damage to your car’s interior, engine damage is usually much worse.

“Hydrolock” occurs when enough water enters the engine cylinders, causing the pistons to seize up and immobilise your car. This can happen either when you’re driving through flood water or when your car is parked and gets flooded. If your car is stationary, trying to start the engine when it has been hydrolocked can cause more damage. A severely damaged engine could result in your car being written off.

Flood water can also damage moving parts, such as the clutch and brakes, and electrical components, such as the dashboard, computers, entertainment system, electric seats and windows.

Water damage can also lead to corrosion and mould in the bodywork, undercarriage and interior of your car.

How to protect your car from flood damage

It’s best to avoid driving your car through flood water. But if you need to drive somewhere, avoid low-lying areas, as they’re likely to get flooded first.

According to the Driving Instructors Association, you should make sure the water doesn’t rise above a quarter of your tyre height; if it does, then you shouldn’t attempt to drive through it.

If the water is deep enough to make your car float, it’s extremely dangerous, as it could hinder your escape if necessary.

If you need to drive through a flooded part of the road, put your car into first gear (if you’re driving a manual) and drive very slowly, about 2-4mph, with your headlights on a dipped beam. Entering the water too quickly could cause the car to aquaplane, and you might lose control. Driving at high revs means less water will enter your exhaust.

Aim to drive at the highest point of the road – this is often in the middle and will mean waiting for oncoming traffic to pass first. Don’t stop unless absolutely necessary, as it could flood your exhaust or engine, causing more damage.

When exiting the floodwater, check your mirrors and then test your brakes before restarting your journey. If they’re not working properly, don’t drive at normal speeds.

If your car is parked at home and you’re worried about heavy rain or flooding, move it to higher ground if possible. Alternatively, park your car in an enclosed space, such as a garage, as this will stop external debris from damaging your car. If you have sandbags, you can use them to try to stop water from getting into the garage.

What to do if your car is caught in a flood

Escape from your car: if your car is submerged in water, try not to panic. You have various options for escape. One option is to wait for the car to fill with water – once the car is full and the water pressure is equalised between the outside and inside, you’ll be able to open a door. Hold your breath and swim to the surface. Other routes of escape are electric windows or a sunroof

Get help: call your breakdown provider if you’re stuck in floodwater. If your car is obstructing the road, call the police. Contact your insurer when it’s safe to do so

call your breakdown provider if you’re stuck in floodwater. If your car is obstructing the road, call the police. Contact your insurer when it’s safe to do so Don’t start the engine: if your car is submerged in water, don’t try to start the ignition. There may be water trapped in the cylinders, which can cause serious damage to your engine

Will my car be written off by flood damage?

Your insurer will arrange for a mechanic to inspect your car after flood damage.

If it’s too expensive to repair, the insurer will declare it a write-off. There are different categories of write-offs. Cars in categories A or B will usually be destroyed, as they’re too damaged to be safely put back on the road. Cars in categories S or N can be sold, repaired and put back on the road.

Your car being written off means you won’t get it back from the insurance company – your provider will keep it and offer you a settlement fee. If your car is under a year old, some insurance policies include a new car replacement.

If your car is more than 12 months old, your insurer should offer a payout that’s enough to replace it with a similar vehicle in a similar condition, subject to the excess on your policy. You don’t have to accept your insurer’s first settlement offer – you can try to negotiate.

Flood damage and car insurance FAQs Will my car insurance cover me if I drive during a red weather warning? The Met Office might issue a red weather warning if dangerous or severe weather is expected to disrupt travel or energy supplies, damage properties or endanger lives. Driving during a red weather warning will not invalidate your car insurance. However, your insurance company might argue that you were reckless or that driving through flood water was avoidable in the event of a claim. What is aquaplaning? Aquaplaning, or hydroplaning, happens when a layer of water builds up between a vehicle’s tyres and the surface of the road beneath. This means your tyres can’t grip the road, and your car loses traction. In this situation, you might not be able to control your car, steer, brake or accelerate. Aquaplaning is scary and can cause an accident, especially if you’re driving fast. That’s why it’s important to slow down if you’re about to drive through flood water or standing water on the road. What category is a car written off by flood damage put into? A vehicle’s write-off category after a flood depends on the level of damage sustained. Vehicles that have been totally submerged in water with no or few useable parts might be a Category A write-off. Vehicles that have corrosive, contamination, pollution or saltwater damage are likely to be Category B. Cars in categories A or B are deemed too damaged to be safely put back on the road. Other flood-damaged vehicles are likely to fall into Category N (N stands for non-structural) or Category S (S stands for structural). Cars in categories S or N can be sold, repaired and put back on the road. If your car is in category N or S, you can get your car back from your insurer and have it repaired. When repairs are completed, you’ll then need to get a new insurance policy before driving. Beware that some providers might charge more to insure a car that was previously written off.