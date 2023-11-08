At the very least, you must have third party car insurance to drive on UK roads. However, you may want more than the legal minimum. That’s because third party insurance only pays for the damage to another driver’s car if you have an accident that is your fault.

If you want cover for if your car is stolen or damaged by fire as well, then you should consider third party, fire and theft insurance.

Meanwhile if you want all of that and cover for repairs to your own car, alongside any medical expenses, you’ll need fully comprehensive car insurance.

REMEMBER: it isn’t the car that’s insured – it’s the driver.

So, for example, if your parents have car insurance, and you are learning to drive, you may need to take out specific learner driver insurance to use their vehicle. Or, if you just want to borrow someone’s car for a short amount of time, you may have to get temporary car insurance.