What medical conditions have to be declared for car insurance?

If you have a medical condition that affects your ability to drive, it’s important that you inform both your car insurance provider and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA). This measure exists to protect everyone on the road. It’s vital that motorists are fit to drive and don’t present a danger to themselves or others.

If you don’t declare certain medical conditions, you risk invalidating your car insurance policy and breaking the law. Failing to inform the DVLA about a health condition that impacts your ability to drive can result in a fine of up to £1,000. In addition, if you’re involved in an accident, you may be taken to court.

This guide explains which medical conditions have to be declared to the DVLA and car insurers, how to declare them and other important considerations for affected drivers.

Do I have to tell my car insurance provider about my medical conditions?

In general, it’s important to inform your insurer about any medical condition that’s classed as a “notifiable” condition by the DVLA.

Providers will ask about these conditions when you request a car insurance quote, whether you’re applying directly to an insurer or via a price comparison website.

There are some exceptions. For example, if you’ve had surgery and your doctor has said you shouldn’t drive for a certain period of time, there’s no need to tell your insurer. In this situation, make sure to follow your doctor’s advice, bearing in mind that some insurers might not cover you for 48 hours after a general anaesthetic.

What medical conditions do I have to declare for car insurance?

The government has an online service where both drivers and motorcyclists can check whether a condition needs to be reported to the DVLA.

In general, the following conditions must be reported:

Diabetes (depending on the type of medication you’re on)

Epilepsy

Fainting spells

Strokes (including mini strokes)

Neurological conditions (eg Parkinson’s disease, narcolepsy, multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease and Alzheimer’s disease)

Physical impairments (eg an amputated limb or a spine condition)

Sleep apnoea

Visual impairments (eg glaucoma)

If you’re not sure whether a health condition affects your driving, the government website is a good starting point. You should also discuss any concerns with your GP or consultant.

Some health conditions disqualify you from driving in the longer term and may require you to surrender your licence.

People who suffer from epilepsy, in particular, have some of the most stringent conditions on their right to drive. If you’ve had epileptic seizures while awake, along with loss of consciousness, you’ll likely be asked to surrender your licence. This doesn’t have to be forever. If you get through one year without a seizure, you can reapply to get yourself back on the road. In the meantime, there is support available. After surrendering your licence, you may qualify for free or reduced fares on public transport.

Although visual impairments such as glaucoma and macular degeneration should be reported to the DVLA, you don’t need to declare short-sightedness, long-sightedness or colour blindness. However, you should always wear your glasses or contact lenses while driving.

Do I have to tell the DVLA if I start taking new medication?

You don’t need to tell the DVLA about medication you’ve been prescribed for a short-term condition. When it comes to taking long-term medication for a notifiable condition, you’ll need to declare it.

For example, if you suffer from diabetes and are prescribed insulin treatment for a period of more than three months, then you must inform the DVLA.

It’s worth noting that in England, Scotland and Wales, it’s against the law to drive while on certain legal drugs that might affect your ability to drive.

Government advice is to check with your doctor if you’ve been prescribed any of the following drugs:

Amphetamine (eg dexamphetamine or selegiline)

Clonazepam

Diazepam

Flunitrazepam

Lorazepam

Methadone

Morphine and other opioid-based drugs (eg codeine, tramadol and fentanyl)

Oxazepam

Temazepam

If you’re taking any of these drugs, it doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t drive. As long as you’re following the directions of a medical professional, and the medication isn’t causing issues that make you unfit to drive, you should be able to go about your business as normal.

That said, it’s important to remember there are strict drug driving limits – even for prescription medication. Neglecting to adhere to the rules may result in criminal charges.

How do I notify the DVLA about a health condition?

If you’re a resident of England, Scotland or Wales, you can inform the DVLA online. In Northern Ireland, contact the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA).

The government website has an A-Z list of notifiable conditions. Each condition listed includes details of how to report it. This will either be via the online service or by printing and mailing a hard copy.

You’ll find various forms on the website. You’ll need to choose the one relevant to your particular condition or disability. If you hold a special type of licence (eg lorry or bus), be sure to fill out the applicable form.

