Not only is it ill-advised to drive without car insurance – you’d have to pay the full costs of any accident yourself – it’s also illegal. Which means you can get in all sorts of trouble if caught.
Below, we detail the maximum fine for driving without car insurance, what other penalties you may face, and how the police can check whether or not you’ve got cover in place.
What’s the maximum fine for driving without insurance?
If you’re caught driving without car insurance, you can be fined £300 and receive six to eight penalty points on your licence. This is officially known as an IN10 driving conviction.
These penalty points will stay on your licence for four years from the date of the offence. If you build up 12 or more points on your licence within a three-year period, you can be banned from driving full stop. For new drivers, the rules are even stricter: if you collect six or more points within two years of passing your test, your licence will be revoked.
You may end up paying a much higher fine, and incurring a more severe punishment, if you have to go to court for driving without insurance. For example, if you were caught without insurance and were drink driving or driving while banned, or if you gave false information to the police when stopped.