If you already hold a driving licence at the time you develop a notifiable condition, it’s important that you update your driving licence and car insurance without delay.

What happens after I tell the DVLA about a medical condition?

Once you contact the DVLA about a notifiable condition, it will launch an enquiry. This might involve:

Contacting your doctor or specialist

Arranging for you to have a medical examination

Asking you to take a driving or eyesight test

Assessing the ongoing stability of the condition

Considering the risk of recurrence of an episode

During busy periods, this process may take some time. However, you’ll usually be allowed to continue driving while your application is with the DVLA. If you have any doubts while you wait for the outcome, be sure to speak with your doctor.

The DVLA enquiry usually results in one of the following four outcomes:

You can continue to hold a full driving licence

You’re issued a short-term driving licence (one to five years)

You’re required to adapt your car with special controls to continue driving

You’re asked to surrender your driving licence

What will happen if I don’t disclose a notifiable medical condition to the DVLA?

Failure to inform the DVLA about a condition that could affect your ability to drive safely may result in a fine of up to £1,000.

You could also be prosecuted if you cause an accident and are found to have known about a notifiable medical condition but failed to report it.

What will happen if I don’t disclose a medical condition to my car insurance provider?

When you take out car insurance, the insurer or price comparison website will ask whether you’ve declared any medical conditions to the DVLA. Insurance companies use this information to decide whether to offer you insurance and at what price.

If you fail to tell your insurer about any notifiable medical conditions and you later need to make a claim, you may find your policy has been invalidated. If your insurance provider rejects your claim, you’ll be financially responsible for damage caused to your own car and to any third parties.

Will my car insurance be more expensive if I have a medical condition? Under the Equalities Act 2010, insurers are not allowed to refuse coverage, raise premiums or increase an excess based on a driver’s medical condition as long as the condition was declared at the time the DVLA issued their licence. The only exception is if there’s evidence of an increased risk – for example, if the driver’s condition worsens over time. Insurers are allowed to request medical reports, and they can increase your premium or your compulsory excess if they believe you present a higher risk. In some cases, driving an adapted vehicle could mean paying a higher insurance premium, as the associated repair costs can be higher.

Driving with medical conditions FAQs Will I lose my driving licence if I have a medical condition? Having a medical condition doesn’t necessarily mean losing your licence. It really comes down to the type of condition involved. However, you must surrender your licence to the DVLA if any of the following apply: Your doctor tells you to stop driving for three months or more

Your medical condition affects your ability to drive safely and lasts for three months or more

You don’t meet the required standards for driving because of your medical condition Surrendering your licence makes it easier to get it back if you later meet the medical standards for driving. If the DVLA assesses your medical situation and revokes your licence, the process to getting back on the road may take longer. Can I appeal a decision from the DVLA on my ability to drive with a medical condition? If you don’t agree with the DVLA’s decision to revoke your licence, you can make an appeal. In England and Wales, you can appeal the decision by contacting your local magistrate’s court within six months of the DVLA’s ruling. It’s important that you inform the DVLA – in writing – of your decision to appeal. In Scotland, you can appeal by contacting your local sheriff’s court within 21 days. You must also inform the DVLA within this timeframe. It’s a good idea to get legal advice before making an appeal. For a successful outcome, you’ll need to prove that you meet the required standards for safe driving. Can I drive after surgery? After a general anaesthetic, the drugs can stay in your body for up to 48 hours. Hospitals usually advise patients to ask a friend or family member to collect them after any surgery involving general anaesthesia. When you can resume driving depends on the type of operation you’ve had. Medical advice tends to be that in order to drive again, you should be able to safely carry out an emergency stop. This might be more difficult after certain types of procedures (eg abdominal surgery). You should also avoid driving if you’re taking any post-surgery medication that makes you drowsy (eg sleeping pills or strong painkillers). Before you start driving again, check your insurance policy for any exclusions that apply to driving after surgery. Do I need to declare a hearing impairment to the DVLA? For those with a hearing impairment, there are no restrictions on driving a car or motorbike. However, if you hold a bus, coach or lorry licence, you should notify the DVLA about any hearing issues.